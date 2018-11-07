SALT LAKE CITY — Attorney General Jeff Sessions has officially resigned.

What's going on: Sessions sent a resignation letter to President Donald Trump, saying he is resigning because the president asked him to.

"At your request, I am submitting my resignation," Sessions wrote in an undated letter to the president,” Sessions wrote.

"Since the day I was honored to be sworn in as Attorney General of the United States, I came to work at the Department of Justice every day determined to do my duty and serve my country," Sessions wrote. "I have done so to the best of my ability, working to support the fundamental legal processes that are the foundation of justice."

Read the entire letter below:

BREAKING: Attorney General Jeff Sessions has resigned pic.twitter.com/0zXKa57QKd — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) November 7, 2018

Trump: President Donald Trump tweeted that Matt Whitaker will take over as acting attorney general.

"We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well ... We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date," Trump tweeted.