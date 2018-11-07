SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump spoke out against Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake during a news conference Wednesday morning.

During a long-winded news conference, Trump was asked about senators and representatives who are leaving their posts.

Flake’s name came up.

"In Jeff Flake's case, it's me, I retired him. I did the country a great service," Trump says. "Jeff Flake, that's another beauty."

See the clip below:

Trump on Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ): "I retired him. I’m very proud of it. I did the country a great service"pic.twitter.com/PVXhGKtiwZ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 7, 2018

Bigger picture: Trump and Flake have had a tumultuous relationship since the president took office. Flake was one of the most outspoken senators on Trump — though he often voted alongside him.