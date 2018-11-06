SALT LAKE CITY — A nonbinding opinion question that asks whether the Utah Legislature should raise the gasoline tax by 10 cents a gallon to provide more funding for education and local roads fell behind by a margin of 40.5 percent to 59.5 percent, according to early election returns Tuesday.

Heather Williamson, state director for Americans for Prosperity of Utah, which opposed the question, said the results were early but she predicted the question would be rejected.

"I'm confident as the results come in Utah voters will reject an additional tax increase on gasoline. We'll find that will be the case," Williamson said.

Austin Cox, campaign manager for Question 1, said the issue was complicated because it was nonbinding, revenues would be shared with local roads, and fuel tax has not been used to fund education.

"It is still early and the numbers could already be changing. We did everything we could do and we knew it was going to be close," Cox said.

Supporters of Nonbinding Opinion Question 1 say the average driver would pay just $4 a month more in fuel tax, which will generate more than $100 million annually for public education, the equivalent of $150 per student. Higher education would receive $25 million annually while local road funding would increase $55 million per year if Question 1 is approved by voters and the Utah Legislature votes to implement its provisions.

State motor fuel taxes are not dedicated to education. On the state level, income taxes fund education. Education also receives funding from the General Fund, fed by state sales and use taxes, alcohol and tobacco revenues and other sources.

Revenues raised by a motor fuel tax increase would offset general fund earmarks that, in past years, have gone to transportation projects. Ostensibly, the Question 1 approach would make more General Fund revenue available for education.

Nonbinding Opinion Question 1 was placed on the ballot as part of a compromise between state lawmakers and backers of the citizen initiative Our Schools Now. The initiative sought to raise income tax and sales tax, resulting in an estimated $700 million for education annually.

Legislative leaders said raising the state's income tax would imperil Utah's growing economy, which was one reason Our Schools Now supporters agreed to the compromise.

In the waning days of the 2018 general session of the Utah Legislature, supporters of the citizen initiative campaign Our Schools Now agreed to halt their efforts. At the time, supporters were well on their way to collecting the required number of signatures to place the initiative before voters.

Lawmakers agreed to place Question 1 on the statewide ballot. They also agreed to a five-year freeze in the only property tax levy set by state lawmakers, which allows more education revenue to be captured as property values rise.

According to Question 1 campaign literature, the compromise will increase $845 per student over the next five years.