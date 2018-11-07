RIVERTON — Following the City Council’s decision on Oct. 23 to move forward in forming its own police department, the city is now accepting applications for police chief.

The new chief will oversee the formation of the department, including the hiring of officers, the acquisition of equipment, the creation of a budget and the development of policy.

The new chief will be appointed by the mayor, with the advice and consent of the City Council. Reporting directly to the city manager, the chief will serve as part of the city’s executive management team.

The first review of applications will take place Friday, Nov. 16. It is expected the new chief will be appointed at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 4. The new chief will be required to begin work in Riverton no later than Jan. 7.

Those interested in the position can view full details at bit.ly/rivertonpolicechief or apply online at rivertoncity.com/jobs.