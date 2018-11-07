Westminster and UVU played in an exhibition game Tuesday night at the UCCU Center. The Wolverines defeated the Griffins, 96-71.

The Griffins shot 49 percent from the field, 40.9 percent from beyond the arc and 66.7 percent from the free-throw line. In most games that would be good enough for a win, but UVU was slightly better shooting 52.3 percent from the field, 41.7 from three and 75 percent from the stripe.

Four Griffins recorded a double-digit night in scoring. Jake Connor and Travis Devashrayee each scored 12 points and were the leading scorers for the Griffins. Jai Jai Ely and Joonas Tahvanainen each scored 10 points.

Brandon Warr was next on the team with seven points. Jacob McCord, Alec Monson and Brandon Willardson all scored six, and Chantry Ross rounded out the scoring with two points.

Westminster will be on the road for the rest of the preseason. The Griffins travel to Washington for games against Seattle Pacific and Central Washington University on Nov. 16 and 17, respectively. They wrap up preseason play at the Dixie State Classic during Thanksgiving weekend.