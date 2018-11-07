Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Mitt Romney visits with voters at the home of Calvin Musselman, Republican candidate for District 9 of the Utah House of Representatives, in West Haven on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 7.

A look at what’s new this morning:

Mitt Romney is headed to Washington after all as U.S. senator for Utah. Read more.

Ben McAdams leads Mia Love in a tight battle for Utah’s 4th District seat. Read more.

Medical marijuana has 53 percent support from voters as results roll in. Read more.

Here are the results for Utah’s top 2018 midterm races.

Your veterinarian may be suffering from moral injury. Here’s what that means and what people are doing to help.

BYU basketball fell to No. 7 Nevada 86-70 on Tuesday night. Read more.

Read more about the 2018 election:

A look at our most popular stories:

What has made national headlines:

