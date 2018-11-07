SALT LAKE CITY — Do you have a small farm?

If so, the Utah Water Quality Task Force needs your help.

The coalition of agencies, nonprofits and other experts is conducting a Small Acreage Farms Survey to help the task force create better resources to help citizens protect Utah's water.

The survey, which can be found at smallacreage.utah.gov, will remain completely confidential. Your feedback is important to us. Those who fill out the contact information at the end of the survey will have a chance to win a $200 gift card.