BYU senior swimmer Payton Sorenson claimed the MPSF/TYR Athlete of the Week award for his leading performances in the dual meet against UNLV.

Sorenson took first place in the 50 free with a time of 20.30 and in the 100 free with a time of 45.53. He also swam a leg for the winning 400 free relay (45.29), totaling a time of 3:02.91, and helped the Cougars’ 200 medley relay team place first and record a time of 1:30.51.

This is the fourth MPSF Athlete of the Week award in the Arizona native’s career and the third by a BYU male swimmer this season.

The Cougars next travel to Columbia, Missouri, for the Missouri Invite at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. The three-day invite will take place on Nov. 15-17.