SALT LAKE CITY — The Democrats will be taking back the House of Representatives, multiple news outlets project.

Fox News first projected that the Democratic Party would win the majority of the House of Representatives.

BREAKING: The Republicans are projected to maintain their party’s control of the Senate, a victory for President Trump amid projections of a Democratic House of Representatives. https://t.co/4yNg8n30sj pic.twitter.com/xsnXMtY0Ft — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 7, 2018

NBC, Bloomberg and other outlets later projected the same thing.

BREAKING: Democrats will win control of the U.S. House https://t.co/bnGMjubO4r pic.twitter.com/7J5wnNVqQe — Bloomberg (@business) November 7, 2018

ABC News and others reported that the Republican Party would keep control of the U.S. Senate.

As @NBCNews projects Republican control of the Senate, Press Sec. Sanders calls it a “huge victory for the president.” pic.twitter.com/khUlO3sazP — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 7, 2018

CNN projects that Republicans are keeping the Senate. Also calling Texas for Ted Cruz. pic.twitter.com/9464en1xHN — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) November 7, 2018

CNN projects: Republicans will keep control of the Senate. — Rebecca Berg (@rebeccagberg) November 7, 2018

Thoughts about what this meant for the country flooded online:

Democrats clinch the U.S. House majority, according to projections from NBC and FOX.



This halts Republicans’ eight-year reign and will be viewed as a rebuke to President Trump.



But Republicans will keep control of the Senate.https://t.co/1dhW0YHIib https://t.co/8ZTnSia224 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 7, 2018

With Dems taking control of House you have to wonder whether Trump’s tax returns will get subpoenaed. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) November 7, 2018

By the way, Dems will win the House and will torment Trump and the administration, which is really the most important takeaway from tonight despite the enjoyment I'm taking in the over-optimism that had Dems winning Texas senate races and stuff — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 7, 2018

Trump is gonna get judicial noms and cabinet officials confirmed easily. In exchange, he will have to deal with aggressive House oversight. Who wins this tradeoff??? — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 7, 2018

The GOP picked up 63 seats in 2010.



Sixty. Three. Seats.



Today is a bad day for House Republicans, no doubt about that, but it's nothing remotely approaching 2010. https://t.co/ZooClqROkw — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) November 7, 2018