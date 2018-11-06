Utah businessman Robert Garff, left, greets U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, during the Utah Republican election night party at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, where the retiring senator was feted by party officials and supporters alike. The senator, who was first elected to the Senate in 1976, promised during his last campaign six years ago that he wouldn't run again. Hatch is the most senior Republican in a GOP-controlled Senate and has worked closely with President Donald Trump to pass the party's tax-cutting plan and on shrinking Utah's Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.