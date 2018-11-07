SALT LAKE CITY — The BYU Store recently posted a video to its Facebook page that’s causing a few laughs.

In the video, a man dressed in a blue morph suit poses as a mannequin. When customers pass by, he comes to life by talking, moving or jumping out at them, which gives them quite the scare.

Watch the video below:

College Mannequin Prank (BYU Store) The long awaited, Mannequin Scare Prank 2018, is finally here🤪! ..We had a TON of fun shooting this video and pranking innocent students🤣! You'll never know😉 what crazy things we'll be doing at The BYU Store. Make sure to come to our biggest sale of the year: True Blue (Nov. 15th 5-8pm)! Posted by BYU Store on Tuesday, November 6, 2018

So far, the mannequin prank video has been viewed over 3,600 times. It has 64 likes, five shares and zero comments.

The mannequin prank video was made as an effort to promote the BYU Store’s upcoming “True Blue Sale.” The sale is the biggest one put on by the store all year.

While the spread of the video may be slim, the “True Blue” deals are worth noting.

True Blue Sale information:

The sale will begin on Nov. 15 and lasts from 5 to 8 p.m.