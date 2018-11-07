The latest unofficial, incomplete voting results from Tuesday’s general election in Utah available at press time.

Key to party affiliations: (C) Constitution, (D) Democrat, (G) Green, (IAP) Independent American Party, (L) Libertarian, (R) Republican, (UUP) United Utah Party and (unaf) unaffiliated.

“Inc” denotes incumbent.

School board elections are nonpartisan.

Results listed below do not include provisional ballots nor mail-in ballots postmarked by Monday but that had not arrived at county clerks’ offices by Tuesday. Results are not official until votes are canvassed later this month.

U.S. Senate

Mitt Romney (R) 421,916 62%

Jenny Wilson (D) 220,701 32%

Tim Aalders (C) 18,102 3%

Craig R. Bowden (L) 15,617 2%

Reed C. McCandless (IAP) 7,397 1%

Orrin Hatch (R-inc) did not seek re-election

U.S. House District 1

Davis County north of Farmington, all of Weber, Cache, Box Elder, Summit, Uintah, Duchesne, Morgan, Rich and Daggett counties

Rob Bishop (R-inc) 123,939 63%

Lee Castillo (D) 48,309 24%

Eric Eliason (UUP) 21,847 11%

Adam Davis (G) 3,396 2%

U.S. House District 2

Salt Lake County: most of Salt Lake City, West Valley City areas generally west of 4000 West, and Magna; south Davis County; western Juab County; southern Sanpete County; and all of Tooele, Millard, Beaver, Iron, Washington, Kane, Garfield, Wayne, Piute and Sevier counties.

Chris Stewart (R-inc) 115,466 58%

Shireen Ghorbani (D) 75,313 38%

Jeffrey Whipple (L) 8,804 4%

U.S. House District 3

Utah County areas generally east of I-15, plus all of Provo and Vineyard; Sandy and Midvale east of 700 East, and most of Draper, Cottonwood Heights and Holladay in Salt Lake County; and all of Carbon, Emery, Grand, San Juan and Wasatch counties

John Curtis (R-inc) 98,656 67%

James Singer (D) 41,090 28%

Gregory C. Duerden (IAP) 3,271 2%

Timothy L. Zeidner (UUP) 3,264 2%

U.S. House District 4

Salt Lake County: Millcreek, South Salt Lake, Murray, West Valley City areas generally east of 4000 West, Taylorsville, West Jordan, South Jordan, Riverton, Bluffdale, and Sandy and Midvale areas west of 700 East; most Utah County areas west of I-15; eastern Juab and northern Sanpete counties

Ben McAdams (D) 90,502 52%

Mia Love (R-inc) 83,684 48%

Utah Constitution

Soldiers’ property taxes

(Amendment A)

Modifies period of time a person in the military needs to serve out of state to qualify for property tax exemption

For 544,925 79%

Against 149,117 21%

Property leased by gov’t

(Amendment B)

Property tax exemption for land and buildings that state or local governments lease from private owners

Against 503,144 72%

For 191,375 28%

Legislative special session

(Amendment C)

Allow the Legislature to call itself into special session by a two-thirds vote of legislators, without the governor calling a special session

For 437,189 63%

Against 252,361 37%

Nonbinding question

Gasoline tax increase

(Opinion Question No. 1)

10-cents-per-gallon tax increase to fund public education and local roads

Against 474,556 66%

For 245,041 34%

Initiatives

Medical Cannabis Act

(Proposition No. 2)

Allow people with certain illnesses to acquire and use medical cannabis

For 387,096 53%

Against 339,221 47%

Utah Decides Healthcare Act

(Proposition No. 3)

Sales tax of 0.15 percent to fund Medicaid expansion for up to 138 percent of federal poverty level

For 387,370 54%

Against 326,136 46%

Redistricting Commission

(Proposition No. 4)

Creates commission to propose maps for congressional, legislative and state school board districts

For 353,565 51%

Against 345,800 49%

State senators

DISTRICT 2

Salt Lake City: most areas east of I-15, plus Glendale area, excluding all of Sugar House and most residential areas between 1300 East and Foothill Drive; plus Emigration Canyon

Derek Lloyd Kitchen (D) 23,898 77%

Chase Winder (R) 7,090 23%

Jim Dabakis (D-inc) did not seek re-election

DISTRICT 3

Salt Lake County: Sugar House areas west of 1300 East, South Salt Lake, Millcreek generally west of Highland Drive, West Valley City generally east of 2200 West, and most Murray areas west of State Street and north of 5900 South

Gene Davis (D-inc) 16,152 70%

Jeremy D. Egan (R) 6,817 30%

DISTRICT 4

Salt Lake County: most of Holladay, Millcreek east of Highland Drive, and Salt Lake City area between 1300 East and Foothill Drive north to about 900 South

Jani Iwamoto (D-inc) 26,031 68%

Alan Monsen (R) 12,133 32%

DISTRICT 5

Salt Lake County: most West Valley City areas south of 3500 South and east of 5600 West, and Taylorsville areas north of about 4800 South

Karen Mayne (D-inc) 11,363 68%

Kimdyl Allen (R) 5,227 32%

DISTRICT 8

(2-year term) - Salt Lake County: Murray areas generally east of State Street or south of I-215; Midvale; most of Cottonwood Heights, excluding some areas south of Little Cottonwood Creek; most Sandy areas north of 9000 South and west of 700 East; Holladay east of I-215; and Big Cottonwood Canyon

Kathleen Riebe (D) 16,781 56%

Brian Zehnder (R-inc) 12,462 42%

John Jackson (UUP) 690 2%

DISTRICT 9

Salt Lake County: most of Sandy, excluding some areas north of 9000 South and west of 700 East and some area adjoining Draper, Cottonwood Heights areas south of Little Cottonwood Creek, White City, Granite and Little Cottonwood Canyon

Kirk A. Cullimore Jr. (R) 17,517 67%

Alexander Castagno (UUP) 8,754 33%

Wayne Niederhauser (R-inc) did not seek re-election

DISTRICT 11

Salt Lake County: Draper, Riverton and Bluffdale; Utah County: Lehi areas north of state Route 92, and Draper

Dan McCay (R) 17,866 67%

Christian Burridge (D) 8,626 33%

Howard A. Stephenson (R-inc) did not seek re-election

DISTRICT 12

Salt Lake County: Magna, Copperton, West Valley City areas south of 4100 South and west of 5600 West, Taylorsville and West Jordan areas between 6200 South and 7000 South east to about 4000 West ; and Tooele County: Tooele City, Lincoln and part of Erda

Daniel W. Thatcher (R-inc) 10,150 52%

Clare Collard (D) 8,675 44%

Abrian B. Velarde (G) 776 4%

DISTRICT 15

Utah County: Orem areas generally west of 400 East, Provo areas between State Street and I-15 north of Center Street, Vineyard, Lindon, west part of Pleasant Grove

Keith Grover (R-inc) 10,447 79%

Lee D Houghton (UUP) 1,688 12%

Tommy Williams (IAP) 1,134 9%

DISTRICT 17

Tooele County, except Tooele City, Lincoln and part of Erda; all of Box Elder County; and Nibley, Wellsville and Paradise-Avon areas of Cache County

Scott Sandall (R) 23,593 78%

Michael A Keil (D) 6,783 22%

Peter C. Knudson (R-inc) did not seek re-election

DISTRICT 18

Weber County: southern half of Ogden, South Ogden, Washington Terrace, Riverdale and Uintah; Davis County:small areas of east and north Clearfield, South Weber, and much of Hill Air Force Base; and most of Morgan County

Ann Millner (R-inc) 16,193 65%

Jason Yu (D) 7,283 29%

Kevin L. Bryan (L) 1,487 6%

DISTRICT 21

Davis County: most of Kaysville west of I-15, Layton west of I-15 or Hill Field Road, Syracuse, West Point and most of Clearfield

Jerry W. Stevenson (R-inc) 19,469 72%

Jake Penrod (D) 7,581 28%

DISTRICT 22

Davis County: Centerville west of Main Street and north of 400 South, Farmington, Fruit Heights, Kaysville generally east of I-15, Layton east of I-15 and Hill Field Road, southern portion of Hill Air Force Base

Stuart Adams (R-inc) 26,526 100%

unopposed

DISTRICT 26

Summit County: Park City and Snyderville Basin areas south of I-80, Kamas-Oakley area; most of Wasatch County,generally north of about 2400 South; and all of Uintah, Duchesne and Daggett counties

Ronald Winterton (R) 22,693 64%

Eileen Gallagher (D) 12,079 34%

Cathy Callow-Heusser (UUP) 832 2%

Kevin T. Van Tassell (R-inc) did not seek re-election

DISTRICT 28

Iron County; eastern Washington County, including Washington City; and most of Beaver County

Evan J Vickers (R-inc) 21,282 79%

Mark Chambers (D) 5,646 21%

State representatives

Northern Utah

DISTRICT 1

Box Elder and Cache counties

Joel Ferry (R) 7,467 74%

Joshua Hardy (D) 1,740 17%

Sherry Phipps (C) 976 10%

Scott Sandall (R-inc) ran for state Senate

DISTRICT 3

Cache County

Val K. Potter (R-inc) 6,700 78%

Marilyn Mecham (D) 1,939 22%

DISTRICT 4

Cache County

Dan N. Johnson (R) 3,599 63%

Josh Brundage (D) 2,117 37%

Edward H. Redd (R-inc) did not seek re-election

DISTRICT 5

Cache County

Casey Snider (R-inc) 6,835 76%

Karina Andelin Brown (D) 2,123 24%

DISTRICT 7

Weber County

Kyle R. Andersen (R-inc.) 6,727 65%

David Owen (D) 3,564 35%

DISTRICT 8

Weber County

Deana Froerer (D) 4,970 50%

Steve Waldrip (R) 4,945 50%

Gage Froerer (R-inc) ran for Weber County Commission

DISTRICT 9

Weber County

Calvin R. Musselman (R) 3,673 53%

Kathie J. Darby (D) 3,222 47%

Jeremy A. Peterson (R-inc) did not seek re-election

DISTRICT 10

Weber County

LaWanna Shurtliff (D) 4,061 54%

Lorraine P. Brown (R) 3,444 46%

Dixon Pitcher (R-inc) did not seek re-election

DISTRICT 11

Weber and Davis counties

Kelly B. Miles (R-inc) 5,806 54%

Jason M. Allen (D) 4,936 46%

DISTRICT 12

Weber and Davis counties

Mike Schultz (R-inc) 6,295 69%

Rick Edwin Jones (D) 2,806 31%

DISTRICT 29

Box Elder and Weber counties

Lee B. Perry (R-inc) 9,194 79%

Kerry M Wayne (D) 2,424 21%

DISTRICT 53

Summit, Morgan, Duchesne, Rich and Daggett counties

Logan Wilde (R-inc) 10,819 66%

Christopher Neville (D) 5,523 34%

DISTRICT 54

Wasatch and Summit counties

Tim Quinn (R-inc) 9,116 51%

Meaghan Miller (D) 8,602 49%

DAVIS COUNTY

DISTRICT 11

Weber and Davis counties

Kelly B. Miles (R-inc) 5,806 54%

Jason M. Allen (D) 4,936 46%

DISTRICT 12

Weber and Davis counties

Mike Schultz (R-inc) 6,295 69%

Rick Edwin Jones (D) 2,806 31%

DISTRICT 13

Paul Ray (R-inc) 6,505 64%

Tab Lyn Uno (D) 3,631 36%

DISTRICT 14

Karianne Lisonbee (R-inc) 5,508 63%

Shanell Day (D) 3,180 37%

DISTRICT 15

Brad Wilson (R-inc) 9,971 77%

Rich Miller (D) 3,017 23%

DISTRICT 16

Steve Handy (R-inc) 6,794 63%

Cheryl Nunn (D) 3,111 29%

Brent Zimmerman (L) 832 8%

DISTRICT 17

Stewart E. Barlow (R-inc) 9,290 73%

Dawn Nunn (D) 3,382 27%

DISTRICT 18

Timothy D. Hawkes (R-inc) 10,663 71%

Adam Alba (D) 4,362 29%

DISTRICT 19

Raymond Ward (R-inc) 9,044 66%

Courtney Jones (D) 3,752 27%

Joe Speciale (L) 859 6%

DISTRICT 20

Melissa Garff Ballard (R) 8,061 65%

Ryan L Jones (D) 4,279 35%

Becky Edwards (R-inc) did not seek re-election

SALT LAKE COUNTY

DISTRICT 22

Susan Duckworth (D-inc) 3,405 54%

Barbara M. Stallone (R) 2,267 36%

Amber Christiansen Beltran (L) 443 7%

Marilee Roose (C) 243 4%

DISTRICT 23

Sandra Hollins (D-inc) 3,688 74%

Arnold M Jones (R) 1,299 26%

DISTRICT 24

Jen Dailey-Provost (D) 10,157 77%

Scott Rosenbush (R) 3,031 23%

Rebecca Chavez-Houck (D-inc) did not seek re-election

DISTRICT 25

Joel K. Briscoe (D-inc) 10,974 92%

Cabot W. Nelson (UUP) 1,011 8%

DISTRICT 26

Angela Romero (D-inc) 4,662 76%

Man Hung (R) 1,199 20%

Jonathan Greene (L) 281 4%

DISTRICT 28

Brian S. King (D-inc) 12,748

unopposed

DISTRICT 30

Mike Winder (R-inc) 4,182 59%

Robert Burch Jr. (D) 3,051 41%

DISTRICT 31

Elizabeth Weight (D-inc) 3,306 61%

Fred Johnson (R) 1,986 36%

Brian L. Fabbi (UUP) 172 3%

DISTRICT 32

Suzanne Harrison (D) 6,564 56%

Brad Bonham (R) 4,907 42%

Bjorn N. Jones (UUP) 180 2%

LaVar Christensen (R-inc) ran for state Senate and lost in the convention

DISTRICT 33

Craig Hall (R-inc) 2,809 54%

Ira D. Hatch (D) 2,354 46%

DISTRICT 34

Karen Kwan (D-inc) 4,973 60%

David Young (R) 3,330 40%

DISTRICT 35

Mark A. Wheatley (D-inc) 4,740 64%

Robert Edgel (R) 2,053 28%

Chelsea Travis (L) 589 8%

DISTRICT 36

Patrice Arent (D-inc) 10,150 64%

Todd E. Zenger (R) 5,690 36%

DISTRICT 37

Carol Spackman Moss (D-inc) 8,345 63%

David N. Sundwall (R) 5,003 37%

DISTRICT 38

Eric Hutchings (R-inc) 2,732 52%

Edgar Harwood (D) 2,567 48%

DISTRICT 39

Jim Dunnigan (R-inc) 4,956 57%

Stephen Peck (D) 3,720 43%

DISTRICT 40

Stephanie Pitcher (D) 8,127 70%

Peter L. Kraus (R) 3,022 26%

David Else (IAP) 414 4%

Lynn N. Hemingway (D-inc) did not seek re-election

DISTRICT 41

Mark A. Strong (R) 7,615 66%

Wendy Garvin (D) 3,020 26%

Steve Walston (UUP) 970 8%

Dan McCay (R-inc) ran for state Senate

DISTRICT 42

Kim Coleman (R-inc) 6,629 67%

Amy L Martz (UUP) 3,277 33%

DISTRICT 43

Cheryl K. Acton (R-inc) 4,016 48%

Diane Lewis (D) 3,763 45%

Shawn Curtis (L) 561 7%

DISTRICT 44

Andrew Stoddard (D) 5,937 55%

Bruce R. Cutler (R-inc) 4,940 45%

DISTRICT 45

Steve Eliason (R-inc) 7,120

unopposed

DISTRICT 46

Marie H. Poulson (D-inc) 8,554 62%

Greg Johnson (R) 4,615 34%

Lee Anne Walker (L) 609 4%

DISTRICT 47

Ken Ivory (R-inc) 4,656 53%

Scott Bell (D) 3,089 47%

DISTRICT 49

Robert Spendlove (R-inc) 6,453 49%

Anthony Sudweeks (D) 5,977 45%

Mark Russell (UUP) 721 6%

DISTRICT 50

Susan Pulsipher (R-inc) 9,929 69%

Megan Wiesen (D) 4,437 31%

DISTRICT 51

Jeff Stenquist (R) 5,908 61%

Michele Weeks (UUP) 3,858 39%

Greg Hughes (R-inc) did not seek re-election

DISTRICT 52

John Knotwell (R-inc) 7,015 67%

Dan McClellan (D) 3,503 33%

TOOELE COUNTY

DISTRICT 21

Douglas Sagers (R-inc) 6,748 64%

Debbie K. Vigil (D) 3,739 36%

DISTRICT 68

Beaver, Juab, Millard, Tooele, Utah counties

Merrill Nelson (R-inc) 9,053 72%

Merle Travis Wall (D) 2,016 16%

Kirk D Pearson (C) 848 7%

Denyse Housley Cox (L) 495 4%

Warren Rogers (IAP) 235 2%

UTAH COUNTY

DISTRICT 2

Jefferson R. Moss (R-inc) 2,976 81%

Tyler Allred (D) 683 19%

DISTRICT 6

Cory Maloy (R-inc) 3,229

unopposed

DISTRICT 27

Brady Brammer (R) 3,644 76%

Elisabeth Luntz (D) 931 19%

Joseph Geddes Buchman (L) 109 2%

Curt Crosby (IAP) 92 2%

Michael S. Kennedy (R-inc) ran for U.S. Senate and lost in the primary

DISTRICT 48

Keven J. Stratton (R-inc) 3,590 88%

Aaron Heineman (IAP) 482 12%

DISTRICT 56

Kay J. Christofferson (R-inc) 3,491

unopposed

DISTRICT 57

Jon Hawkins (R) 2,904 78%

Hillary Stirling (UUP) 822 22%

Brian M. Greene (R-inc) did not seek re-election

DISTRICT 59

Val L. Peterson (R-inc) 3,056 85%

Gregory Hmura (IAP) 548 15%

DISTRICT 60

Brad Daw (R-inc) 2,928 75%

Alan F. Keele (D) 972 25%

DISTRICT 61

Marsha Judkins (R-inc) 2,481 78%

Eric Chase (UUP) 413 13%

Matt Styles (G) 273 9%

DISTRICT 63

Adam Robertson (R-inc) 811

unopposed

DISTRICT 64

Norm Thurston (R-inc) 2,284 59%

Daniel Craig Friend (D) 1,043 27%

Hal Miller (UUP) 556 14%

DISTRICT 65

Francis D. Gibson (R-inc) 5,524 78%

Sue A. Womack (D) 1,596 22%

DISTRICT 66

Mike McKell (R-inc) 5,791 85%

Paul Jones Dayton (D) 1,061 15%

DISTRICT 67

Marc Roberts (R-inc) 3,906

unopposed

DISTRICT 68

Beaver, Juab, Millard, Tooele, Utah counties

Merrill Nelson (R-inc) 9,053 72%

Merle Travis Wall (D) 2,016 16%

Kirk D Pearson (C) 848 7%

Denyse Housley Cox (L) 495 4%

Warren Rogers (IAP) 235 2%

EASTERN UTAH

DISTRICT 55

Uintah and Duchesne counties

Scott H. Chew (R-inc) 9,933 90%

Christina Higgins (D) 1,124 10%

DISTRICT 69

Carbon, Duchesne, Grand and Emery counties

Christine F. Watkins (R-inc) 7,964 72%

Tim Glenn (D) 3,080 28%

SOUTHERN, CENTRAL UTAH

DISTRICT 58

Sanpete and Juab counties

Derrin R. Owens (R-inc) 1,456 83%

Lynn Zaritsky (D) 174 10%

Russell G. Hatch (C) 121 7%

DISTRICT 62

Washington County

Travis M. Seegmiller (R-inc) 10,413

unopposed

DISTRICT 70

Sevier, Emery, Grand and Sanpete counties

Carl R. Albrecht (R-inc) 9,898 79%

Robert Greenberg (D) 2,595 21%

DISTRICT 71

Washington and Iron counties

Brad Last (R-inc) 9,384 78%

Chuck Goode (D) 2,617 22%

DISTRICT 72

Iron County

Rex P Shipp (R) 6,364 75%

Zeno B. Parry (D) 1,439 17%

Barry Evan Short (L) 657 8%

John R. Westwood (R-inc) did not seek re-election

DISTRICT 73

San Juan, Kane, Garfield, Wayne, Beaver, Piute and Sevier counties

Phil Lyman (R) 4,940 70%

Marsha M Holland (unaf) 2,138 30%

Michael E. Noel (R-inc) did not seek re-election

DISTRICT 74

Washington County

V. Lowry Snow (R-inc) 10,711 77%

Daniel Holloway (L) 3,193 23%

DISTRICT 75

Washington County

Walt Brooks (R-inc) 7,369 79%

Keith R. Kelsch (IAP) 990 11%

Michael A. Gardner (L) 919 10%

State School Board

DISTRICT 1

Western Weber County; all of Cache, Box Elder, Morgan and Rich counties

Jennie L. Earl 24,680 61%

Terryl Warner (inc) 15,790 39%

DISTRICT 2

Most of Weber County, excluding Washington Terrace and adjoining areas and much of the western part of the county

Scott L. Hansen 21,317 61%

Craig K. Pitts 13,470 39%

Spencer F. Stokes (inc) did not seek re-election

DISTRICT 3

Salt Lake County: most of West Valley City, Salt Lake City areas west of Redwood Road and south of I-80, Magna; plus all of Tooele and Juab counties

Linda B. Hansen (inc) 23,337 74%

Thomas E. Nedreberg 8,296 26%

DISTRICT 5

Davis County areas south of Layton, plus Layton areas generally west of I-15 and south of 1000 North; and Salt Lake County: most of northwest Salt Lake City and a portion the Capitol Hill neighborhood

Laura Collier Belnap (inc) 34,300 65%

Patrick D. Riley 18,639 35%

DISTRICT 6

Salt Lake County: most of Taylorsville, West Jordan generally north of TRAX line, Kearns, West Valley City south of 4100 South

Brittney Cummins (inc.) 26,933

unopposed

DISTRICT 9

Utah County: Pleasant Grove, American Fork, Lehi, Alpine, Highland, Cedar Hills, Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain south of S.R. 73, Genola, Goshen and Elberta

Cindy Davis 18,752 70%

Avalie Muhlestein 8,308 30%

Joel Wright (inc) did not seek re-election

DISTRICT 14

Utah County: Payson, Santaquin, Salem, Woodland Hills, Elk Ridge and south county unincorporated areas west of I-15 and east of Utah Lake; plus all of Sanpete, Sevier, Carbon, Millard, San Juan, Emery, Grand, Beaver, Kane, Garfield, Wayne and Piute counties

Mark A. Huntsman (inc) 30,534

unopposed

Judicial retention

Utah Supreme Court

CONSTANDINOS (DENO) HIMONAS

Yes 437,992 78%

No 120,704 22%

Court of Appeals

MARY KATE A. TOOMEY

Yes 455,011 81%

No 108,047 19%

1st District Court

Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties

KEVIN K. ALLEN

Yes 26,740 85%

No 4,559 15%

BRANDON J. MAYNARD

Yes 25,829 85%

No 4,726 15%

1st District Juvenile Court

Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties

ANGELA F. FONNESBECK

Yes 27,154 87%

No 4,100 13%

2nd District Court

Davis, Weber and Morgan counties

JOSEPH M. BEAN

Yes 113,268 79%

No 29,470 21%

DAVID M. CONNORS

Yes 108,170 76%

No 34,844 24%

MARK R. DECARIA

Yes 113,654 79%

No 29,476 21%

MICHAEL D. DIREDA

Yes 113,180 79%

No 29,508 21%

2nd District Juvenile Court

Davis, Weber and Morgan counties

SHARON S. SIPES

Yes 101,820 71%

No 40,899 29%

3rd District Court

Salt Lake, Tooele and Summit counties

HEATHER BRERETON

Yes 199,263 80%

No 51,230 20%

JAMES D. GARDNER

Yes 188,821 76%

No 60,260 24%

ROYAL I. HANSEN

Yes 187,190 75%

No 62,742 25%

L. DOUGLAS HOGAN

Yes 189,100 76%

No 60,114 24%

WILLIAM K. KENDALL

Yes 187,587 76%

No 60,766 24%

RICHARD D. MCKELVIE

Yes 187,881 75%

No 61,099 25%

KARA L. PETTIT

Yes 197,071 79%

No 52,223 21%

LAURA S. SCOTT

Yes 199,669 80%

No 51,143 20%

3rd District Juvenile Court

Salt Lake, Tooele and Summit counties

ELIZABETH M. KNIGHT

Yes 199,621 80%

No 49,202 20%

ELIZABETH A. LINDSLEY

Yes 196,885 79%

No 52,517 21%

TUPAKK A.G. RENTERIA

Yes 193,189 78%

No 55,976 22%

4th District Court

Utah, Wasatch, Juab and Millard counties

JENNIFER A. BROWN

Yes 27,169 82%

No 5,918 18%

ROGER W. GRIFFIN

Yes 26,726 81%

No 6,298 19%

CHRISTINE S. JOHNSON

Yes 39,542 78%

No 11,196 22%

DEREK P. PULLAN

Yes 42,255 82%

No 9,457 18%

4th District Juvenile Court

Utah, Wasatch, Juab and Millard counties

BRENT H. BARTHOLOMEW

Yes 40,287 78%

No 11,315 22%

5th District Court

Washington, Iron and Beaver counties

KEITH C. BARNES

Yes 42,380 83%

No 8,682 17%

ERIC A. LUDLOW

Yes 43,684 85%

No 7,828 15%

G. MICHAEL WESTFALL

Yes 41,981 82%

No 9,355 18%

5th District Juvenile Court

Washington, Iron and Beaver counties

PAUL E. DAME

Yes 42,530 84%

No 8,157 16%

MICHAEL F. LEAVITT

Yes 43,048 84%

No 8,469 16%

6th District Court

Sanpete, Sevier, Piute, Wayne, Garfield and Kane counties

MARVIN D. BAGLEY

Yes 9,405 85%

No 1,655 15%

8th District Court

Uintah, Duchesne and Daggett counties

EDWIN T. PETERSON

Yes 11,294 81%

No 2,592 19%

Justice court judges

Cities in Davis County

CLEARFIELD

Retain Brian E. Brower

Yes 123 77%

No 36 23%

CLINTON

Retain Catherine J. Hoskins

Yes 68,783 81%

No 16,164 19%

SYRACUSE

Retain Catherine J. Hoskins

Yes 68,674 81%

No 16,370 19%

Other counties

CARBON COUNTY

Retain Jon R. Carpenter

Yes 5,227 85%

No 933 15%

PIUTE COUNTY

Retain Mark McIff

Yes 564 88%

No 78 12%

SEVIER COUNTY

Retain Mark McIff

Yes 5,238 84%

No 1,025 16%

SUMMIT COUNTY

Retain Shauna L. Kerr

Yes 9,177 71%

No 3,717 29%

WASATCH COUNTY

Retain Brook J. Sessions

Yes 0,000 00%

No 0,000 00%

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Retain Ronald L. Read

Yes 32,209 82%

No 7,205 18%

Other cities

FILLMORE

Retain Cyndee Probert

Yes 3,027 81%

No 697 19%

GRANTSVILLE

Retain Ronald L. Elton

Yes 11,194 74%

No 3,959 26%

PANGUITCH

Retain Timothy B. Smith

Yes 1,600 86%

No 266 14%

RICHMOND, Cache County

Retain Matthew C. Funk

Yes 16,822 85%

No 2,897 15%

WELLINGTON, Carbon County

Retain Jon R. Carpenter

Yes 5,168 85%

No 939 15%

Salt Lake County

County Council

AT-LARGE SEAT 3 (6-year term)

Jim Bradley (D-inc) 152,939 57%

Sophia M. DiCaro (R) 115,225 43%

DISTRICT 1

Arlyn Bradshaw (R-inc) 32,444

Unopposed

DISTRICT 3

Aimee Newton (R-inc) 20,008 54%

Lisa Gehrke (D) 17,317 46%

DISTRICT 4 (2-year term)

Ann Granato (D-inc) 38,646 62%

Michelle Quist (R) 21,075 34%

Robert Cundick (UUP) 2,454 4%

DISTRICT 5

Steven L. Debry (R-inc) 28,114 64%

Pamela Berry (D) 15,908 36%

Other county offices

AUDITOR

Scott Tingley (R-inc) 136,930 52%

Garry Hrechkosy (D) 127,803 48%

CLERK

Sherrie Swensen (D-inc) 182,910 67%

Rozan Mitchell (R) 88,337 33%

DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Sim Gill (D-inc) 157,040 57%

Nathan Evershed (R) 117,555 43%

RECORDER (2-year term)

Rashelle Hobbs (D) 138,622 53%

Adam Gardiner (R-inc) 124,800 47%

SHERIFF

Rosie Rivera (D-inc) 163,647 60%

Justin Hoyal (R) 108,401 40%

Salt Lake City

$87 million bond for street reconstruction

Property tax cost: $48 per year on average residence, most of which is expected to be offset by paying off earlier bonds

For 34,019 69%

Against 15,524 31%

Holladay

COTTONWOOD MALL SITE

Amended development master plan

For 5,251 43%

Against 6,949 57%

Brighton incorporation

Yes 105 63%

No 62 37%

Canyons School Board

PRECINCT 2

Amber Shill (inc) 4,989 67%

Denise White 2,490 33%

PRECINCT 4

Clareen Arnold (inc) 5,663

unopposed

PRECINCT 5

Steve Wrigley (inc) 6,111

unopposed

PRECINCT 6

Amanda Oaks 5,112 64%

Brad Snow 2,821 36%

Sherril H. Taylor (inc) did not seek re-election

Granite School Board

PRECINCT 3

Connie Burgess (inc) 5,766 72%

David McEwen 2,265 28%

PRECINCT 4 (2-year term)

Nicole McDermott 5,456 56%

Carrie Johnson (inc) 4,175 44%

PRECINCT 5

Terry H. Bawden (inc) 4,116 63%

Bob Aagard 2,391 37%

PRECINCT 6

Karyn Winder (inc) 5,794 70%

Joshua Cameron 2,486 30%

PRECINCT 7

Gayleen Gandy (inc) 6,498

unopposed

Jordan School Board

PRECINCT 2

Matthew G. Young (inc) 7,154

unopposed

PRECINCT 3

Tracy Miller (inc) 6,508 72%

Roy Harward 2,527 28%

PRECINCT 7

Jen Atwood (inc) 5,291

unopposed

Murray School Board

PRECINCT 2

Kami Anderson (inc) 1,678 78%

Daniel J. Martinez 481 22%

PRECINCT 3

Belinda Johnson (inc) 1,480

unopposed

PRECINCT 4

Elizabeth Payne 909 56%

Cris Longhurst (inc) 709 44%

Salt Lake City School Board

PRECINCT 3

Katherine Kennedy (inc) 5,180 69%

Jennifer Schreiter 2,320 31%

PRECINCT 4

Nate Salazar 4,107 80%

Douglas Greene 1024 20%

Rosemary Emery (inc) did not seek re-election

PRECINCT 6

Melissa H. Ford (inc) 7,611

unopposed

Utah County

County Commission

SEAT A

Tanner Ainge (R) 41,596 82%

Teri McCabe (UUP) 8,952 18%

Greg Graves (R-inc) did not seek re-election

SEAT B

Bill Lee (R-inc) 37,406 73%

Jeanne Bowen (D) 13,506 27%

Other county offices

CLERK/AUDITOR

Amelia Powers (R) 40,808 82%

Jason Christensen (IAP) 8,681 18%

Bryan Thompson (R-inc) was not nominated for re-election by the county GOP convention

COUNTY ATTORNEY

David O. Leavitt (R) 41,751 83%

W. Andrew McCullough (L) 8,671 17%

Jeffrey R. Buhman (R-inc) did not seek re-election

SHERIFF

Mike Smith (R-inc) 46,156

unopposed

Provo

City hall, police and fire stations

$69 million bond; Property tax cost: $120 per year on average residence, expected to be partly offset by paying off earlier bonds

For 5,481 50%

Against 5,560 50%

Orem

FITNESS CENTER, LIBRARY BOND

$24.5 million for improvements to city’s Family Fitness Center and a community library hall. Property tax impact: $42 a year on average residence, expected to be offset by paying off earlier bonds

For 5,269 59%

Against 3,604 41%

PROPOSITION 5 — REZONING

9.58 acres at 1000 S. 400 West from low-density residential to student housing

For 7,138 50%

Against 7,137 50%

City sales taxes

PLEASANT GROVE

0.1% to fund park and recreation facilities and cultural arts programs

For 1,918 61%

Against 1,246 39%

SANTAQUIN

0.1% to fund recreational amenities and cultural arts facilities and organizations

For 560 56%

Against 435 44%

SPANISH FORK

0.1% to fund recreation, arts and parks

For 0,000 00%

Against 0,000 00%

Alpine School Board

PRECINCT 1

Audrey Barton 2,114

Julie King 3,599

Paula H. Hill (inc) did not seek re-election

PRECINCT 2

Amber L. Bonner 3,279

Carla Merrll 2,460

Wendy K. Hart (inc) did not seek re-election

PRECINCT 3

Sarah Beeson 4,185

‘Afa K. Palu 2,112

John C. Burton (inc) did not seek re-election

PRECINCT 5

Ada Wilson 4,428

unopposed

JoDee C. Sundberg (inc) did not seek re-election

Nebo school bond

$298 million to rebuild three high schools, construct three new middle schools. Property tax impact: $311 per year on average residence, expected to be offset by paying off earlier bonds

For 12,461

Against 9,467

Nebo School Board

PRECINCT 2

Scott B. Card 3,139

unopposed

Kristen Betts (inc) did not seek re-election

PRECINCT 4

Rick B. Ainge (inc) 1,810

Drew Daniels 1,252

PRECINCT 5

Shannon M. Acor (inc) 1,837

unopposed

Provo School Board

PRECINCT 1

Nate Bryson 1,740

unopposed

Taz Murray (inc) did not seek re-election

PRECINCT 2

Melanie Hall (inc) 856

Paul R. Warner 590

PRECINCT 3

McKay R. Jensen (inc) 846

unopposed

PRECINCT 4

Jennifer Partridge 1,209

unopposed

Shannon Poulsen (inc) did not seek re-election

Davis County

County Commission

SEAT A

Bob J. Stevenson (R) 69,046 72%

Tamara P. Long (IAP) 26,382 28%

P. Bret Millburn (R-inc) was not nominated for re-election by the county GOP convention

SEAT B

Lorene Miner Kamalu (R) 82,588

unopposed

James E. Smith (R-inc) did not seek re-election

Other county offices

all races unopposed

CLERK/AUDITOR

Curtis Koch (R-inc) 81,559

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Troy S Rawlins (R-inc) 81,930

SHERIFF

Kelly Sparks (R) 82,269

Todd Richardson (R-inc) did not seek re-election

Davis School Board

PRECINCT 3

Julie Tanner (inc) 8,692 56%

Susan Firmage 6,729 44%

PRECINCT 5

Gordon S. Eckersley (inc) 7,259

unopposed

PRECINCT 6

Marie Stevenson 7,193 60%

Bonnie Kaye Bourgeous 4,710 40%

Mona Andrus (inc) did not seek re-election

PRECINCT 7

Cheryl Lynn Phipps 8,969

unopposed

Tamara Lowe (inc) did not seek re-election

Mutton Hollow Township

PLANNING COMMISSION

(2 elected — nonpartisan)

Porter Heusser (inc) 262

Gary J. Card (inc) 264

unopposed

Cache County

COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Craig W Buttars (R-inc) 19,508

unopposed

COUNTY COUNCIL SOUTHEAST

Gordon A. Zilles (R-inc) 3,413 75%

Rebecca Winstead (D) 1,127 25%

COUNTY COUNCIL LOGAN 3

Paul R Borup (R) 975 56%

Jennifer Roark (D) 777 44%

Greg Merrill (R-inc) ran for state House District 4 and lost in primary election

COUNTY COUNCIL NORTHEAST

Gina H. Worthen (R-inc) 3,103 74%

Shannon Rhodes (D) 1,110 26%

COUNTY ATTORNEY

James M. Swink (R-inc) 19,530

unopposed

CLERK/AUDITOR

Jill N. Zollinger (R-inc) 20,104

unopposed

SHERIFF

D. Chad Jensen (R-inc) 19,814

unopposed

Cache School Board

PRECINCT 4

Randall T. Bagley (inc) 1,145 64%

Shellie Giddings 653 36%

PRECINCT 5

Allen N. Grunig (inc) 2,075

unopposed

PRECINCT 7

Teri Rhodes (inc) 1,672

unopposed

Logan School Board

PRECINCT 1

Kristie Dawn Cooley (inc) 1,139

unopposed

PRECINCT 4

Frank C. Stewart (inc) 642

unopposed

PRECINCT 5

Larry J Williams 706 56%

Sara Menlove Doutre 557 44%

Lisa Hopkins (inc) did not seek re-election

San Juan County

County Commission

DISTRICT 1

Bruce Adams (R-inc) 1,160

unopposed

DISTRICT 2

Willie Grayeyes (D) 764

Kelly G Laws (R) 629

Phil Lyman (R-inc) is a candidate for state Legislature

DISTRICT 3

Kenneth Maryboy (D) 862

unopposed

Rebecca Benally (D-inc) lost in the primary election

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Kendall G Laws (D-inc) 3,364

unopposed

SHERFIFF

Jason F Torgerson (R) 3,077

unopposed

Rick Eldredge (R-inc) did not seek re-election

San Juan School Board

PRECINCT 1

Lori Maughan (inc) 663

unopposed

PRECINCT 2

Merri B Shumway (inc) 650

Helen Benally Lake 136

PRECINCT 3

Steven C Black (inc) 442

Suzette R Morris 223

PRECINCT 4

Lucille Cody 354

Melvin Capitan Jr 348

Elsie Dee (inc) lost in the primary election

PRECINCT 5

Nelson A Yellowman (inc) 501

Melinda Blackhorse 429

Summit County

COUNTY COUNCIL SEAT D

Chris Robinson (D-inc) 12,081

unopposed

COUNTY COUNCIL SEAT E

Glenn J. Wright (D-inc) 11,269

unopposed

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Margaret Olson (D-inc) 12,066

unopposed

AUDITOR

Michael Howard (D-inc) 12,007

unopposed

CLERK

Kent H. Jones (D-inc) 12,344

unopposed

RECORDER/SURVEYOR

Rhonda Francis (D-inc) 12,196

unopposed

SHERIFF

Justin Martinez (D-inc) 12,653

unopposed

Propositions

PARK CITY OPEN SPACE BOND

$48 million bond to preserve recreation land in Treasure Hill and Armstrong/Snow Ranch Pasture

For 2,839 77%

Against 836 23%

HOYTSVILLE INCORPORATION

Against 166 77%

For 50 23%

North Summit School Board

PRECINCT 4

Kevin J Orgill (inc) 230

unopposed

PRECINCT 5

Vern Williams (inc) 378

unopposed

Park City School Board

PRECINCT 1

Anne Peters (inc) 1,351

unopposed

PRECINCT 4

Kara Henrdickson 1,447 70%

Vicky Fitlow 623 30%

JJ Ehlers (inc) did not seek re-election

PRECINCT 5

Erin Grady (inc) 1,623

unopposed

South Summit School Board

PRECINCT 4

Steven Hardman (inc) 331 52%

Hoyt Atkinson 306 48%

PRECINCT 5

Debra Blazzard (inc) 216 54%

Stacy L. Maxfield 181 46%

Tooele County

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Tom Tripp (R) 11,625 66%

Jonathan D Garrard (C) 2,190 12%

Justin C. Bake (L) 2,177 12%

Brendan Phillips (G) 1,706 10%

Wade B. Bitner (R-inc) did not seek re-election

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Kendall Thomas (R) 11,252 61%

Brenda Spearman (D) 7,232 39%

Myron E. Bateman (R-inc) did not seek re-election

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Scott A. Broadhead (R-inc) 15,322

unopposed

AUDITOR

Alison H. McCoy (R) 11,409 63%

Sam Woodruff (D) 6,727 37%

The positions of county clerk and county auditor are being split effective this election

CLERK

Marilyn K. Gillette (R-inc) 16,115

unopposed

SHERIFF

Paul J. Wimmer (R-inc) 15,860

unopposed

Form of government

Replace three-member elected County Commission with five part-time elected County Council members, who would appoint a full-time county executive

For 9,814 54%

Against 8,515 46%

Public transit tax

Impose 0.25 percent sales tax

Against 9,831 53%

For 8,863 47%

Tooele County School Board

PRECINCT 5

Camille Knudson 1,410 53%

Teresa McNeill 1,274 47%

Karen Nelson (inc) did not seek re-election

PRECINCT 6

Melissa Rich 1,301 56%

Carol B. Jensen (inc) 1,005 44%

PRECINCT 7

Alan Mouritsen (inc) 2,339

unopposed

Wasatch County

No results reported as of 11:25 p.m.

COUNTY COUNCIL AT-LARGE

Marilyn Chrittenden (R) 0,000

unopposed

Mike Petersen (R-inc) did not seek re-election

COUNTY COUNCIL EAST

Jeff Wade (R) 0,000 00%

Mike Dorsey (D) 0,000 00%

Greg McPhie (R-inc) did not seek re-election

COUNTY COUNCIL HEBER NORTH

Danny Goode (R-inc) 0,000 00%

unopposed

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Scott H Sweat (R-inc) 0,000

unopposed

CLERK/AUDITOR

Brent R. Titcomb (R-inc) 0,000 00%

Jennifer Lee (D) 0,000 00%

SHERIFF

Jared W Rigby (R) 0,000

unopposed

Todd Bonner (R-inc) did not seek re-election

Open space bonds

WASATCH COUNTY

$10 million to acquire, protect and preserve open space. Property tax impact: $20 per year on average residence

For 0,000 00%

Against 0,000 00%

MIDWAY CITY

$5 million to acquire, protect and preserve open space. Property tax impact: $111 per year on average residence

For ‑ 0,000 00%

Against 0,000 00%

PARK CITY

$48 million bond to preserve recreation land in Treasure Hill and Armstrong/Snow Ranch Pasture

For 0,000 00%

Against 0,000 00%

Wasatch School Board

HEBER NORTH

Cory J Holmes (inc) 0,000

unopposed

HEBER SOUTH

Tyler Wilson Bluth 0,000

unopposed

Ann Horner (inc) did not seek re-election

County zone change

PROPOSITION 10

Realign boundary between Central (less dense zoning) and Southern (denser zoning) planning areas

For 0,000 00%

Against 0,000 00%

Washington County

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Gil Almquist (R) 34,555 75%

Robert E Ford (D) 11,447 25%

Zachary D. Renstrom (R-inc) did not seek re-election

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Victor Iverson (R-inc) 37,848

unopposed

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Brock R Belnap (R-inc) 38,167

unopposed

CLERK/AUDITOR

Kim M Hafen (R-inc) 38,880

unopposed

SHERIFF

Cory C Pulsipher (R-inc) 38,481

unopposed

SCHOOL DISTRICT BOND

$125 million to build a high school and two elementary schools, renovate other buildings and purchase land. Property tax impact: $54 per year on average residence

For 22,666 50%

Against 22,296 49%

DIAMOND VALLEY FIRE DISTRICT

Proposition 18: Levy property tax instead of mail assessment billings?

For 199 69%

Against 88 31%

VIRGIN TOWN, PROPOSITION 20

Expand where property could be rezoned for highway resort?

Against 161 52%

For 148 48%

VIRGIN TOWN, PROPOSITION 21

Rezone 80 acres from rural residential to highway resort?

Against 157 51%

For 151 49%

Weber County

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Gage Froerer (R) 46,429

unopposed

James Ebert (R-inc) lost in the primary election

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Scott K. Jenkins (R-inc) 33,691 59%

Neil Hansen (D) 23,429 41%

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Chris Allred (R-inc) 46,385

unopposed

CLERK/AUDITOR

Ricky Hatch (R-inc) 36,527 64%

John H. Thompson(D) 20,376 36%

SHERIFF

Ryan Arbon (R) 46,942

unopposed

Terry L. Thompson (R-inc) did not seek re0-election

Ogden school bond

$87 million to replace, renovate or expand elementary schools. Property tax impact: $138 per year on average residence

For 8,168 54%

Against 7,054 46%

Ogden School Board

PRECINCT 2

Douglas B. Barker (inc) 1,286 55%

David L. Smith 1,058 45%

PRECINCT 4

Sunni Wilkinson 1,284 71%

Iain Hueton 524 29%

Jeffrey Heiner (inc) did not seek re0-election

PRECINCT 7

Joyce J. Wilson (inc) 679 60%

Saren Eyre Loosli 445 40%

Weber School Board

PRECINCT 1

Dean L. Oborn (inc) 5,952

unopposed

PRECINCT 2

Jan Burrell 2,425 61%

Marcia Geilmann 1,581 39%

Mitzi Kawaguchi (inc) did not seek re0-election

PRECINCT 3

Bruce Jardine (inc) 4,553

unopposed

PRECINCT 4

Paul J. Widdison (inc) 4,688 57%

Stacy Palen 3,602 43%

PRECINCT 6

Janis Christensen (inc) 5,297

unopposed

Other counties

Beaver

all races unopposed

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Tammy T. Pearson (R-inc) 1,717

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Mark S. Whitney (R-inc) 1,662

ATTORNEY

Von J. Christiansen (D-inc) 1,299

SHERIFF

Cameron M. Noel (R-inc) 1,576

Box Elder

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Jeff Hadfield (R-inc) 15,105

unopposed

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Jeffrey D. Scott (R-inc) 13,320 82%

Seth Durfee (D) 2,950 18%

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Stephen R. Hadfield (R-inc) 14,983

unopposed

SHERIFF

Kevin Potter (R-inc) 15,161

unopposed

Carbon

COMMISSIONER

Larry G Jensen (R) 3,518 54%

Ed Chavez (D) 1,531 23%

Cheryl Lupo (unaf) 1,489 23%

Jae Potter (R-inc) lost primary election for a state House seat

COMMISSIONER/SURVEYOR

Tony Martines (R) 3,781 58%

John Jones (D) 2,116 32%

Melvin A. Coonrod (IAP) 652 10%

Jake Mellor (R-inc) lost primary election

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Jeremiah Humes (R) 5,525

unopposed

Gene Strate (D-inc) did not seek re-election

CLERK/AUDITOR

Seth Marsing (R) 3,424 53%

Sulika Laulu Merrell (D) 3,098 47%

Seth Oveson (D-inc) did not seek re-election

SHERIFF

Jeffrey Wood (R-inc) 5,825

unopposed

Daggett

all races unopposed

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Clyde Slaugh (R-inc) 353

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Jack (John A.) Lytle (R-inc) 358

SHERIFF

Erik L. Bailey (R-inc) 337

Duchesne

races unopposed

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Gregory Todd (R-inc) 4,463

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Gregory Miles (R) 4,452

Ken Burdick (R-inc) did not seek re-election

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Stephen D Foote (R-inc) 4,363

SHERIFF

Travis Lane Tucker (R) 4,433

David L. Boren (R-inc) did not seek re-election

Emery

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Kent B. Wilson (R-inc) 3,348

unopposed

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Gil L Conover (R) 3,258

unopposed

Paul Cowley (R-inc) did not seek re-election

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Michael D. Olsen (R-inc) 2,259 59%

David A. Blackwell (unaf) 1,572 41%

SHERIFF

Greg Funk (R-inc) 2,326 60%

John Barnett (unaf) 1,566 40%

Garfield

races unopposed

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Leland F. Pollock (R-inc) 1,677

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

David Burnes Tebbs (R-inc) 1,709

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Barry Huntington (R-inc) 1,694

SHERIFF

James D. Perkins Jr. (R-inc) 1,695

Grand

Races are nonpartisan

COUNTY COUNCIL AT LARGE

Mary McGann (inc) 2,102 52%

Norm Knapp 1,929 48%

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

Terry Morse (inc) 588

unopposed

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3

Jaylyn Hawks (inc) 743

unopposed

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Christina Sloan 2,220 56%

Stephen J. Stocks 1,749 44%

Andrew Fitzgerald (inc) did not seek re-election

SHERIFF

Steven White (inc) 3,171

unopposed

FORM OF GOVERNMENT (Prop. 9)

Appoint study committee to consider change in form of county government

For 2,834 71%

Against 1,237 29%

Iron

races unopposed

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Michael P Bleak (R-inc) 9,568

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Paul Cozzens (R) 9,124

Dale Brinkerhoff (R-inc) did not seek re-election

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Chad Dotson (R) 9,720

Scott Garrett (R-inc) withdrew his candidacy at the county GOP convention

SHERIFF

Kenneth K. Carpenter (R) 9,663

Mark Gower (R-inc) did not seek re-election

SCHOOL DISTRICT BOND

$92 million to build two elementary schools, make security updates to 15 schools. Property tax impact: $200 per year on average residence, most of which is expected to be offset by paying off earlier bonds

Against 6,427 59%

For 4,426 41%

Juab

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Clinton Lynn Painter (R-inc) 3,044

unopposed

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Richard K. Hansen (R) 2,449 72%

Rick Carlton (D-inc) 946 28%

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Ryan Van Peters (R-inc) 3,015

unopposed

SHERIFF

Douglas Anderson (R-inc) 2,478

unopposed

NEPHI PROPOSITION 12

0.1% sales tax to fund parks, arts and recreation

For 1,187 63%

Against 697 37%

Kane

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Andy Gant (R) 2,338

unopposed

Dirk Clayson (R-inc) did not seek re-election

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Brent Chamberlain (R) 2,114 75%

John Casperson (D) 706 25%

Jim Matson (R-inc) lost in primary election

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Robert Van Dyke (R-inc) 2,261

unopposed

SHERIFF

Tracy D. Glover (R-inc) 2,424

unopposed

Millard

races unopposed

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Evelyn M. Warnick (R) 3,748

James I. Withers (R-inc) did not seek re-election

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Dean Draper (R-inc) 3,548

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Patrick Finlinson (R-inc) 3,854

SHERIFF

Richard D. Jacobsen (R) 3,802

Robert Dekker (D-inc) did not seek re-election

Morgan

Races are nonpartisan.

COUNTY COUNCIL AT-LARGE

Sarah Swan 2,620 57%

Austin F. Turner 1,965 43%

Ned Mecham (inc) did not run for re-election

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

Tina Cannon (inc) 566 51%

Tina D. Kelley 536 49%

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

Robert A. McConnell 545 56%

Andrea Franklin 425 44%

John Barber (inc) lost in primary election

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5

Michael L. Newton 758

unopposed

Austin Turner (inc) is running for an at-large seat

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Jann L. Farris (inc) 2,849 62%

Ryan Blake 1,783 38%

CLERK/AUDITOR

Stacy Netz Clark (inc) 3,034 67%

Stefan Jensen 1,520 33%

SHERIFF

Blaine Breshears (inc) 2,940 62%

Matt Fairbanks 1,802 38%

FORM OF GOVERNMENT (Prop. 17)

Appoint study committee to consider change in form of county government

Yes 2,349 94%

No 152 6%

RECREATION TAX (Proposition 22)

0.1% sales tax to fund recreation programs and facilities

No 3,252 93%

Yes 230 7%

Piute

races unopposed

COMMISSIONER

Scott Gary Dalton (R) 623

Rick Blackwell (R-inc) is not seeking re-election

COMMISSIONER

Will Roy Talbot (R-inc) 620

SHERIFF

Marty Scott Gleave (R-inc) 628

Rich

races unopposed

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

William Cox (R-inc) 942

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Simeon B. Weston (R) 996

Thomas Weston (R-inc) is not seeking re-election

SHERIFF

Dale M. Stacey (R-inc) 1038

SCHOOL DISTRICT BOND

$8.5 million for additions and renovations to North and South campuses. Property tax impact: $36 a year on average residence

For 618 57%

Against 464 43%

Sanpete

no results reported as of 11:25 p.m.

all races unopposed

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Edwin B. Sunderland (R) 0,000

Claudia Jarrett (R-inc) is not seeking re-election

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Scott Bartholomew (R-inc) 0,000

ATTORNEY

Kevin L. Daniels (R-inc) 0,000

SHERIFF

Brian Nielson (R-inc) 0,000%

Sevier

all races unopposed

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Scott T. Johnson (R) 6,099

Ken May (R-inc) is not seeking re-election

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Garth ‘Tooter’ Ogden (R-inc) 5,582

ATTORNEY

Dale P. Eyre (R-inc) 6,063

SHERIFF

Nathan J. Curtis (R-inc) 6,181%

PARKS TAX

Renew for eight years 0.1% sales tax to fund parks and recreation facilities

For 1,547 70%

Against 668 30%

Uintah

races unopposed

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Bart Haslem (R) 8,433

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Bill Stringer (R-inc) 8,201

Duane Shepherd (R-inc) lost in primary election

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Greg Lamb (R) 8,883

G. Mark Thomas (R-inc) lost in primary election

SHERIFF

Steve Labrum (R-inc) 8,910

Wayne

no results reported as of 11:25 p.m.

all candidates unopposed

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Dennis G Blackburn (R-inc) 000

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Stanley W Wood (R-inc) 000

SHERIFF

Daniel N Jensen (R) 000

Kurt Taylor (R-inc) did not seek re-election

FORM OF GOVERNMENT (Prop. 19)

Appoint study committee to consider change in form of county government

For 000 00%

Against 000 00%