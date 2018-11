HOLLADAY — Residents are invited to the city’s fourth annual Holladay History Night on Thursday, Nov. 15.

The event, sponsored by the city’s historical commission, will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at City Hall, 4580 S. 2300 East.

A new DVD, the fourth chapter of the city’s history, will be shown. There will also be displays, pictures, artifacts, pioneer entertainment and refreshments.