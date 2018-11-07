RIVERTON — Elementary school students are invited to participate in the city’s Christmas Card design contest. The winning design will be used as the official Christmas card the city, and the winner will receive a $100 Walmart gift card.

To enter, students must be enrolled at an elementary school in the city, and the designs must be made in a horizontal 5- by 7-inch format. Submissions are due by Friday, Nov. 16.

Hard-copy artwork can be submitted in the box located outside the mayor’s office on the second floor at Riverton City Hall, 12830 S. Redwood Road. The submission should include an entry form that can be found at rivertoncity.com/news_detail_T6_R143.php.

If the design can be submitted electronically it should be emailed, along with the entry form found on the website, to Anna Murphy at [email protected]