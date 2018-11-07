The latest unofficial, incomplete voting results from Tuesday’s general election in Utah available at press time.
Key to party affiliations: (C) Constitution, (D) Democrat, (G) Green, (IAP) Independent American Party, (L) Libertarian, (R) Republican, (UUP) United Utah Party and (unaf) unaffiliated.
“Inc” denotes incumbent.
School board elections are nonpartisan.
Results listed below do not include provisional ballots nor mail-in ballots postmarked by Monday but that had not arrived at county clerks’ offices by Tuesday. Results are not official until votes are canvassed later this month.
U.S. Senate
Mitt Romney (R) 421,916 62%
Jenny Wilson (D) 220,701 32%
Tim Aalders (C) 18,102 3%
Craig R. Bowden (L) 15,617 2%
Reed C. McCandless (IAP) 7,397 1%
Orrin Hatch (R-inc) did not seek re-election
U.S. House District 1
Davis County north of Farmington, all of Weber, Cache, Box Elder, Summit, Uintah, Duchesne, Morgan, Rich and Daggett counties
Rob Bishop (R-inc) 123,939 63%
Lee Castillo (D) 48,309 24%
Eric Eliason (UUP) 21,847 11%
Adam Davis (G) 3,396 2%
U.S. House District 2
Salt Lake County: most of Salt Lake City, West Valley City areas generally west of 4000 West, and Magna; south Davis County; western Juab County; southern Sanpete County; and all of Tooele, Millard, Beaver, Iron, Washington, Kane, Garfield, Wayne, Piute and Sevier counties.
Chris Stewart (R-inc) 115,466 58%
Shireen Ghorbani (D) 75,313 38%
Jeffrey Whipple (L) 8,804 4%
U.S. House District 3
Utah County areas generally east of I-15, plus all of Provo and Vineyard; Sandy and Midvale east of 700 East, and most of Draper, Cottonwood Heights and Holladay in Salt Lake County; and all of Carbon, Emery, Grand, San Juan and Wasatch counties
John Curtis (R-inc) 98,656 67%
James Singer (D) 41,090 28%
Gregory C. Duerden (IAP) 3,271 2%
Timothy L. Zeidner (UUP) 3,264 2%
U.S. House District 4
Salt Lake County: Millcreek, South Salt Lake, Murray, West Valley City areas generally east of 4000 West, Taylorsville, West Jordan, South Jordan, Riverton, Bluffdale, and Sandy and Midvale areas west of 700 East; most Utah County areas west of I-15; eastern Juab and northern Sanpete counties
Ben McAdams (D) 90,502 52%
Mia Love (R-inc) 83,684 48%
Utah Constitution
Soldiers’ property taxes
(Amendment A)
Modifies period of time a person in the military needs to serve out of state to qualify for property tax exemption
For 544,925 79%
Against 149,117 21%
Property leased by gov’t
(Amendment B)
Property tax exemption for land and buildings that state or local governments lease from private owners
Against 503,144 72%
For 191,375 28%
Legislative special session
(Amendment C)
Allow the Legislature to call itself into special session by a two-thirds vote of legislators, without the governor calling a special session
For 437,189 63%
Against 252,361 37%
Nonbinding question
Gasoline tax increase
(Opinion Question No. 1)
10-cents-per-gallon tax increase to fund public education and local roads
Against 474,556 66%
For 245,041 34%
Initiatives
Medical Cannabis Act
(Proposition No. 2)
Allow people with certain illnesses to acquire and use medical cannabis
For 387,096 53%
Against 339,221 47%
Utah Decides Healthcare Act
(Proposition No. 3)
Sales tax of 0.15 percent to fund Medicaid expansion for up to 138 percent of federal poverty level
For 387,370 54%
Against 326,136 46%
Redistricting Commission
(Proposition No. 4)
Creates commission to propose maps for congressional, legislative and state school board districts
For 353,565 51%
Against 345,800 49%
State senators
DISTRICT 2
Salt Lake City: most areas east of I-15, plus Glendale area, excluding all of Sugar House and most residential areas between 1300 East and Foothill Drive; plus Emigration Canyon
Derek Lloyd Kitchen (D) 23,898 77%
Chase Winder (R) 7,090 23%
Jim Dabakis (D-inc) did not seek re-election
DISTRICT 3
Salt Lake County: Sugar House areas west of 1300 East, South Salt Lake, Millcreek generally west of Highland Drive, West Valley City generally east of 2200 West, and most Murray areas west of State Street and north of 5900 South
Gene Davis (D-inc) 16,152 70%
Jeremy D. Egan (R) 6,817 30%
DISTRICT 4
Salt Lake County: most of Holladay, Millcreek east of Highland Drive, and Salt Lake City area between 1300 East and Foothill Drive north to about 900 South
Jani Iwamoto (D-inc) 26,031 68%
Alan Monsen (R) 12,133 32%
DISTRICT 5
Salt Lake County: most West Valley City areas south of 3500 South and east of 5600 West, and Taylorsville areas north of about 4800 South
Karen Mayne (D-inc) 11,363 68%
Kimdyl Allen (R) 5,227 32%
DISTRICT 8
(2-year term) - Salt Lake County: Murray areas generally east of State Street or south of I-215; Midvale; most of Cottonwood Heights, excluding some areas south of Little Cottonwood Creek; most Sandy areas north of 9000 South and west of 700 East; Holladay east of I-215; and Big Cottonwood Canyon
Kathleen Riebe (D) 16,781 56%
Brian Zehnder (R-inc) 12,462 42%
John Jackson (UUP) 690 2%
DISTRICT 9
Salt Lake County: most of Sandy, excluding some areas north of 9000 South and west of 700 East and some area adjoining Draper, Cottonwood Heights areas south of Little Cottonwood Creek, White City, Granite and Little Cottonwood Canyon
Kirk A. Cullimore Jr. (R) 17,517 67%
Alexander Castagno (UUP) 8,754 33%
Wayne Niederhauser (R-inc) did not seek re-election
DISTRICT 11
Salt Lake County: Draper, Riverton and Bluffdale; Utah County: Lehi areas north of state Route 92, and Draper
Dan McCay (R) 17,866 67%
Christian Burridge (D) 8,626 33%
Howard A. Stephenson (R-inc) did not seek re-election
DISTRICT 12
Salt Lake County: Magna, Copperton, West Valley City areas south of 4100 South and west of 5600 West, Taylorsville and West Jordan areas between 6200 South and 7000 South east to about 4000 West ; and Tooele County: Tooele City, Lincoln and part of Erda
Daniel W. Thatcher (R-inc) 10,150 52%
Clare Collard (D) 8,675 44%
Abrian B. Velarde (G) 776 4%
DISTRICT 15
Utah County: Orem areas generally west of 400 East, Provo areas between State Street and I-15 north of Center Street, Vineyard, Lindon, west part of Pleasant Grove
Keith Grover (R-inc) 10,447 79%
Lee D Houghton (UUP) 1,688 12%
Tommy Williams (IAP) 1,134 9%
DISTRICT 17
Tooele County, except Tooele City, Lincoln and part of Erda; all of Box Elder County; and Nibley, Wellsville and Paradise-Avon areas of Cache County
Scott Sandall (R) 23,593 78%
Michael A Keil (D) 6,783 22%
Peter C. Knudson (R-inc) did not seek re-election
DISTRICT 18
Weber County: southern half of Ogden, South Ogden, Washington Terrace, Riverdale and Uintah; Davis County:small areas of east and north Clearfield, South Weber, and much of Hill Air Force Base; and most of Morgan County
Ann Millner (R-inc) 16,193 65%
Jason Yu (D) 7,283 29%
Kevin L. Bryan (L) 1,487 6%
DISTRICT 21
Davis County: most of Kaysville west of I-15, Layton west of I-15 or Hill Field Road, Syracuse, West Point and most of Clearfield
Jerry W. Stevenson (R-inc) 19,469 72%
Jake Penrod (D) 7,581 28%
DISTRICT 22
Davis County: Centerville west of Main Street and north of 400 South, Farmington, Fruit Heights, Kaysville generally east of I-15, Layton east of I-15 and Hill Field Road, southern portion of Hill Air Force Base
Stuart Adams (R-inc) 26,526 100%
unopposed
DISTRICT 26
Summit County: Park City and Snyderville Basin areas south of I-80, Kamas-Oakley area; most of Wasatch County,generally north of about 2400 South; and all of Uintah, Duchesne and Daggett counties
Ronald Winterton (R) 22,693 64%
Eileen Gallagher (D) 12,079 34%
Cathy Callow-Heusser (UUP) 832 2%
Kevin T. Van Tassell (R-inc) did not seek re-election
DISTRICT 28
Iron County; eastern Washington County, including Washington City; and most of Beaver County
Evan J Vickers (R-inc) 21,282 79%
Mark Chambers (D) 5,646 21%
State representatives
Northern Utah
DISTRICT 1
Box Elder and Cache counties
Joel Ferry (R) 7,467 74%
Joshua Hardy (D) 1,740 17%
Sherry Phipps (C) 976 10%
Scott Sandall (R-inc) ran for state Senate
DISTRICT 3
Cache County
Val K. Potter (R-inc) 6,700 78%
Marilyn Mecham (D) 1,939 22%
DISTRICT 4
Cache County
Dan N. Johnson (R) 3,599 63%
Josh Brundage (D) 2,117 37%
Edward H. Redd (R-inc) did not seek re-election
DISTRICT 5
Cache County
Casey Snider (R-inc) 6,835 76%
Karina Andelin Brown (D) 2,123 24%
DISTRICT 7
Weber County
Kyle R. Andersen (R-inc.) 6,727 65%
David Owen (D) 3,564 35%
DISTRICT 8
Weber County
Deana Froerer (D) 4,970 50%
Steve Waldrip (R) 4,945 50%
Gage Froerer (R-inc) ran for Weber County Commission
DISTRICT 9
Weber County
Calvin R. Musselman (R) 3,673 53%
Kathie J. Darby (D) 3,222 47%
Jeremy A. Peterson (R-inc) did not seek re-election
DISTRICT 10
Weber County
LaWanna Shurtliff (D) 4,061 54%
Lorraine P. Brown (R) 3,444 46%
Dixon Pitcher (R-inc) did not seek re-election
DISTRICT 11
Weber and Davis counties
Kelly B. Miles (R-inc) 5,806 54%
Jason M. Allen (D) 4,936 46%
DISTRICT 12
Weber and Davis counties
Mike Schultz (R-inc) 6,295 69%
Rick Edwin Jones (D) 2,806 31%
DISTRICT 29
Box Elder and Weber counties
Lee B. Perry (R-inc) 9,194 79%
Kerry M Wayne (D) 2,424 21%
DISTRICT 53
Summit, Morgan, Duchesne, Rich and Daggett counties
Logan Wilde (R-inc) 10,819 66%
Christopher Neville (D) 5,523 34%
DISTRICT 54
Wasatch and Summit counties
Tim Quinn (R-inc) 9,116 51%
Meaghan Miller (D) 8,602 49%
DAVIS COUNTY
DISTRICT 11
Weber and Davis counties
Kelly B. Miles (R-inc) 5,806 54%
Jason M. Allen (D) 4,936 46%
DISTRICT 12
Weber and Davis counties
Mike Schultz (R-inc) 6,295 69%
Rick Edwin Jones (D) 2,806 31%
DISTRICT 13
Paul Ray (R-inc) 6,505 64%
Tab Lyn Uno (D) 3,631 36%
DISTRICT 14
Karianne Lisonbee (R-inc) 5,508 63%
Shanell Day (D) 3,180 37%
DISTRICT 15
Brad Wilson (R-inc) 9,971 77%
Rich Miller (D) 3,017 23%
DISTRICT 16
Steve Handy (R-inc) 6,794 63%
Cheryl Nunn (D) 3,111 29%
Brent Zimmerman (L) 832 8%
DISTRICT 17
Stewart E. Barlow (R-inc) 9,290 73%
Dawn Nunn (D) 3,382 27%
DISTRICT 18
Timothy D. Hawkes (R-inc) 10,663 71%
Adam Alba (D) 4,362 29%
DISTRICT 19
Raymond Ward (R-inc) 9,044 66%
Courtney Jones (D) 3,752 27%
Joe Speciale (L) 859 6%
DISTRICT 20
Melissa Garff Ballard (R) 8,061 65%
Ryan L Jones (D) 4,279 35%
Becky Edwards (R-inc) did not seek re-election
SALT LAKE COUNTY
DISTRICT 22
Susan Duckworth (D-inc) 3,405 54%
Barbara M. Stallone (R) 2,267 36%
Amber Christiansen Beltran (L) 443 7%
Marilee Roose (C) 243 4%
DISTRICT 23
Sandra Hollins (D-inc) 3,688 74%
Arnold M Jones (R) 1,299 26%
DISTRICT 24
Jen Dailey-Provost (D) 10,157 77%
Scott Rosenbush (R) 3,031 23%
Rebecca Chavez-Houck (D-inc) did not seek re-election
DISTRICT 25
Joel K. Briscoe (D-inc) 10,974 92%
Cabot W. Nelson (UUP) 1,011 8%
DISTRICT 26
Angela Romero (D-inc) 4,662 76%
Man Hung (R) 1,199 20%
Jonathan Greene (L) 281 4%
DISTRICT 28
Brian S. King (D-inc) 12,748
unopposed
DISTRICT 30
Mike Winder (R-inc) 4,182 59%
Robert Burch Jr. (D) 3,051 41%
DISTRICT 31
Elizabeth Weight (D-inc) 3,306 61%
Fred Johnson (R) 1,986 36%
Brian L. Fabbi (UUP) 172 3%
DISTRICT 32
Suzanne Harrison (D) 6,564 56%
Brad Bonham (R) 4,907 42%
Bjorn N. Jones (UUP) 180 2%
LaVar Christensen (R-inc) ran for state Senate and lost in the convention
DISTRICT 33
Craig Hall (R-inc) 2,809 54%
Ira D. Hatch (D) 2,354 46%
DISTRICT 34
Karen Kwan (D-inc) 4,973 60%
David Young (R) 3,330 40%
DISTRICT 35
Mark A. Wheatley (D-inc) 4,740 64%
Robert Edgel (R) 2,053 28%
Chelsea Travis (L) 589 8%
DISTRICT 36
Patrice Arent (D-inc) 10,150 64%
Todd E. Zenger (R) 5,690 36%
DISTRICT 37
Carol Spackman Moss (D-inc) 8,345 63%
David N. Sundwall (R) 5,003 37%
DISTRICT 38
Eric Hutchings (R-inc) 2,732 52%
Edgar Harwood (D) 2,567 48%
DISTRICT 39
Jim Dunnigan (R-inc) 4,956 57%
Stephen Peck (D) 3,720 43%
DISTRICT 40
Stephanie Pitcher (D) 8,127 70%
Peter L. Kraus (R) 3,022 26%
David Else (IAP) 414 4%
Lynn N. Hemingway (D-inc) did not seek re-election
DISTRICT 41
Mark A. Strong (R) 7,615 66%
Wendy Garvin (D) 3,020 26%
Steve Walston (UUP) 970 8%
Dan McCay (R-inc) ran for state Senate
DISTRICT 42
Kim Coleman (R-inc) 6,629 67%
Amy L Martz (UUP) 3,277 33%
DISTRICT 43
Cheryl K. Acton (R-inc) 4,016 48%
Diane Lewis (D) 3,763 45%
Shawn Curtis (L) 561 7%
DISTRICT 44
Andrew Stoddard (D) 5,937 55%
Bruce R. Cutler (R-inc) 4,940 45%
DISTRICT 45
Steve Eliason (R-inc) 7,120
unopposed
DISTRICT 46
Marie H. Poulson (D-inc) 8,554 62%
Greg Johnson (R) 4,615 34%
Lee Anne Walker (L) 609 4%
DISTRICT 47
Ken Ivory (R-inc) 4,656 53%
Scott Bell (D) 3,089 47%
DISTRICT 49
Robert Spendlove (R-inc) 6,453 49%
Anthony Sudweeks (D) 5,977 45%
Mark Russell (UUP) 721 6%
DISTRICT 50
Susan Pulsipher (R-inc) 9,929 69%
Megan Wiesen (D) 4,437 31%
DISTRICT 51
Jeff Stenquist (R) 5,908 61%
Michele Weeks (UUP) 3,858 39%
Greg Hughes (R-inc) did not seek re-election
DISTRICT 52
John Knotwell (R-inc) 7,015 67%
Dan McClellan (D) 3,503 33%
TOOELE COUNTY
DISTRICT 21
Douglas Sagers (R-inc) 6,748 64%
Debbie K. Vigil (D) 3,739 36%
DISTRICT 68
Beaver, Juab, Millard, Tooele, Utah counties
Merrill Nelson (R-inc) 9,053 72%
Merle Travis Wall (D) 2,016 16%
Kirk D Pearson (C) 848 7%
Denyse Housley Cox (L) 495 4%
Warren Rogers (IAP) 235 2%
UTAH COUNTY
DISTRICT 2
Jefferson R. Moss (R-inc) 2,976 81%
Tyler Allred (D) 683 19%
DISTRICT 6
Cory Maloy (R-inc) 3,229
unopposed
DISTRICT 27
Brady Brammer (R) 3,644 76%
Elisabeth Luntz (D) 931 19%
Joseph Geddes Buchman (L) 109 2%
Curt Crosby (IAP) 92 2%
Michael S. Kennedy (R-inc) ran for U.S. Senate and lost in the primary
DISTRICT 48
Keven J. Stratton (R-inc) 3,590 88%
Aaron Heineman (IAP) 482 12%
DISTRICT 56
Kay J. Christofferson (R-inc) 3,491
unopposed
DISTRICT 57
Jon Hawkins (R) 2,904 78%
Hillary Stirling (UUP) 822 22%
Brian M. Greene (R-inc) did not seek re-election
DISTRICT 59
Val L. Peterson (R-inc) 3,056 85%
Gregory Hmura (IAP) 548 15%
DISTRICT 60
Brad Daw (R-inc) 2,928 75%
Alan F. Keele (D) 972 25%
DISTRICT 61
Marsha Judkins (R-inc) 2,481 78%
Eric Chase (UUP) 413 13%
Matt Styles (G) 273 9%
DISTRICT 63
Adam Robertson (R-inc) 811
unopposed
DISTRICT 64
Norm Thurston (R-inc) 2,284 59%
Daniel Craig Friend (D) 1,043 27%
Hal Miller (UUP) 556 14%
DISTRICT 65
Francis D. Gibson (R-inc) 5,524 78%
Sue A. Womack (D) 1,596 22%
DISTRICT 66
Mike McKell (R-inc) 5,791 85%
Paul Jones Dayton (D) 1,061 15%
DISTRICT 67
Marc Roberts (R-inc) 3,906
unopposed
DISTRICT 68
Beaver, Juab, Millard, Tooele, Utah counties
Merrill Nelson (R-inc) 9,053 72%
Merle Travis Wall (D) 2,016 16%
Kirk D Pearson (C) 848 7%
Denyse Housley Cox (L) 495 4%
Warren Rogers (IAP) 235 2%
EASTERN UTAH
DISTRICT 55
Uintah and Duchesne counties
Scott H. Chew (R-inc) 9,933 90%
Christina Higgins (D) 1,124 10%
DISTRICT 69
Carbon, Duchesne, Grand and Emery counties
Christine F. Watkins (R-inc) 7,964 72%
Tim Glenn (D) 3,080 28%
SOUTHERN, CENTRAL UTAH
DISTRICT 58
Sanpete and Juab counties
Derrin R. Owens (R-inc) 1,456 83%
Lynn Zaritsky (D) 174 10%
Russell G. Hatch (C) 121 7%
DISTRICT 62
Washington County
Travis M. Seegmiller (R-inc) 10,413
unopposed
DISTRICT 70
Sevier, Emery, Grand and Sanpete counties
Carl R. Albrecht (R-inc) 9,898 79%
Robert Greenberg (D) 2,595 21%
DISTRICT 71
Washington and Iron counties
Brad Last (R-inc) 9,384 78%
Chuck Goode (D) 2,617 22%
DISTRICT 72
Iron County
Rex P Shipp (R) 6,364 75%
Zeno B. Parry (D) 1,439 17%
Barry Evan Short (L) 657 8%
John R. Westwood (R-inc) did not seek re-election
DISTRICT 73
San Juan, Kane, Garfield, Wayne, Beaver, Piute and Sevier counties
Phil Lyman (R) 4,940 70%
Marsha M Holland (unaf) 2,138 30%
Michael E. Noel (R-inc) did not seek re-election
DISTRICT 74
Washington County
V. Lowry Snow (R-inc) 10,711 77%
Daniel Holloway (L) 3,193 23%
DISTRICT 75
Washington County
Walt Brooks (R-inc) 7,369 79%
Keith R. Kelsch (IAP) 990 11%
Michael A. Gardner (L) 919 10%
State School Board
DISTRICT 1
Western Weber County; all of Cache, Box Elder, Morgan and Rich counties
Jennie L. Earl 24,680 61%
Terryl Warner (inc) 15,790 39%
DISTRICT 2
Most of Weber County, excluding Washington Terrace and adjoining areas and much of the western part of the county
Scott L. Hansen 21,317 61%
Craig K. Pitts 13,470 39%
Spencer F. Stokes (inc) did not seek re-election
DISTRICT 3
Salt Lake County: most of West Valley City, Salt Lake City areas west of Redwood Road and south of I-80, Magna; plus all of Tooele and Juab counties
Linda B. Hansen (inc) 23,337 74%
Thomas E. Nedreberg 8,296 26%
DISTRICT 5
Davis County areas south of Layton, plus Layton areas generally west of I-15 and south of 1000 North; and Salt Lake County: most of northwest Salt Lake City and a portion the Capitol Hill neighborhood
Laura Collier Belnap (inc) 34,300 65%
Patrick D. Riley 18,639 35%
DISTRICT 6
Salt Lake County: most of Taylorsville, West Jordan generally north of TRAX line, Kearns, West Valley City south of 4100 South
Brittney Cummins (inc.) 26,933
unopposed
DISTRICT 9
Utah County: Pleasant Grove, American Fork, Lehi, Alpine, Highland, Cedar Hills, Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain south of S.R. 73, Genola, Goshen and Elberta
Cindy Davis 18,752 70%
Avalie Muhlestein 8,308 30%
Joel Wright (inc) did not seek re-election
DISTRICT 14
Utah County: Payson, Santaquin, Salem, Woodland Hills, Elk Ridge and south county unincorporated areas west of I-15 and east of Utah Lake; plus all of Sanpete, Sevier, Carbon, Millard, San Juan, Emery, Grand, Beaver, Kane, Garfield, Wayne and Piute counties
Mark A. Huntsman (inc) 30,534
unopposed
Judicial retention
Utah Supreme Court
CONSTANDINOS (DENO) HIMONAS
Yes 437,992 78%
No 120,704 22%
Court of Appeals
MARY KATE A. TOOMEY
Yes 455,011 81%
No 108,047 19%
1st District Court
Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties
KEVIN K. ALLEN
Yes 26,740 85%
No 4,559 15%
BRANDON J. MAYNARD
Yes 25,829 85%
No 4,726 15%
1st District Juvenile Court
Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties
ANGELA F. FONNESBECK
Yes 27,154 87%
No 4,100 13%
2nd District Court
Davis, Weber and Morgan counties
JOSEPH M. BEAN
Yes 113,268 79%
No 29,470 21%
DAVID M. CONNORS
Yes 108,170 76%
No 34,844 24%
MARK R. DECARIA
Yes 113,654 79%
No 29,476 21%
MICHAEL D. DIREDA
Yes 113,180 79%
No 29,508 21%
2nd District Juvenile Court
Davis, Weber and Morgan counties
SHARON S. SIPES
Yes 101,820 71%
No 40,899 29%
3rd District Court
Salt Lake, Tooele and Summit counties
HEATHER BRERETON
Yes 199,263 80%
No 51,230 20%
JAMES D. GARDNER
Yes 188,821 76%
No 60,260 24%
ROYAL I. HANSEN
Yes 187,190 75%
No 62,742 25%
L. DOUGLAS HOGAN
Yes 189,100 76%
No 60,114 24%
WILLIAM K. KENDALL
Yes 187,587 76%
No 60,766 24%
RICHARD D. MCKELVIE
Yes 187,881 75%
No 61,099 25%
KARA L. PETTIT
Yes 197,071 79%
No 52,223 21%
LAURA S. SCOTT
Yes 199,669 80%
No 51,143 20%
3rd District Juvenile Court
Salt Lake, Tooele and Summit counties
ELIZABETH M. KNIGHT
Yes 199,621 80%
No 49,202 20%
ELIZABETH A. LINDSLEY
Yes 196,885 79%
No 52,517 21%
TUPAKK A.G. RENTERIA
Yes 193,189 78%
No 55,976 22%
4th District Court
Utah, Wasatch, Juab and Millard counties
JENNIFER A. BROWN
Yes 27,169 82%
No 5,918 18%
ROGER W. GRIFFIN
Yes 26,726 81%
No 6,298 19%
CHRISTINE S. JOHNSON
Yes 39,542 78%
No 11,196 22%
DEREK P. PULLAN
Yes 42,255 82%
No 9,457 18%
4th District Juvenile Court
Utah, Wasatch, Juab and Millard counties
BRENT H. BARTHOLOMEW
Yes 40,287 78%
No 11,315 22%
5th District Court
Washington, Iron and Beaver counties
KEITH C. BARNES
Yes 42,380 83%
No 8,682 17%
ERIC A. LUDLOW
Yes 43,684 85%
No 7,828 15%
G. MICHAEL WESTFALL
Yes 41,981 82%
No 9,355 18%
5th District Juvenile Court
Washington, Iron and Beaver counties
PAUL E. DAME
Yes 42,530 84%
No 8,157 16%
MICHAEL F. LEAVITT
Yes 43,048 84%
No 8,469 16%
6th District Court
Sanpete, Sevier, Piute, Wayne, Garfield and Kane counties
MARVIN D. BAGLEY
Yes 9,405 85%
No 1,655 15%
8th District Court
Uintah, Duchesne and Daggett counties
EDWIN T. PETERSON
Yes 11,294 81%
No 2,592 19%
Justice court judges
Cities in Davis County
CLEARFIELD
Retain Brian E. Brower
Yes 123 77%
No 36 23%
CLINTON
Retain Catherine J. Hoskins
Yes 68,783 81%
No 16,164 19%
SYRACUSE
Retain Catherine J. Hoskins
Yes 68,674 81%
No 16,370 19%
Other counties
CARBON COUNTY
Retain Jon R. Carpenter
Yes 5,227 85%
No 933 15%
PIUTE COUNTY
Retain Mark McIff
Yes 564 88%
No 78 12%
SEVIER COUNTY
Retain Mark McIff
Yes 5,238 84%
No 1,025 16%
SUMMIT COUNTY
Retain Shauna L. Kerr
Yes 9,177 71%
No 3,717 29%
WASATCH COUNTY
Retain Brook J. Sessions
Yes 0,000 00%
No 0,000 00%
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Retain Ronald L. Read
Yes 32,209 82%
No 7,205 18%
Other cities
FILLMORE
Retain Cyndee Probert
Yes 3,027 81%
No 697 19%
GRANTSVILLE
Retain Ronald L. Elton
Yes 11,194 74%
No 3,959 26%
PANGUITCH
Retain Timothy B. Smith
Yes 1,600 86%
No 266 14%
RICHMOND, Cache County
Retain Matthew C. Funk
Yes 16,822 85%
No 2,897 15%
WELLINGTON, Carbon County
Retain Jon R. Carpenter
Yes 5,168 85%
No 939 15%
Salt Lake County
County Council
AT-LARGE SEAT 3 (6-year term)
Jim Bradley (D-inc) 152,939 57%
Sophia M. DiCaro (R) 115,225 43%
DISTRICT 1
Arlyn Bradshaw (R-inc) 32,444
Unopposed
DISTRICT 3
Aimee Newton (R-inc) 20,008 54%
Lisa Gehrke (D) 17,317 46%
DISTRICT 4 (2-year term)
Ann Granato (D-inc) 38,646 62%
Michelle Quist (R) 21,075 34%
Robert Cundick (UUP) 2,454 4%
DISTRICT 5
Steven L. Debry (R-inc) 28,114 64%
Pamela Berry (D) 15,908 36%
Other county offices
AUDITOR
Scott Tingley (R-inc) 136,930 52%
Garry Hrechkosy (D) 127,803 48%
CLERK
Sherrie Swensen (D-inc) 182,910 67%
Rozan Mitchell (R) 88,337 33%
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Sim Gill (D-inc) 157,040 57%
Nathan Evershed (R) 117,555 43%
RECORDER (2-year term)
Rashelle Hobbs (D) 138,622 53%
Adam Gardiner (R-inc) 124,800 47%
SHERIFF
Rosie Rivera (D-inc) 163,647 60%
Justin Hoyal (R) 108,401 40%
Salt Lake City
$87 million bond for street reconstruction
Property tax cost: $48 per year on average residence, most of which is expected to be offset by paying off earlier bonds
For 34,019 69%
Against 15,524 31%
Holladay
COTTONWOOD MALL SITE
Amended development master plan
For 5,251 43%
Against 6,949 57%
Brighton incorporation
Yes 105 63%
No 62 37%
Canyons School Board
PRECINCT 2
Amber Shill (inc) 4,989 67%
Denise White 2,490 33%
PRECINCT 4
Clareen Arnold (inc) 5,663
unopposed
PRECINCT 5
Steve Wrigley (inc) 6,111
unopposed
PRECINCT 6
Amanda Oaks 5,112 64%
Brad Snow 2,821 36%
Sherril H. Taylor (inc) did not seek re-election
Granite School Board
PRECINCT 3
Connie Burgess (inc) 5,766 72%
David McEwen 2,265 28%
PRECINCT 4 (2-year term)
Nicole McDermott 5,456 56%
Carrie Johnson (inc) 4,175 44%
PRECINCT 5
Terry H. Bawden (inc) 4,116 63%
Bob Aagard 2,391 37%
PRECINCT 6
Karyn Winder (inc) 5,794 70%
Joshua Cameron 2,486 30%
PRECINCT 7
Gayleen Gandy (inc) 6,498
unopposed
Jordan School Board
PRECINCT 2
Matthew G. Young (inc) 7,154
unopposed
PRECINCT 3
Tracy Miller (inc) 6,508 72%
Roy Harward 2,527 28%
PRECINCT 7
Jen Atwood (inc) 5,291
unopposed
Murray School Board
PRECINCT 2
Kami Anderson (inc) 1,678 78%
Daniel J. Martinez 481 22%
PRECINCT 3
Belinda Johnson (inc) 1,480
unopposed
PRECINCT 4
Elizabeth Payne 909 56%
Cris Longhurst (inc) 709 44%
Salt Lake City School Board
PRECINCT 3
Katherine Kennedy (inc) 5,180 69%
Jennifer Schreiter 2,320 31%
PRECINCT 4
Nate Salazar 4,107 80%
Douglas Greene 1024 20%
Rosemary Emery (inc) did not seek re-election
PRECINCT 6
Melissa H. Ford (inc) 7,611
unopposed
Utah County
County Commission
SEAT A
Tanner Ainge (R) 41,596 82%
Teri McCabe (UUP) 8,952 18%
Greg Graves (R-inc) did not seek re-election
SEAT B
Bill Lee (R-inc) 37,406 73%
Jeanne Bowen (D) 13,506 27%
Other county offices
CLERK/AUDITOR
Amelia Powers (R) 40,808 82%
Jason Christensen (IAP) 8,681 18%
Bryan Thompson (R-inc) was not nominated for re-election by the county GOP convention
COUNTY ATTORNEY
David O. Leavitt (R) 41,751 83%
W. Andrew McCullough (L) 8,671 17%
Jeffrey R. Buhman (R-inc) did not seek re-election
SHERIFF
Mike Smith (R-inc) 46,156
unopposed
Provo
City hall, police and fire stations
$69 million bond; Property tax cost: $120 per year on average residence, expected to be partly offset by paying off earlier bonds
For 5,481 50%
Against 5,560 50%
Orem
FITNESS CENTER, LIBRARY BOND
$24.5 million for improvements to city’s Family Fitness Center and a community library hall. Property tax impact: $42 a year on average residence, expected to be offset by paying off earlier bonds
For 5,269 59%
Against 3,604 41%
PROPOSITION 5 — REZONING
9.58 acres at 1000 S. 400 West from low-density residential to student housing
For 7,138 50%
Against 7,137 50%
City sales taxes
PLEASANT GROVE
0.1% to fund park and recreation facilities and cultural arts programs
For 1,918 61%
Against 1,246 39%
SANTAQUIN
0.1% to fund recreational amenities and cultural arts facilities and organizations
For 560 56%
Against 435 44%
SPANISH FORK
0.1% to fund recreation, arts and parks
For 0,000 00%
Against 0,000 00%
Alpine School Board
PRECINCT 1
Audrey Barton 2,114
Julie King 3,599
Paula H. Hill (inc) did not seek re-election
PRECINCT 2
Amber L. Bonner 3,279
Carla Merrll 2,460
Wendy K. Hart (inc) did not seek re-election
PRECINCT 3
Sarah Beeson 4,185
‘Afa K. Palu 2,112
John C. Burton (inc) did not seek re-election
PRECINCT 5
Ada Wilson 4,428
unopposed
JoDee C. Sundberg (inc) did not seek re-election
Nebo school bond
$298 million to rebuild three high schools, construct three new middle schools. Property tax impact: $311 per year on average residence, expected to be offset by paying off earlier bonds
For 12,461
Against 9,467
Nebo School Board
PRECINCT 2
Scott B. Card 3,139
unopposed
Kristen Betts (inc) did not seek re-election
PRECINCT 4
Rick B. Ainge (inc) 1,810
Drew Daniels 1,252
PRECINCT 5
Shannon M. Acor (inc) 1,837
unopposed
Provo School Board
PRECINCT 1
Nate Bryson 1,740
unopposed
Taz Murray (inc) did not seek re-election
PRECINCT 2
Melanie Hall (inc) 856
Paul R. Warner 590
PRECINCT 3
McKay R. Jensen (inc) 846
unopposed
PRECINCT 4
Jennifer Partridge 1,209
unopposed
Shannon Poulsen (inc) did not seek re-election
Davis County
County Commission
SEAT A
Bob J. Stevenson (R) 69,046 72%
Tamara P. Long (IAP) 26,382 28%
P. Bret Millburn (R-inc) was not nominated for re-election by the county GOP convention
SEAT B
Lorene Miner Kamalu (R) 82,588
unopposed
James E. Smith (R-inc) did not seek re-election
Other county offices
all races unopposed
CLERK/AUDITOR
Curtis Koch (R-inc) 81,559
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Troy S Rawlins (R-inc) 81,930
SHERIFF
Kelly Sparks (R) 82,269
Todd Richardson (R-inc) did not seek re-election
Davis School Board
PRECINCT 3
Julie Tanner (inc) 8,692 56%
Susan Firmage 6,729 44%
PRECINCT 5
Gordon S. Eckersley (inc) 7,259
unopposed
PRECINCT 6
Marie Stevenson 7,193 60%
Bonnie Kaye Bourgeous 4,710 40%
Mona Andrus (inc) did not seek re-election
PRECINCT 7
Cheryl Lynn Phipps 8,969
unopposed
Tamara Lowe (inc) did not seek re-election
Mutton Hollow Township
PLANNING COMMISSION
(2 elected — nonpartisan)
Porter Heusser (inc) 262
Gary J. Card (inc) 264
unopposed
Cache County
COUNTY EXECUTIVE
Craig W Buttars (R-inc) 19,508
unopposed
COUNTY COUNCIL SOUTHEAST
Gordon A. Zilles (R-inc) 3,413 75%
Rebecca Winstead (D) 1,127 25%
COUNTY COUNCIL LOGAN 3
Paul R Borup (R) 975 56%
Jennifer Roark (D) 777 44%
Greg Merrill (R-inc) ran for state House District 4 and lost in primary election
COUNTY COUNCIL NORTHEAST
Gina H. Worthen (R-inc) 3,103 74%
Shannon Rhodes (D) 1,110 26%
COUNTY ATTORNEY
James M. Swink (R-inc) 19,530
unopposed
CLERK/AUDITOR
Jill N. Zollinger (R-inc) 20,104
unopposed
SHERIFF
D. Chad Jensen (R-inc) 19,814
unopposed
Cache School Board
PRECINCT 4
Randall T. Bagley (inc) 1,145 64%
Shellie Giddings 653 36%
PRECINCT 5
Allen N. Grunig (inc) 2,075
unopposed
PRECINCT 7
Teri Rhodes (inc) 1,672
unopposed
Logan School Board
PRECINCT 1
Kristie Dawn Cooley (inc) 1,139
unopposed
PRECINCT 4
Frank C. Stewart (inc) 642
unopposed
PRECINCT 5
Larry J Williams 706 56%
Sara Menlove Doutre 557 44%
Lisa Hopkins (inc) did not seek re-election
San Juan County
County Commission
DISTRICT 1
Bruce Adams (R-inc) 1,160
unopposed
DISTRICT 2
Willie Grayeyes (D) 764
Kelly G Laws (R) 629
Phil Lyman (R-inc) is a candidate for state Legislature
DISTRICT 3
Kenneth Maryboy (D) 862
unopposed
Rebecca Benally (D-inc) lost in the primary election
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Kendall G Laws (D-inc) 3,364
unopposed
SHERFIFF
Jason F Torgerson (R) 3,077
unopposed
Rick Eldredge (R-inc) did not seek re-election
San Juan School Board
PRECINCT 1
Lori Maughan (inc) 663
unopposed
PRECINCT 2
Merri B Shumway (inc) 650
Helen Benally Lake 136
PRECINCT 3
Steven C Black (inc) 442
Suzette R Morris 223
PRECINCT 4
Lucille Cody 354
Melvin Capitan Jr 348
Elsie Dee (inc) lost in the primary election
PRECINCT 5
Nelson A Yellowman (inc) 501
Melinda Blackhorse 429
Summit County
COUNTY COUNCIL SEAT D
Chris Robinson (D-inc) 12,081
unopposed
COUNTY COUNCIL SEAT E
Glenn J. Wright (D-inc) 11,269
unopposed
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Margaret Olson (D-inc) 12,066
unopposed
AUDITOR
Michael Howard (D-inc) 12,007
unopposed
CLERK
Kent H. Jones (D-inc) 12,344
unopposed
RECORDER/SURVEYOR
Rhonda Francis (D-inc) 12,196
unopposed
SHERIFF
Justin Martinez (D-inc) 12,653
unopposed
Propositions
PARK CITY OPEN SPACE BOND
$48 million bond to preserve recreation land in Treasure Hill and Armstrong/Snow Ranch Pasture
For 2,839 77%
Against 836 23%
HOYTSVILLE INCORPORATION
Against 166 77%
For 50 23%
North Summit School Board
PRECINCT 4
Kevin J Orgill (inc) 230
unopposed
PRECINCT 5
Vern Williams (inc) 378
unopposed
Park City School Board
PRECINCT 1
Anne Peters (inc) 1,351
unopposed
PRECINCT 4
Kara Henrdickson 1,447 70%
Vicky Fitlow 623 30%
JJ Ehlers (inc) did not seek re-election
PRECINCT 5
Erin Grady (inc) 1,623
unopposed
South Summit School Board
PRECINCT 4
Steven Hardman (inc) 331 52%
Hoyt Atkinson 306 48%
PRECINCT 5
Debra Blazzard (inc) 216 54%
Stacy L. Maxfield 181 46%
Tooele County
COMMISSIONER, SEAT A
Tom Tripp (R) 11,625 66%
Jonathan D Garrard (C) 2,190 12%
Justin C. Bake (L) 2,177 12%
Brendan Phillips (G) 1,706 10%
Wade B. Bitner (R-inc) did not seek re-election
COMMISSIONER, SEAT B
Kendall Thomas (R) 11,252 61%
Brenda Spearman (D) 7,232 39%
Myron E. Bateman (R-inc) did not seek re-election
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Scott A. Broadhead (R-inc) 15,322
unopposed
AUDITOR
Alison H. McCoy (R) 11,409 63%
Sam Woodruff (D) 6,727 37%
The positions of county clerk and county auditor are being split effective this election
CLERK
Marilyn K. Gillette (R-inc) 16,115
unopposed
SHERIFF
Paul J. Wimmer (R-inc) 15,860
unopposed
Form of government
Replace three-member elected County Commission with five part-time elected County Council members, who would appoint a full-time county executive
For 9,814 54%
Against 8,515 46%
Public transit tax
Impose 0.25 percent sales tax
Against 9,831 53%
For 8,863 47%
Tooele County School Board
PRECINCT 5
Camille Knudson 1,410 53%
Teresa McNeill 1,274 47%
Karen Nelson (inc) did not seek re-election
PRECINCT 6
Melissa Rich 1,301 56%
Carol B. Jensen (inc) 1,005 44%
PRECINCT 7
Alan Mouritsen (inc) 2,339
unopposed
Wasatch County
No results reported as of 11:25 p.m.
COUNTY COUNCIL AT-LARGE
Marilyn Chrittenden (R) 0,000
unopposed
Mike Petersen (R-inc) did not seek re-election
COUNTY COUNCIL EAST
Jeff Wade (R) 0,000 00%
Mike Dorsey (D) 0,000 00%
Greg McPhie (R-inc) did not seek re-election
COUNTY COUNCIL HEBER NORTH
Danny Goode (R-inc) 0,000 00%
unopposed
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Scott H Sweat (R-inc) 0,000
unopposed
CLERK/AUDITOR
Brent R. Titcomb (R-inc) 0,000 00%
Jennifer Lee (D) 0,000 00%
SHERIFF
Jared W Rigby (R) 0,000
unopposed
Todd Bonner (R-inc) did not seek re-election
Open space bonds
WASATCH COUNTY
$10 million to acquire, protect and preserve open space. Property tax impact: $20 per year on average residence
For 0,000 00%
Against 0,000 00%
MIDWAY CITY
$5 million to acquire, protect and preserve open space. Property tax impact: $111 per year on average residence
For ‑ 0,000 00%
Against 0,000 00%
PARK CITY
$48 million bond to preserve recreation land in Treasure Hill and Armstrong/Snow Ranch Pasture
For 0,000 00%
Against 0,000 00%
Wasatch School Board
HEBER NORTH
Cory J Holmes (inc) 0,000
unopposed
HEBER SOUTH
Tyler Wilson Bluth 0,000
unopposed
Ann Horner (inc) did not seek re-election
County zone change
PROPOSITION 10
Realign boundary between Central (less dense zoning) and Southern (denser zoning) planning areas
For 0,000 00%
Against 0,000 00%
Washington County
COMMISSIONER, SEAT A
Gil Almquist (R) 34,555 75%
Robert E Ford (D) 11,447 25%
Zachary D. Renstrom (R-inc) did not seek re-election
COMMISSIONER, SEAT B
Victor Iverson (R-inc) 37,848
unopposed
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Brock R Belnap (R-inc) 38,167
unopposed
CLERK/AUDITOR
Kim M Hafen (R-inc) 38,880
unopposed
SHERIFF
Cory C Pulsipher (R-inc) 38,481
unopposed
SCHOOL DISTRICT BOND
$125 million to build a high school and two elementary schools, renovate other buildings and purchase land. Property tax impact: $54 per year on average residence
For 22,666 50%
Against 22,296 49%
DIAMOND VALLEY FIRE DISTRICT
Proposition 18: Levy property tax instead of mail assessment billings?
For 199 69%
Against 88 31%
VIRGIN TOWN, PROPOSITION 20
Expand where property could be rezoned for highway resort?
Against 161 52%
For 148 48%
VIRGIN TOWN, PROPOSITION 21
Rezone 80 acres from rural residential to highway resort?
Against 157 51%
For 151 49%
Weber County
COMMISSIONER, SEAT A
Gage Froerer (R) 46,429
unopposed
James Ebert (R-inc) lost in the primary election
COMMISSIONER, SEAT B
Scott K. Jenkins (R-inc) 33,691 59%
Neil Hansen (D) 23,429 41%
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Chris Allred (R-inc) 46,385
unopposed
CLERK/AUDITOR
Ricky Hatch (R-inc) 36,527 64%
John H. Thompson(D) 20,376 36%
SHERIFF
Ryan Arbon (R) 46,942
unopposed
Terry L. Thompson (R-inc) did not seek re0-election
Ogden school bond
$87 million to replace, renovate or expand elementary schools. Property tax impact: $138 per year on average residence
For 8,168 54%
Against 7,054 46%
Ogden School Board
PRECINCT 2
Douglas B. Barker (inc) 1,286 55%
David L. Smith 1,058 45%
PRECINCT 4
Sunni Wilkinson 1,284 71%
Iain Hueton 524 29%
Jeffrey Heiner (inc) did not seek re0-election
PRECINCT 7
Joyce J. Wilson (inc) 679 60%
Saren Eyre Loosli 445 40%
Weber School Board
PRECINCT 1
Dean L. Oborn (inc) 5,952
unopposed
PRECINCT 2
Jan Burrell 2,425 61%
Marcia Geilmann 1,581 39%
Mitzi Kawaguchi (inc) did not seek re0-election
PRECINCT 3
Bruce Jardine (inc) 4,553
unopposed
PRECINCT 4
Paul J. Widdison (inc) 4,688 57%
Stacy Palen 3,602 43%
PRECINCT 6
Janis Christensen (inc) 5,297
unopposed
Other counties
Beaver
all races unopposed
COMMISSIONER, SEAT A
Tammy T. Pearson (R-inc) 1,717
COMMISSIONER, SEAT B
Mark S. Whitney (R-inc) 1,662
ATTORNEY
Von J. Christiansen (D-inc) 1,299
SHERIFF
Cameron M. Noel (R-inc) 1,576
Box Elder
COMMISSIONER, SEAT A
Jeff Hadfield (R-inc) 15,105
unopposed
COMMISSIONER, SEAT B
Jeffrey D. Scott (R-inc) 13,320 82%
Seth Durfee (D) 2,950 18%
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Stephen R. Hadfield (R-inc) 14,983
unopposed
SHERIFF
Kevin Potter (R-inc) 15,161
unopposed
Carbon
COMMISSIONER
Larry G Jensen (R) 3,518 54%
Ed Chavez (D) 1,531 23%
Cheryl Lupo (unaf) 1,489 23%
Jae Potter (R-inc) lost primary election for a state House seat
COMMISSIONER/SURVEYOR
Tony Martines (R) 3,781 58%
John Jones (D) 2,116 32%
Melvin A. Coonrod (IAP) 652 10%
Jake Mellor (R-inc) lost primary election
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Jeremiah Humes (R) 5,525
unopposed
Gene Strate (D-inc) did not seek re-election
CLERK/AUDITOR
Seth Marsing (R) 3,424 53%
Sulika Laulu Merrell (D) 3,098 47%
Seth Oveson (D-inc) did not seek re-election
SHERIFF
Jeffrey Wood (R-inc) 5,825
unopposed
Daggett
all races unopposed
COMMISSIONER, SEAT A
Clyde Slaugh (R-inc) 353
COMMISSIONER, SEAT B
Jack (John A.) Lytle (R-inc) 358
SHERIFF
Erik L. Bailey (R-inc) 337
Duchesne
races unopposed
COMMISSIONER, SEAT A
Gregory Todd (R-inc) 4,463
COMMISSIONER, SEAT B
Gregory Miles (R) 4,452
Ken Burdick (R-inc) did not seek re-election
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Stephen D Foote (R-inc) 4,363
SHERIFF
Travis Lane Tucker (R) 4,433
David L. Boren (R-inc) did not seek re-election
Emery
COMMISSIONER, SEAT A
Kent B. Wilson (R-inc) 3,348
unopposed
COMMISSIONER, SEAT B
Gil L Conover (R) 3,258
unopposed
Paul Cowley (R-inc) did not seek re-election
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Michael D. Olsen (R-inc) 2,259 59%
David A. Blackwell (unaf) 1,572 41%
SHERIFF
Greg Funk (R-inc) 2,326 60%
John Barnett (unaf) 1,566 40%
Garfield
races unopposed
COMMISSIONER, SEAT A
Leland F. Pollock (R-inc) 1,677
COMMISSIONER, SEAT B
David Burnes Tebbs (R-inc) 1,709
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Barry Huntington (R-inc) 1,694
SHERIFF
James D. Perkins Jr. (R-inc) 1,695
Grand
Races are nonpartisan
COUNTY COUNCIL AT LARGE
Mary McGann (inc) 2,102 52%
Norm Knapp 1,929 48%
COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Terry Morse (inc) 588
unopposed
COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
Jaylyn Hawks (inc) 743
unopposed
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Christina Sloan 2,220 56%
Stephen J. Stocks 1,749 44%
Andrew Fitzgerald (inc) did not seek re-election
SHERIFF
Steven White (inc) 3,171
unopposed
FORM OF GOVERNMENT (Prop. 9)
Appoint study committee to consider change in form of county government
For 2,834 71%
Against 1,237 29%
Iron
races unopposed
COMMISSIONER, SEAT A
Michael P Bleak (R-inc) 9,568
COMMISSIONER, SEAT B
Paul Cozzens (R) 9,124
Dale Brinkerhoff (R-inc) did not seek re-election
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Chad Dotson (R) 9,720
Scott Garrett (R-inc) withdrew his candidacy at the county GOP convention
SHERIFF
Kenneth K. Carpenter (R) 9,663
Mark Gower (R-inc) did not seek re-election
SCHOOL DISTRICT BOND
$92 million to build two elementary schools, make security updates to 15 schools. Property tax impact: $200 per year on average residence, most of which is expected to be offset by paying off earlier bonds
Against 6,427 59%
For 4,426 41%
Juab
COMMISSIONER, SEAT A
Clinton Lynn Painter (R-inc) 3,044
unopposed
COMMISSIONER, SEAT B
Richard K. Hansen (R) 2,449 72%
Rick Carlton (D-inc) 946 28%
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Ryan Van Peters (R-inc) 3,015
unopposed
SHERIFF
Douglas Anderson (R-inc) 2,478
unopposed
NEPHI PROPOSITION 12
0.1% sales tax to fund parks, arts and recreation
For 1,187 63%
Against 697 37%
Kane
COMMISSIONER, SEAT A
Andy Gant (R) 2,338
unopposed
Dirk Clayson (R-inc) did not seek re-election
COMMISSIONER, SEAT B
Brent Chamberlain (R) 2,114 75%
John Casperson (D) 706 25%
Jim Matson (R-inc) lost in primary election
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Robert Van Dyke (R-inc) 2,261
unopposed
SHERIFF
Tracy D. Glover (R-inc) 2,424
unopposed
Millard
races unopposed
COMMISSIONER, SEAT A
Evelyn M. Warnick (R) 3,748
James I. Withers (R-inc) did not seek re-election
COMMISSIONER, SEAT B
Dean Draper (R-inc) 3,548
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Patrick Finlinson (R-inc) 3,854
SHERIFF
Richard D. Jacobsen (R) 3,802
Robert Dekker (D-inc) did not seek re-election
Morgan
Races are nonpartisan.
COUNTY COUNCIL AT-LARGE
Sarah Swan 2,620 57%
Austin F. Turner 1,965 43%
Ned Mecham (inc) did not run for re-election
COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Tina Cannon (inc) 566 51%
Tina D. Kelley 536 49%
COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
Robert A. McConnell 545 56%
Andrea Franklin 425 44%
John Barber (inc) lost in primary election
COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5
Michael L. Newton 758
unopposed
Austin Turner (inc) is running for an at-large seat
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Jann L. Farris (inc) 2,849 62%
Ryan Blake 1,783 38%
CLERK/AUDITOR
Stacy Netz Clark (inc) 3,034 67%
Stefan Jensen 1,520 33%
SHERIFF
Blaine Breshears (inc) 2,940 62%
Matt Fairbanks 1,802 38%
FORM OF GOVERNMENT (Prop. 17)
Appoint study committee to consider change in form of county government
Yes 2,349 94%
No 152 6%
RECREATION TAX (Proposition 22)
0.1% sales tax to fund recreation programs and facilities
No 3,252 93%
Yes 230 7%
Piute
races unopposed
COMMISSIONER
Scott Gary Dalton (R) 623
Rick Blackwell (R-inc) is not seeking re-election
COMMISSIONER
Will Roy Talbot (R-inc) 620
SHERIFF
Marty Scott Gleave (R-inc) 628
Rich
races unopposed
COMMISSIONER, SEAT A
William Cox (R-inc) 942
COMMISSIONER, SEAT B
Simeon B. Weston (R) 996
Thomas Weston (R-inc) is not seeking re-election
SHERIFF
Dale M. Stacey (R-inc) 1038
SCHOOL DISTRICT BOND
$8.5 million for additions and renovations to North and South campuses. Property tax impact: $36 a year on average residence
For 618 57%
Against 464 43%
Sanpete
no results reported as of 11:25 p.m.
all races unopposed
COMMISSIONER, SEAT A
Edwin B. Sunderland (R) 0,000
Claudia Jarrett (R-inc) is not seeking re-election
COMMISSIONER, SEAT B
Scott Bartholomew (R-inc) 0,000
ATTORNEY
Kevin L. Daniels (R-inc) 0,000
SHERIFF
Brian Nielson (R-inc) 0,000%
Sevier
all races unopposed
COMMISSIONER, SEAT A
Scott T. Johnson (R) 6,099
Ken May (R-inc) is not seeking re-election
COMMISSIONER, SEAT B
Garth ‘Tooter’ Ogden (R-inc) 5,582
ATTORNEY
Dale P. Eyre (R-inc) 6,063
SHERIFF
Nathan J. Curtis (R-inc) 6,181%
PARKS TAX
Renew for eight years 0.1% sales tax to fund parks and recreation facilities
For 1,547 70%
Against 668 30%
Uintah
races unopposed
COMMISSIONER, SEAT A
Bart Haslem (R) 8,433
COMMISSIONER, SEAT B
Bill Stringer (R-inc) 8,201Comment on this story
Duane Shepherd (R-inc) lost in primary election
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Greg Lamb (R) 8,883
G. Mark Thomas (R-inc) lost in primary election
SHERIFF
Steve Labrum (R-inc) 8,910
Wayne
no results reported as of 11:25 p.m.
all candidates unopposed
COMMISSIONER, SEAT A
Dennis G Blackburn (R-inc) 000
COMMISSIONER, SEAT B
Stanley W Wood (R-inc) 000
SHERIFF
Daniel N Jensen (R) 000
Kurt Taylor (R-inc) did not seek re-election
FORM OF GOVERNMENT (Prop. 19)
Appoint study committee to consider change in form of county government
For 000 00%
Against 000 00%