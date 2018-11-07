OGDEN — The new Weber State University Community Education Center, located at 2605 Monroe Blvd., will host a grand-opening ceremony Thursday, Nov. 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The public is invited to the celebration, which will include a ribbon-cutting, a short program, live music, entertainment and refreshments.

The center will offer residents English as a second language and basic computer-skills courses, such as Microsoft Office and Excel. Classes will teach job-search skills, including interviewing, cover letter and resume writing. All courses will be offered in English and Spanish. Additionally, the center will help community members with college registration and financial-aid applications.

The 12,030-square-foot building has four classrooms, two of which are divided by a partition, allowing them to combine into one larger classroom. One classroom serves as a computer lab. Additionally, the building has office space for each organization housed in the facility, a conference room, observation room, kitchen and lactation room.

The center will also house a preschool aimed at helping children get a head start on their educational path. The children’s school will have its own classroom, restroom, office and food preparation room.

The new facility will house the Melba S. Lehner Children’s School extension, the Ogden Civic Action Network and the Center for Community Engaged Learning Community Partnerships Extension.