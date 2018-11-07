On Monday, Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham conducted his weekly question and answer session on his Twitter account. Among the questions that Whittingham fielded were if he was considering making a change at punt returner, what he thought of the defense during the Arizona State game, what Arizona State did offensively, what surface (turf or grass) that the team practices on, and who the backup quarterback will be now that Jason Shelley is the starter after Tyler Huntley was injured in the Arizona State contest.
What Oregon is saying about Utah
Oregon had some praise when asked about Utah's defense in preparation for the Ducks' matchup against the Utes on Saturday afternoon.
Here's what Oregon coaches said about the Utes' defense, via The Oregonian.
Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo:
"This is a really, really good defense. Fundamentally sound, tough, big, fast, physical and we pride ourselves on trying to get to that point. They've done that for a long time there. That's been a lot of their culture. I think it's going to be a great test for our guys. This is really where you have to apply your technique and fundamentals, when you're playing a great opponent."
Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal:Comment on this story
"They take the air out of your offensive plays, meaning they know when they're spilling, they know when they're boxing, they understand where their help is. They're complete linebackers and when they close, they understand how to tackle and how to get a guy on the ground. There's no leading with the head. They're so fundamentally sound and they play with power. These guys, there's a reason they have the productivity that they have. They're blessed with tremendous ability, but they know what they're doing and they're doing it in a physical manner."
Other links...
Uniswag awards Utah the No. 9 spot on the week's best uniforms, for the Utes' all-white combo
Eric Weddle throws a souvenir into the crowd
And finally...
Utah Athletics released a hype video for the Oregon game