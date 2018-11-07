SALT LAKE CITY — With fall in full swing, some Utahns may already be noticing an increase in their home heating and energy bills. Fortunately, the Home Energy Assistance Target program may be able to help.

H.E.A.T. helps eligible households pay for home heating, cooling and other energy costs. It can also help weatherize eligible homes, improving energy efficiency and reducing costs.

The program is administered by the State Energy Assistance and Lifeline office through a statewide network of local community-based organizations. Last year, the funding enabled H.E.A.T. to assist more than 29,000 low-income Utah households with their utility bills.

Applications for assistance will be taken through April 30, or until funds are exhausted.

To qualify, a family must earn below 150 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $37,656 for a family of four. Priority for H.E.A.T. assistance is given to households with the highest energy burden in relationship to household income while taking into consideration vulnerable individuals such as young children, individuals with disabilities and elderly family members.

To learn more about eligibility and how to apply, visit jobs.utah.gov/heat or by call 211.