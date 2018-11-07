CLEARFIELD — A man was injured late Wednesday evening after leading troopers on a chase and then rolling his car, officials said.

Troopers received about 15 calls about a reckless driver in a Hyundai Elantra traveling north on I-15, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Colton Freckleton said.

When troopers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, he said. As troopers pursued the car on I-15, the vehicle hit multiple barriers on the side of the road and then rolled near 650 North in Clearfield, Freckleton said.

The Hyundai also hit another vehicle, Freckleton said, but that crash was believed to be minor as the other driver has not contacted troopers to make a report.

The driver, who troopers suspect of driving under the influence, was taken to the nearest hospital, Freckleton said. He did not have additional details about the man's condition.

After the man is released from the hospital, he is expected to be booked into jail for investigation of driving under the influence, the trooper said.