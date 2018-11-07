The stakes are even higher this week, as the Utah high school football state playoffs move on to college campuses. At the Class 3A, 2A and 1A levels, it's championship weekend at Weber State University, while the Class 6A, 5A and 4A semifinals will be played at the University of Utah.

The Deseret News staff has you covered with livestreams from every game, plus preview information for each contest.

Here's links to all of our coverage including all nine livestreams.

Video: Preview and picks for every football semifinal and championship game this week

Parry's Power Guide: Picking the winners from Week 13 of high school football

Class 6A State Tournament

Thursday's semifinals

At Rice-Eccles Stadium

American Fork (10-2) vs. Bingham (10-1), 11 a.m. | preview | watch live

Lone Peak (8-3) vs. Pleasant Grove (8-4), 2:30 p.m. | preview | watch live

Class 5A State Tournament

Friday's semifinals

At Rice-Eccles Stadium

Skyridge (10-1) vs. Roy (9-2), 11 a.m. | preview | watch live

Olympus (12-0) vs. Corner Canyon (10-0), 2:30 p.m. | preview | watch live

Class 4A State Tournament

Thursday's semifinal

At Rice-Eccles Stadium

Park City (9-3) vs. Dixie (10-1), 6 p.m. | preview | watch live

Friday's semifinal

At Rice-Eccles Stadium

Orem (10-2) vs. Pine View (7-3), 6 p.m. | preview | watch live

Class 3A State Tournament

Saturday's championship

At Weber State University

North Sanpete (7-4) vs. Summit Academy (9-2), 4 p.m. | preview | watch live

Class 2A State Tournament

Saturday's championship

At Weber State University

South Summit (10-1) vs. Grand (8-3), 11 a.m. | preview | watch live

Class 1A State Tournament

Saturday's Championship

At Weber State University

Duchesne (8-4) vs. Milford (11-0), 1:30 p.m. | preview | watch live