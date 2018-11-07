SOUTH SALT LAKE — The holidays are just around the corner, and the Youth City Council is once again hosting the city’s Angel Tree.

The tree, which will be set up on the second floor of City Hall, will be decorated with ornaments listing the need of a local child. Donors can purchase the item and drop off that item at the Promise South Salt Lake office on the third floor of City Hall.

Cash donations will also be accepted. Checks should be made payable to City of South Salt Lake and mailed to Angel Tree, 220 E. Morris Ave., Ste 200, South Salt Lake, UT, 84115. The city is asking cash donations be made by Dec. 10 and gifts be dropped off by Dec. 14.