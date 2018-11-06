SALT LAKE CITY — Quin Snyder and Nick Nurse go way back.

To the days of no pregame and postgame media obligations and certainly no large television camera crews broadcasting their teams' games.

Snyder and Nurse were just two young NBA D-League coaches — now G League —trying to make it.

“I learned a lot from him, he was in the D League when I got there and he was one of the guys, we played everybody a fair amount because there wasn’t as many teams then and we developed a friendship, too,” Snyder said of Nurse. “So he’s someone I respect.”

On Monday night, the coaches made NBA history in the first-ever regular season meeting of two former G-League Coach of the Year award winners with Nurse’s Toronto Raptors team handing Snyder’s Utah Jazz team its fourth consecutive loss, 124-111.

Snyder won Coach of the Year with the Austin Toros in 2009 and Nick Nurse won it during the 2010-11 season with the Iowa Energy. This is Nurse’s first season as head coach of the Raptors while Snyder is in his fifth season as sideline leader of the Jazz, finishing runner-up for NBA Coach of the Year last season to former Raptors coach Dwane Casey.

“I didn’t know him very well or much about him and we started coaching against each other and I quickly developed a lot of respect for him,” Nurse said of coaching against Quin Snyder in the D League. “His teams were really well organized, really well coached and he was one of the really good ones in the league.

“We kind of became friends out of mutual respect, we kind of beat each other’s heads in a couple times and that’s kind of how it goes sometimes.”

Although Utah was playing without star guard Donovan Mitchell (left ankle sprain) and Toronto was missing its top player Kawhi Leonard (left ankle soreness), those absences weren’t uncommon to deal with based off their past experiences. The way those sideline leaders adapted to change was part of their journey to the NBA on that G League path.

“The thing about the G League is that your team was always changing so some of that was kind of your ability to adapt to your roster and I think for some of us, that provided an opportunity at least if you approach it the right way,” Snyder said. “For a coach, I think that was one of the ways you can grow."

Now in his current role, Snyder lets Salt Lake City Stars coach Martin Schiller soak in as much NBA coaching experience as possible. During the summer, Schiller assisted with the Jazz coaching staff during pre-draft workouts and Summer League games.

“He really lets me into every meeting and into every practice and actually my whole staff so he really takes care of us,” Schiller said. “He put his arms around us from the beginning and who gets the chance to be all access with an NBA team and with a coach like him.”

The Stars also played its home opener at Vivint Arena on Tuesday night against the Texas Legends with Jazz players Royce O’Neale, Georges Niang, Ekpe Udoh and Jae Crowder all in attendance. Sale Lake City won 106-96 with Jazz two-way player Tyler Cavanaugh going off for 35 points and 11 rebounds on nine treys and No. 1 G League pick Willie Reed adding 31 points, 16 rebounds and four assists.

Not only has the G League proven to be a successful minor league system for NBA prospects to get their foot in the door, but it’s also a chance for coaches to get in as well.

Nurse and Snyder are proof.

“I would say it probably speaks for the G League that you can really develop,” Schiller said. “Players, coaches, staff members so I like the league a lot.”