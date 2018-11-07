SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump spoke out against Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake during a news conference Wednesday morning.
During a long-winded news conference, Trump was asked about senators and representatives who are leaving their posts.
Flake’s name came up.5 comments on this story
"In Jeff Flake's case, it's me, I retired him. I did the country a great service," Trump says. "Jeff Flake, that's another beauty."
See the clip below:
Bigger picture: Trump and Flake have had a tumultuous relationship since the president took office. Flake was one of the most outspoken senators on Trump — though he often voted alongside him.
- Flake called for an FBI investigation during the hearings to appoint Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was Trump's pick for the position.
- Flake, R-Ariz., announced in October 2017 that he would not seek re-election.