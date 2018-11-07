Ute Insiders Dirk Facer, Amy Donaldson and Trent Wood look back on the Utes’ loss to Arizona State and ahead to Saturday's critical game against the Oregon Ducks. They also discuss freshman quarterback Jason Shelley, who will start in place of the injured Tyler Huntley. Can he lead the Utes to a pair of conference victories down the stretch? They size up the Pac-12 South race (it’s still wide open), talk about a first-year player who is making an impact (hint: he once played for the team “down south”), and predict the winners and losers of Saturday’s Pac-12 South contests.

Find and subscribe to this and other podcasts from the Deseret News at DeseretNews.com/Podcasts. Or find us on iTunes, Google Play or wherever you listen to podcasts.