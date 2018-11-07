Roy (9-2) vs. Skyridge (10-1)

5A state tournament semifinal

Friday, 11 a.m. (At Rice-Eccles Stadium)

Parry’s Power Guide: Skyridge by 12

All-time series: Skyridge leads 2-0

Coach vs. coach: Skyridge’s Jon Lehman leads Roy’s Fred Fernandes, 2-0

Last meeting: Aug. 31, 2018 – Skyridge 28, Roy 20

Back in week three, Skyridge defeated Roy 28-20 but don’t look to that game as a predictor of Friday’s result between the two teams in the 5A semifinal game. Both teams have changed since that game.

“After watching it, it was early, it was game three and it was mistake-ridden, I’m sure for both teams. I don’t think either of us can look back and say we’re the same team as we were way back then,” Roy head coach Fred Fernandes said.

“I think we walked away from that game with the understanding that they do a lot of different things, offensively and defensively, that we have to prepare for and they can play a lot of different types of games, especially their offense, they can really look a lot different on a week to week basis,” Skyridge head coach Jon Lehman said.

Skyridge enters as the favorite, with the second-highest scoring offense in 5A.

“Very athletic, very fast, very big up front, with big play capabilities all over the field on both offense and defense, and maybe the best defensive player in the state, Blayden Togiai,” Fernandes said.

Quarterback Jayden Clemons has thrown for 2,021 yards and 24 touchdowns.

“He’s been in a lot of big games. He’s a really talented kid, first of all. He works really hard to prepare and he’s been in a lot of situations, so we have a lot of confidence in him that he’ll go out and play to his potential,” Lehman said.

The Falcons also have a formidable run game, with Ma’a Notoa gaining 1,516 yards and 22 touchdowns.

“He’s a special player and a special kid. Where he especially is fun to coach is you know he’s always going to show up and give his best effort and play his best game, so I would expect nothing less from him. Just a really talented kid with a great personality and a great mindset as a football player,” Lehman said.

Fernandes knows stopping Skyridge will be a tough task but knows his fourth-ranked defense will be up to it.

“I look at matchups and I look at personnel every week, and I think, ‘Golley, we don’t really match up really well with this offense,’ and then Eric Jones, the defensive coordinator, puts together a plan and, I’ll be damned, we’re still one of the top defenses in 5A even though I didn’t like the matchup. I leave that to him (Jones), and he does a great job, as far as I’m concerned, he does the best job of anybody in the state,” Fernandes said.

On offense, Roy — who has the sixth-ranked offense in 5A — is led by Jaxson Dart, who has thrown for 1,953 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“He’s the real deal. I feel like with Jaxson, we have the capability of a quick strike and scoring from anywhere on the field. I really like our weapons that we have to utilize, one of which, Kyrese Rowan, didn’t play in the game (against Skyridge) earlier this year. We’ve got a couple of linemen back now that we didn’t have back then. I’m looking forward to it. I think we need a very good week of preparation and I think it ought to be another epic battle,” Fernandes said.

“They’re really big up front, o-line and d-line. They have good speed on the perimeter and a lot of versatility, both on offense and defense. It’s an interesting matchup to play a team early in the season. Week three, that’s really a long time ago, a whole season ago, basically, and then to realign with them, you’ll just kind of see how teams have evolved over the season,” Lehman said.

Roy also has Jaden Harris at running back, who has scored eight touchdowns.

“It’s a little bit of an advantage for us. Lately, we’ve been handing it to the two Harris boys and our Z receiver, Kyrese (Rowan) and Josh Gallegos both get a few touches,” Fernandes said.

Running back Moises Martinez, who was injured midseason, could be back for the game.

“They’re tough to defend. They’re going to test our physicality, they’re going to test our discipline, they’ll test our preparation. This is the semifinals, you’re going to play against good offenses and good defenses, team that really know who they are and what they want to be. They’re a great test for us and they’re going to stretch us to our limit,” Lehman said.

Fernandes said that turnovers and pass rushing will be keys to winning the game, while Lehman said that disciplined football and executing would be huge.

…….

Roy statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 32.1 ppg (6th in 5A)

Scoring defense: 16.6 ppg (4th in 5A)

Passing leader: Jaxson Dart (107-176, 60.8%, 1,953 yards, 14 TDs, 7 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Jaden Harris (95 carries, 548 yards, 8 TDs), Moises Martinez (79 carries, 377 yards, 2 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Kyrese Rowan (37 rec., 678 yards, 5 TDs), Josh Gallegos (22 rec., 396 yards, 2 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Levi Conley (102 tackles), Justin Lacefield (68 tackles)

Sack leaders: Justin Lacefield (9 sacks), Xavier Montoya (5 sacks)

Interception leaders: Josh Gallegos (5 INTs), Kyrese Rowan (5 INTs)

…….

Skyridge statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 42.4 ppg (2nd in 5A)

Scoring defense: 18.6 ppg (5th in 5A)

Passing leader: Jayden Clemons (115-225, 51.1%, 2,021 yards, 24 TDs, 10 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Ma’a Notoa (233 carries, 1,516 yards, 22 TDs), Jayden Clemons (83 carries, 767 yards, 9 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Nathan Upham (42 rec., 995 yards, 13 TDs), Dylan Samuels (20 rec., 434 yards, 5 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Ioholani Raass (51 tackles), Mitchell Sampson (49 tackles)

Sack leaders: Ioholani Raass (7 sacks), Blayden Togiai (6 sacks)

Interception leaders: Jaxon Peck (2 INTs)

…….

Felt’s Facts for Roy High School

Head Coach: 2011-current — Fred Fernandes (55-28)

All-time record: 254-281-2 (54 years)

Region championships: 10 (1975, 1976, 1980 co, 1983 co, 1989 co, 1990 co, 1991 co, 2014, 2016 co, 2018)

Playoff appearances: 26

Current playoff appearance streak: 6 (2013-2018)

All-time playoff record: 17-24

State championships: 1 (1981)

State championship record: 1-2

…….

Felt’s Facts for Skyridge High School

Head Coach: 2016-current — Jon Lehman (28-8)

All-time record: 28-8 (3 years)

Region championships: 1 (2018)

Playoff appearances: 2

Current playoff appearance streak: 2 (2017-2018)

All-time playoff record: 5-1

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-1