SALT LAKE CITY — Election Night 2018 certainly brought about some drama in Utah and nationwide.

There were plenty of intriguing races throughout the country. Here’s a collection of noteworthy contents.

Ted Cruz wins in Texas

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz won out in Texas over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in a close race until national news organizations called it in favor of Cruz.

Kim Davis defeated

Kim Davis, the Kentucky clerk who refused to sign marriage licenses for gay couples, lost on Tuesday night to Democratic challenger Elwood Caudill Jr. by about 700 votes, the Kentucky Herald-Leader reported.

Davis was jailed for five days for refusing to sign licenses for same-sex couples. Supporters, like Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, lauded her actions.

Taylor Swift’s endorsed candidate loses

Republican Marcia Blackburn won the Tennessee Senate seat on Tuesday night.

Blackburn faced opposition from Democratic candidate Phila Bredesen, who received support from singer Taylor Swift back in October, according to Fox News.

Swift’s call for Tennessee voters led to an increase in voter turnout. But it doesn’t appear like it worked for Bredesen.

Jared Polis wins in Colorado

Colorado voters selected Jared Polis to be the next governor of the state. He is the first openly gay man to win a gubernatorial election, ABC News reported.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins in New York

New York voters selected Ocasio-Cortez, who will be the youngest woman in Congress at 29 years old, CNN reported.

Rashida Tlaib, first Muslim woman elected

Rashida Tlaib became the first ever Muslim woman elected to Congress with her win in Michigan, Axios reported.

Heidi Heitkamp

Republican Kevin Cramer will defeat incumbent Democrat Heidi Heitkamp in the North Dakota Senate race, which proved to be a big pickup for the GOP.

Florida’s Amendment 4

Florida voters decided on Tuesday to approve Amendment 4, which automatically restores voting rights in the state for those who were previously convicted of felonies, according to Vox.

The amendment restores rights to those who have completed their sentences. However, those convicted of murder or sex offenses are excluded.

Florida approves Amendment 9