SALT LAKE CITY — Early election night results showed good news for most Salt Lake County incumbents.

In the most far-reaching County Council race for the third at-large seat, Salt Lake County Councilman Jim Bradley, a Democrat, had an early lead ahead his Republican challenger, former state Rep. Sophia DiCaro.

As of 8 p.m., Bradley had 57 percent of the vote to Dicaro's nearly 43 percent.

District 3's Republican incumbent Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton had an early lead ahead of her Democratic challenger, Lisa Gehrke, with nearly 54 percent of the vote to Gehrke's 46 percent.

Democratic incumbent Councilwoman Ann Granato — who was appointed to represent District 4 after the death of her husband, Councilman Sam Granato — also had an early lead ahead of her opponents, Republican Michelle Quist and United Utah candidate Robert Cundick.

Early results showed Granato had about 62 percent of the vote to Quist's 34 percent and Cundick's nearly 4 percent.

District 5's Republican incumbent Steve DeBry was also leading his Democratic challenger, Pamela Berry, with nearly 64 percent of the vote to Berry's 36 percent.

As for other county offices, initial results showed an early victory for one of the county's most tense contests, the race between longtime Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen, a Democrat, and her former elections director and Republican challenger, Rozan Mitchell.

Swensen was leading with nearly 68 percent of the vote to Mitchell's 32 percent.

There appeared to be one upset, however. A Republican incumbent, Salt Lake County Recorder Adam Gardiner was trailing Democrat Rashelle Hobbs with 47 percent of the vote to Hobbs' 53 percent.

Early results also showed Republican incumbent Salt Lake County Auditor Scott Tingley leading with nearly 52 percent of the vote compared to 48 percent going to his Democratic challenger, Garry Hrechkosy.

This story will be updated.