SALT LAKE CITY — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi thanked political volunteers in her speech following projections that Democrats will take over the House of Representatives.
"Thanks to you tomorrow will be a new day in America," she said.
“Thanks to you tomorrow will be a new day in America,” she said.
"Today is more than about Democrats and Republicans. It's about restoring the constitution's checks and balances to the Trump administration ... but more than anything, it's about what a new Democratic majority will mean in the lives of hardworking Americans."
President Donald Trump responded to the election night’s results on Twitter, touting success.
Trump and Pelosi did speak on Tuesday night, according to reports. Trump congratulated Pelosi in a phone call.