SALT LAKE CITY — The BYU Store recently posted a video to its Facebook page that’s causing a few laughs.
In the video, a man dressed in a blue morph suit poses as a mannequin. When customers pass by, he comes to life by talking, moving or jumping out at them, which gives them quite the scare.
Watch the video below:
So far, the mannequin prank video has been viewed over 3,600 times. It has 64 likes, five shares and zero comments.
The mannequin prank video was made as an effort to promote the BYU Store’s upcoming “True Blue Sale.” The sale is the biggest one put on by the store all year.
While the spread of the video may be slim, the “True Blue” deals are worth noting.
True Blue Sale information:
The sale will begin on Nov. 15 and lasts from 5 to 8 p.m.
- You can get 20-75 percent off storewide.
- There will be five new release shirt designs
- Cosmo will be in the house.
- There will be an Apple Watch raffle.
- Free samples.