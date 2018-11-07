The BYU women’s tennis team continues its fall season competing at the CSUN Invitational in Northridge, California, Nov. 9-10.

Eight Cougars will represent the team, including BYU’s two newest players, junior Hailey Krey and freshman Morgan Hall. Senior Taylah Beckman, juniors Polina Malykh, Katie Fitt and Samantha Smithand sophomores Madeline Almeida and Anastasia Abramyan will also compete.

Matches begin on Friday, and the Cougars will participate through the end of match play on Saturday. Matches will take place at the Matador Tennis Complex located at CSUN.