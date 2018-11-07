During the October General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Russell M. Nelson invited the women of the Church to participate in a 10-day fast from social media.

As noted by Scott Allen of The Washington Post on Wednesday, Bryce Harper, a Major League Baseball MVP and All-Star with the Washington Nationals and member of the Church who attended the October conference and met President Nelson and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, announced on Instagram Tuesday that he has begun taking such a fast.

Harper indicated he'll be holding the fast for seven days and invited people to join him on #teamnoscroll. He also put a link in his Instagram bio to an article on the Church's website that discusses the benefits of a social media fast.

As Allen pointed out, Harper's timing is interesting, as he has become a free agent after his contract with the Nationals expired at the conclusion of the 2018 season. Harper reportedly turned down a 10-year, $300-million deal from Washington in September.

He and Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Manny Machado are widely considered the top two free agents in MLB this offseason.

The 2015 National League MVP, Harper hit .249 last season with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs as the Nationals missed the playoffs.