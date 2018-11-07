The stakes are even higher this week, as the Utah high school football state playoffs move on to college campuses. At the Class 3A, 2A and 1A levels, it's championship weekend at Weber State University, while the Class 6A, 5A and 4A semifinals will be played at the University of Utah.
The Deseret News staff has you covered with livestreams from every game, plus preview information for each contest.
Here's links to all of our coverage including all nine livestreams.
Video: Preview and picks for every football semifinal and championship game this week
Parry's Power Guide: Picking the winners from Week 13 of high school football
Class 6A State Tournament
Thursday's semifinals
At Rice-Eccles Stadium
American Fork (10-2) vs. Bingham (10-1), 11 a.m. | preview | watch live
Lone Peak (8-3) vs. Pleasant Grove (8-4), 2:30 p.m. | preview | watch live
Class 5A State Tournament
Friday's semifinals
At Rice-Eccles Stadium
Skyridge (10-1) vs. Roy (9-2), 11 a.m. | preview | watch live
Olympus (12-0) vs. Corner Canyon (10-0), 2:30 p.m. | preview | watch live
Class 4A State Tournament
Thursday's semifinal
At Rice-Eccles Stadium
Park City (9-3) vs. Dixie (10-1), 6 p.m. | preview | watch live
Friday's semifinal
At Rice-Eccles Stadium
Orem (10-2) vs. Pine View (7-3), 6 p.m. | preview | watch live
Class 3A State Tournament
Saturday's championship
At Weber State University
North Sanpete (7-4) vs. Summit Academy (9-2), 4 p.m. | preview | watch live
Class 2A State Tournament
Saturday's championship
At Weber State University
South Summit (10-1) vs. Grand (8-3), 11 a.m. | preview | watch live
Class 1A State Tournament
Saturday's Championship
At Weber State University
Duchesne (8-4) vs. Milford (11-0), 1:30 p.m. | preview | watch live