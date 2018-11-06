SALT LAKE CITY — Voters across the Wasatch Front weighed in Tuesday on the fate of multiple ballot questions that will have an impact on local issues ranging from more money for roads to whether proposed high-density projects will survive citizen pushback.

In Salt Lake City, 8 p.m. election night results showed the $87 million bond proposed to fill what city leaders had called an "enormous financial pothole" winning early approval, with nearly 69 percent of the vote in favor and about 31 percent against.

In Holladay, early election night results showed voters overwhelmingly rejected, with nearly 57 percent of the vote against, a development on the 57-acre site of the shuttered Cottonwood Mall, where developers have proposed and city officials have approved 775 high-rise apartments, more than 200 homes, and dozens of shops and restaurants.

But whether Holladay voters' decision matters depends on a ruling still pending in the Utah Supreme Court.

In Orem, election night results showed a close race to either shoot down or approve a 1,600-bed student housing development near Utah Valley University. Results were narrow, but showed an early but slight lead toward rejection, with 3,046 votes against to 2,958 votes in favor.

The Orem development won approval from city leaders but has been fought by opposition groups with fears about its impact to surrounding neighborhoods and traffic.

$87 million bond

Looking to make a big dent in long-needed capital road projects, Salt Lake City leaders opted to ask voters to decide whether the city should take out an $87 million bond.

The bond would result in an estimated property tax hike of up to $5 a year for the average Salt Lake City house valued at $339,000, in place of two other bonds retiring next year. If the bond didn't pass, property taxes would go down.

The total burden of the bond would be about $48 a year on the average Salt Lake City home, according to city estimates.

Before placing the bond on the ballot, Salt Lake City leaders lobbied in favor of what the extra money would do for roads in Utah's capital, in combination with the $33 million sales tax hike the city passed earlier this year — a plan Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski first proposed in her 2018 State of the City address.

While a portion of a 0.5 percent sales tax hike, which the City Council voted to activate, is slated to help boost funding for ongoing street maintenance like resurfacing or pothole repair, the $87 million bond revenue can only be used for street reconstruction projects, which require large sums of money upfront.

High-density referendums

Even though city leaders from Holladay and Orem approved the housing projects with wide support, a resistance of residents fed up with high-density developments in both cities harnessed the power of the referendum in an attempt to block the projects.

In Orem, however, results were too close to call Tuesday night. Opposition to the project was ahead by only slightly more than 50 percent.

"I'm surprised," said Mark Tippets, an organizer with the citizen group Let Orem Vote, noting that the results of the referendum may not be known until Friday.

Tippets credited supporters of the referendum for helping with "our grass roots efforts."

"Win or lose, it was the citizens that did the hard work," Tippets said.

While the fate of the Orem project will ultimately be decided when final vote tallies come in, the Holladay case isn't so simple.

Even though a ruling was expected for Election Day, the Utah Supreme Court as of Tuesday still hadn't handed down a ruling on whether voters' decision will stand.

City officials, arguing their approval of the Cottonwood Mall development was administrative, rejected the citizen-led referendum, but still put the issue on the ballot in case it was challenged in court. It was.

Referendum organizers sued, and 3rd District Judge Richard McKelvie ruled the first question — whether residents approve of the project — should be on the ballot, but decided the second question — whether voters approve of an agreement to give developers a tax increment subsidy — amounted to an administrative act and ruled it was correctly rejected.

Holladay officials and developers appealed the rulings to the Utah Supreme Court, leaving voters' power over Holladay's Proposition 14 in limbo.

"I remain both surprised and disappointed that the Supreme Court did not weigh in prior to Nov. 6. I think we all expected the issue would be resolved," Holladay Mayor Rob Dahle said Tuesday night. "We hope to have that decision from the court in the near future, as the city still desires direction regarding future disposition of applications to amend the Cottonwood Mall (plan)."

However, regardless of the court's ruling, "we need to move forward as a community," Dahle added. "The council remains committed to doing all we can to keep Holladay moving in a positive direction."