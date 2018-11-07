SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 7.
A look at what’s new this morning:
Mitt Romney is headed to Washington after all as U.S. senator for Utah. Read more.
Ben McAdams leads Mia Love in a tight battle for Utah’s 4th District seat. Read more.
Medical marijuana has 53 percent support from voters as results roll in. Read more.
Here are the results for Utah’s top 2018 midterm races.
Your veterinarian may be suffering from moral injury. Here’s what that means and what people are doing to help.
BYU basketball fell to No. 7 Nevada 86-70 on Tuesday night. Read more.
Read more about the 2018 election:
- Hopkinson and Sagers: We're millennials; here's what's happening with young votersIn our opinion: Voters have spoken. What will your term in office bring?
- Election night: For state cybersecurity team, it's the Super Bowl
- 'A new day in America': Watch Nancy Pelosi's speech after successful night for Democrats; Trump also touts success
- Kim Davis, Taylor Swift and Ted Cruz: Here's a look at key Election Night results you might have missed
A look at our most popular stories:
- Why are so many seniors filing for bankruptcy?
- Medical marijuana ballot initiative has about 53 percent support from voters as results roll in
- Governor cites scripture to defend Democrat against religious freedom ad
- Utah Jazz players growing frustrated after fourth consecutive loss
- The last statesman: Can Jon Huntsman, Jr. keep the art of diplomacy alive in the time of President Trump?
What has made national headlines:
- 7 takeaways from election night 2018 [CNN]
- Voters weigh in on key issues through more than 150 ballot initiatives [The New York Times]
- High-level U.S.-North Korea meeting postponed without reason [CNN]
- Italy offers to help relocate Pakistani Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy [NPR]
- Marseille building collapse: Bodies found as search continues [BBC News]