Corner Canyon (10-0) vs. Olympus (12-0)

5A state tournament semifinal

Friday, 2:30 p.m. (At Rice-Eccles Stadium)

Parry’s Power Guide: Corner Canyon by 16

All-time series: Corner Canyon leads 3-0

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Corner Canyon’s Eric Kjar and Olympus’ Aaron Whitehead

Last meeting: Oct. 30, 2015 – Corner Canyon 27, Olympus 0 (4A first round)

The big question before the battle of Olympus and Corner Canyon, which features two undefeated teams, is: Will Titans quarterback Jackson Frank start? Frank, who has thrown for 1,742 yards and 26 touchdowns, was injured in last week’s playoff game against Springville. In Frank's absence, running back Jack Hollberg played quarterback.

“We’re very hopeful that he’ll be ready to go,” Olympus head coach Aaron Whitehead said.

If Frank plays, the game will feature a matchup of two exceptional quarterbacks: Frank and Charger quarterback Cole Hagen, who has thrown for 2,919 yards and 32 touchdowns.

“He’s been playing really, really well and seems to keep getting the system down better and better each week and has continued to make adjustments in his own game to continue to be better within our scheme. I’ve got a lot of confidence in him,” Corner Canyon head coach Eric Kjar said of Hagen.

Another dimension of Corner Canyon’s offense is the run game, led by Austin Bell and Caden Johnson.

“He and Caden Johnson, our other running back, have been doing a great job, both those two spots. I think they both have right around 1,400 or 1,500 yards, so they’ve been doing a really, really good job,” Kjar said.

The Chargers lead 5A in offense, scoring nearly 50 points per game.

“Corner Canyon is a phenomenal offense. Our defense is going to have to play its absolute best. They’re putting up all kinds of points, especially the last two weeks. They have a tremendous passing game and they can knife into a defense really well with their running back. Very good quarterback, very good skill positions, very strong offensive line,” Whitehead said.

Olympus also has a high-powered offense, averaging nearly 40 points per game, with Frank as the catalyst.

“I think that will be a good matchup between both those two sides of the ball. Our defense has been playing really, really well all year long and they fly around and play really hard. Olympus does a really good job executing their offense and they have some good athletes, so I like that matchup for sure, I think it’s good and going to be an exciting one,” Kjar said.

Both defenses are also very good. Olympus’s defense gives up just 5.5 points per game, while Corner Canyon has given up just 11.5 points per game.

“They’ve done a really good job at keeping opponents out of the end zone,” Whitehead said of Corner Canyon.

“They’ve got a lot of good athletes, especially skill position-wise. All their running backs look really good, really quick, fast kids. In the secondary, a lot of their secondary — linebackers kids are the same type — and offensive line, defensive line, they just play really, really hard on both sides and in the trenches. Special teams, they’re really, really sound,” Kjar said of Olympus.

Olympus has also turned to its special teams, which has come up big for them in the playoffs.

“Last Friday, they had the blocked punt that resulted in a touchdown, it was Spencer Hoon that blocked the punt and Ryan Thomas that recovered it. Josh Mondale blocked a field goal attempt that they had. Very pleased with them, their coverage on kickoffs was great. Springville, we put a little pressure on them again towards the end of the game where — it wasn’t a block, but the punter ran out of bounds, so three big special teams plays helped us quite a bit this past week,” Whitehead said. “We’re counting on our special teams to step up again, as well as our offense and our defense.”

…….

Corner Canyon statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 49.9 ppg (1st in 5A)

Scoring defense: 11.5 ppg (2nd in 5A)

Passing leader: Cole Hagen (170-269, 63.2%, 2,919 yards, 32 TDs, 9 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Austin Bell (98 carries, 758 yards, 8 TDs), Cole Hagen (72 carries, 550 yards, 9 TDs), Caden Johnson (54 carries, 534 yards, 10 TDs)

Receiving leaders: John Mitchell (41 rec., 1,033 yards, 11 TDs), Noah Kjar (59 rec., 868 yards, 9 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Josh Wilson (73 tackles), Caden Johnson (67 tackles)

Sack leaders: Max Swensen (8.5 sacks), Van Fillinger (4 sacks)

Interception leaders: Josh Wilson (4 INTs), Andrew McDonald (4 INTs)

…….

Olympus statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 39.4 ppg (3rd in 5A)

Scoring defense: 5.5 ppg (1st in 5A)

Passing leader: Jackson Frank (91-165, 55.2%, 1,742 yards, 26 TDs, 4 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Jack Hollberg (74 carries, 771 yards, 5 TDs), Chase Bennion (112 carries, 735 yards, 8 TDs), Tommy Poulton (62 carries, 579 yards, 12 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Noah Bennee (31 rec., 634 yards, 10 TDs), Scott Edwards (13 rec., 430 yards, 6 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Lincoln Draper (89 tackles), Isaac Wilcox (83 tackles)

Sack leaders: Emerson Conlon (8 sacks), Lincoln Draper (7.5 sacks)

Interception leaders: Noah Bennee (6 INTs)

…….

Felt’s Facts for Corner Canyon High School

Head coach: 2017-Current — Eric Kjar (21-1)

All-time record: 49-20 (6 years)

Region championships: 4 (2013 co, 2014, 2017, 2018)

Playoff appearances: 5

Current playoff appearance streak: 2 (2017-2018)

All-time playoff record: 8-4

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-0

…….

Felt’s Facts for Olympus High School

Head Coach: 2011-current — Aaron Whitehead (60-28)

All-time record: 384-271-9 (66 years)

Region championships: 13 (1964, 1977, 1982, 1983, 1986, 1998, 2001 co, 2003-co, 2011, 2012-co, 2013-co, 2015, 2016, 2018)

Playoff appearances: 36

Current playoff appearance streak: 4 (2015-2018)

All-time playoff record: 31-33

State championships: 2 (1984, 1998)

State championship record: 2-2