Rick Bowmer, AP
In this Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, photo, election workers process returned voted ballots in the Salt Lake County Government Center, in Salt Lake City. If a Utah race is too close to call on election night a distinct possibility in the slugfest between Republican Rep. Mia Love and Democrat Ben McAdams residents and candidates will have to wait patiently because the state's deliberate vote release schedule recommends counties wait three days before posting more results. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
SALT LAKE CITY — The Democrats will be taking back the House of Representatives, multiple news outlets project.
Fox News first projected that the Democratic Party would win the majority of the House of Representatives.
NBC, Bloomberg and other outlets later projected the same thing.
ABC News and others reported that the Republican Party would keep control of the U.S. Senate.
Thoughts about what this meant for the country flooded online: