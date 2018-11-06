SALT LAKE CITY — Early results Tuesday had incumbent Democrat Sim Gill ahead of Republican challenger Nathan Evershed 57 to 43 percent in the race for Salt Lake County District Attorney, while Democrat Rosie Rivera led her challenger, Republican Justin Hoyal, 60-40.

With Salt Lake County's top two law enforcement positions in front of voters, and both incumbents facing challengers from within their own agencies, all four worked to draw distinctions in their collective quest for voters' consideration.

In his re-election campaign, Democratic incumbent Gill highlighted his work on therapeutic justice reforms, such as mental health court, and said he has a longterm plan for the office to keep pace with population growth in Utah's largest county.

Evershed, a Republican and a homicide prosecutor in Gill's office, underscored what he called "a toxic environment" stemming from Gill's leadership which has led to a drain of talent in the office. Evershed had also called out Gill for the public corruption charges the DA filed against two former Republican Utah attorneys general, John Swallow and Mark Shurtleff, in 2014 that failed to result in convictions. Evershed claimed the loses eroded confidence in the county's top cop.

The two share similar views on the death penalty, believing it should be pursued sparingly and only after careful consideration. And while Gill has voiced his support of Proposition 2, the Utah ballot initiative that, if approved, would broaden medical marijuana use in Utah, Evershed says he supports the concept of medicinal pot but believes the proposition is flawed.

Evershed has emphasized that if he were elected, he would still argue cases in courtrooms. And he has called for faster investigations of officer-involved shootings, noting he has the support of several police unions.

Like Gill and Evershed, Rivera and Hoyal work out of the same shop. And, the incumbent and challenger have career paths that lay out like mirror images of one another.

Both were the faces of the department for many years, acting as the sheriff's public information officer. Hoyal was chief deputy under former Sheriff Jim Winder. Rivera became the Unified Police Department's first female chief when she became head of the department's Riverton precinct while Winder was in office.

Hoyal was on the SWAT team. Rivera was the first female officer in the Metro Gang Unit. Hoyal started with the sheriff's office in 1996. Rivera started in 1993. Both have spent their entire careers with the department and risen through the ranks

Both candidates agree one of the biggest issues the next sheriff will face is the ongoing crisis over jail beds and a Salt Lake County Jail that is almost always at capacity.

One area on which the two diverge, in some respects, is the Unified Police Department's governing board and cities that are mulling whether to leave Unified and create their own departments.

In September, Herriman cut ties with the Unified Police Department and, in October, Riverton took first steps toward forming its own department next year.

Hoyal blames a "lack of transparency, communication and responsiveness" for the cities wanting to leave Unified. But Rivera said she was only sheriff for two months when Herriman announced it was leaving and said there had already been rumblings of the city's decision before she took the office.

Since becoming sheriff, Rivera said she has addressed the problems raised by Riverton and Herriman.