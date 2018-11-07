SALT LAKE CITY — A woman died and another person was injured Wednesday night in a stabbing, police said.

The stabbing occurred near 500 N. 300 West behind a dumpster shortly after 9:30 p.m. Police fanned out through surrounding neighborhoods and a helicopter hovered overhead following the incident.

Salt Lake police said they were searching for a bald Hispanic man in connection with the stabbing.

Additional information about the stabbing or those involved was not immediately available.