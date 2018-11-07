SALT LAKE CITY — More major ballots initiatives have passed across the country with wide-ranging impact for the states involved.

Missouri became the latest state to legalize medical marijuana, The Hill reports. The state passed Amendment 2, which would alter the state’s constitution to allow doctors to prescribe the drug based on medical conditions. The bill includes a 4 percent tax on marijuana sales. That money will go to health care for veterans.

Colorado passed an amendment that will officially abolish prison slavery, Vox reports. Colorado voters approved an amendment that will remove the state language that allowed forced prison labor without pay.

Arkansas and Missouri approved big minimum wage increases, according to The Washington Post. Arkansas will see wages jump from $8.50 an hour to $9.25 an hour on Jan. 1, 2019, and $10 on Jan. 1, 2020, and $11 on Jan. 1, 2021. Missouri, meanwhile, will see its $7.85 minimum wage climb to $12 over the next five years.

Michigan voters approved changes to the state’s voting laws, including bringing same-day voter registration, no-reason absentee voting and more changes to the state, The Detroit Free Press reports. Supporters of the proposal say it will help prevent fraud and help voters who have time constraints.

Alabama passed an anti-abortion amendment that could put major limits on women’s access to abortion in the state, The Hill reports. The approved amendment will protect “the rights of unborn children” and “and support the sanctity of unborn life.” The bill says there are no constitutional protections for a women’s right to an abortion, according to The Hill.

Florida approved Amendment 4, which automatically restores voting rights in the state for those who were previously convicted of felonies, according to Vox. The amendment restores rights to those who have completed their sentences. However, those convicted of murder or sex offenses are excluded.

Florida also approved Amendment 9, which puts a ban on offshore oil drilling and indoor vaping, Fox-13 in Tampa Bay reported. My colleague Sydney Chapman recently explained why this amendment matters.

Florida voters also approved Amendment 13, which abolished dog racing, according to FOX-4. Dog racing and betting on dog racing will no longer be available starting in December 2020.