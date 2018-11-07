BOUNTIFUL — A woman who police say suffers from mental illness forced an elementary school to temporarily go into lockdown Wednesday after a series of alleged threats, according to police.

Aubrey Ellen Gabbott, 33, of Bountiful, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Davis County Jail for investigation of stalking, threatening violence, disrupting a school, disorderly conduct, and three counts of electronic communication harassment.

About 10:30 a.m., Gabbott went to Muir Elementary School, 2275 S. Davis Blvd., where she sat in the parking lot, blasted music from her car radio and continuously honked the car's horn, according to a jail booking report.

"The suspect was also observed in a manic state, moving violently inside the vehicle and causing undue fear and concern for parents picking up children. Due to the suspect's behavior, the school was placed on lockdown as kindergarten students were about to be dismissed causing a disruption and undue concern for parents outside," the report stated.

When officers approached Gabbott, she told them she "wanted the school to burn and activated a lighter indicating her intentions," according to the report.

Gabbott has been harassing three teachers at the school this week "by email, sending music and other messages that indicated harm through the use of fire. The suspect also had sent a death threat and other threatening emails to another teacher at the school," according to the report. The teachers who were allegedly threatened all have Gabbott's child in their classes, the report states.

Because of the prior threats, the school had already taken extra security measures earlier this week, the report states.

Police noted in their report that Gabbott is bipolar, schizophrenic, "off her medications, obsessed by fire and in a manic state."

On Monday, Gabbott was charged in 2nd District Court with disorderly conduct, an infraction, and making a threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor, for an alleged incident on Oct. 22.

In May of 2017 she was convicted of assault, a class B misdemeanor, and ordered to continue mental health treatment, according to court records. She received a similar conviction and sentence in a separate case that same month, court records state.