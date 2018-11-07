SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police say a stolen minivan crashed into two other vehicles Wednesday.

Inside the minivan, officers found a large amount of items, such as a mountain bike, that are also presumed to be stolen, said Salt Lake police detective Robert Ungricht.

About 8 a.m., a minivan "rushed" through the intersection at 1000 West and North Temple and hit two other cars while attempting a left turn, Ungricht said. Two men and a woman, all believed to be in their 30s, got out of the minivan and ran off before officers arrived, he said.

One adult and one child who were in the vehicles that were hit were taken to local hospitals as precautions, Ungricht said. The child's age was not immediately known.

Investigators determined the minivan had been reported stolen in Salt Lake City on Oct. 24.

Anyone with information about the suspects can call police at 801-799-3000.

Ungricht said the incident was also a good reminder of why it is important for residents to register their bicycles. He said if the bike had been properly registered, it would have been returned to its owner already.