On Monday, Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham conducted his weekly question and answer session on his Twitter account. Among the questions that Whittingham fielded were if he was considering making a change at punt returner, what he thought of the defense during the Arizona State game, what Arizona State did offensively, what surface (turf or grass) that the team practices on, and who the backup quarterback will be now that Jason Shelley is the starter after Tyler Huntley was injured in the Arizona State contest.

Absolutely not. Britain Covey is one of the best punt returners in the Pac 12. Granted he has made a couple bad decisions this year, but he is still a weapon for us in the punt return game. https://t.co/sslGyZwzD6 — Kyle Whittingham (@UtahCoachWhitt) November 5, 2018

We were definitely not at our best defensively in this game. Good defense starts at the line of scrimmage and for the first time in a long while we didn't win that battle. Our tackling was not as sharp as it usually is as well. https://t.co/4SVXPaeFeO — Kyle Whittingham (@UtahCoachWhitt) November 5, 2018

ASU had a few new wrinkles but nothing dramatically different than what they had been doing all season long in the run game. Bottom line is we did not control the line of scrimmage and we did not tackle well. https://t.co/awadAc7Z5b — Kyle Whittingham (@UtahCoachWhitt) November 5, 2018

We have both a grass and a turf practice field and barring extreme weather we typically will practice on the surface that we'll be playing on that particular week. Other than that, no difference in our preparation. https://t.co/G6QU0jROjy — Kyle Whittingham (@UtahCoachWhitt) November 5, 2018

With Tyler's injury, Jason Shelley moves into the starting role and Drew Lisk will be our backup. https://t.co/nqF6VGScoe — Kyle Whittingham (@UtahCoachWhitt) November 5, 2018

Even though we always want to win every game, we are proud of our players and the effort they have put forth this season. Really appreciate your support of our guys! https://t.co/Yui3EiVCKg — Kyle Whittingham (@UtahCoachWhitt) November 5, 2018

What Oregon is saying about Utah

Oregon had some praise when asked about Utah's defense in preparation for the Ducks' matchup against the Utes on Saturday afternoon.

Here's what Oregon coaches said about the Utes' defense, via The Oregonian.

Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo:

"This is a really, really good defense. Fundamentally sound, tough, big, fast, physical and we pride ourselves on trying to get to that point. They've done that for a long time there. That's been a lot of their culture. I think it's going to be a great test for our guys. This is really where you have to apply your technique and fundamentals, when you're playing a great opponent."

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal:

"They take the air out of your offensive plays, meaning they know when they're spilling, they know when they're boxing, they understand where their help is. They're complete linebackers and when they close, they understand how to tackle and how to get a guy on the ground. There's no leading with the head. They're so fundamentally sound and they play with power. These guys, there's a reason they have the productivity that they have. They're blessed with tremendous ability, but they know what they're doing and they're doing it in a physical manner."

Other links...

Uniswag awards Utah the No. 9 spot on the week's best uniforms, for the Utes' all-white combo

Eric Weddle throws a souvenir into the crowd

And finally...

Utah Athletics released a hype video for the Oregon game