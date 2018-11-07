Utah State offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach David Yost has been named a nominee for the 2018 Broyles Award, as it was announced by the Rotary Club of Little Rock on Wednesday.

Yost is one of 53 coaches nationwide to be nominated for the award. Among the nominees are two other Mountain West assistant coaches in Boise State offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zak Hill and Fresno State defensive coordinator Bert Watts.

The Broyles Award honors the top assistant college football coach in America and was established in 1996 to honor legendary Arkansas head coach Frank Broyles. Broyles had a track record of producing some of the most successful assistant coaches in college football history.

A 19-member selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, along with a committee representing the Football Writers Association of America, will select 15 semifinalists and five finalists from the list of nominees and an overall winner. Those finalists will be invited to travel to Little Rock, Arkansas, where the 2018 Broyles Award winner will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 4., at the Marriott Hotel.

Under Yost’s direction, Utah State ranks first in the Mountain West and second in the nation in scoring with an average of 50.1 points per game, trailing only Alabama (51.3 ppg).

In the Aggies’ last two games, Utah State has racked up 704 (vs. New Mexico) and 601 yards (at Hawai’i) of total offense, marking the first time in school history that USU has had back-to-back games with at least 600 yards of total offense. In fact, Utah State entered the 2018 campaign having produced 600 yards of total offense just 11 times, but it has already done it three times this season.

Against both the Lobos and Rainbow Warriors, the Aggies were extremely potent through the air and on the ground. In the 61-19 win over New Mexico on Oct. 27, Utah State set a school record with 704 yards of total offense, including 516 yards passing – the second-most in school history.

This past weekend at Hawai’i, the Aggies finished with 601 yards of total offense, including 426 yards on the ground, which is the 10th-most in school history. Utah State is the only Football Bowl Subdivision team this year to have 500-plus yards passing and 400-plus yards rushing in separate games. It is also the first time in at least the past six seasons that a team has produced 500-plus passing yards and 400-plus rushing yards in consecutive games.

USU is also first in the MW and 14th in the nation in total offense (485.7 ypg), third in the MW and eighth in the nation in sacks allowed (0.89 ppg), third in the MW and 14th in the nation in completion percentage (.674), third in the MW and 25th in the nation in passing efficiency (153.3), third in the MW and 33rd in the nation in rushing offense (216.3 ypg) and fifth in the MW and 32nd in the nation in passing offense (269.3 ypg). USU also ranks third in the MW and 14th in the nation with a third down conversion percentage of 47.5 (58-122).

The Aggies, who are currently ranked 14th in the Associated Press poll and 16th in the Coaches poll, have scored 58 touchdowns this season and are just two touchdowns shy of tying the school record of 60 set in 2011. USU has also scored 451 points this season and is just three points shy of tying the school record of 454 points scored in 2012.

During its current eight-game winning streak, Utah State is averaging 52.5 points and 503.4 yards per game (263.1 passing, 240.2 rushing) while converting 46.3 percent of its third downs (50-108) and committing just 12 turnovers (10 fumbles, two interceptions).

Utah State ranks second in the nation with 19 scoring drives on the season of fewer than 60 seconds, trailing only Alabama (21), but also has 11 scoring drives of 10-plus plays and 25 scoring drives that have covered at least 70 yards this season.

The Aggies have scored 40-plus points in a game seven times this season, which is a school record, and they have scored 50-plus points five times this season, which is also a school record.

Yost, who is in his second season at Utah State, has been instrumental in quarterback Jordan Love’s success this season. The sophomore from Bakersfield, California, is one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback.

Love currently ranks third in the MW and 18th in the nation in passing efficiency (156.4), third in the MW and 27th in the nation in completion percentage (.651), fourth in the MW and 17th in the nation in passing touchdowns with 19 (2.1 pg), fifth in the MW and 49th in the nation in total offense (249.4 ypg), sixth in the MW and 36th in the nation in passing (242.8 ypg) and seventh in the MW and 45th in the nation in completions (18.9 pg).

On the season, Love has completed 170-of-261 passes for 2,185 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions. His 19 touchdown passes are tied for the seventh-most in a single season in school history, along with Anthony Calvillo (1993) and Brent Snyder (1988).

Furthermore, USU senior center Quin Ficklin is one of 10 semifinalists for the 2018 Burlsworth Trophy, given annually to the most outstanding FBS college football player who began his career as a walk-on.

Utah State (8-1, 5-0 MW) returns home to host San José State (1-8, 1-4 MW) on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m., in the Aggies’ annual Senior Day game on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The game will be streamed live on Facebook.