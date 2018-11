SALT LAKE CITY — Utah voters are putting their weight behind medical marijuana, as early returns show 63 percent of the voters think it is a good idea, with 37 percent opposed.

About 150 Proposition 2 supporters gathered at the Infinity Event Center downtown Tuesday let up a loud cheer upon seeing favorable initial results on the initiative. In celebration, the Proposition 2 campaign, the Utah Patients Coalition, immediately began break-dancing.

The Infinity Event Center had the relaxed atmosphere of a self-assured campaign throughout the lead-up to the numbers being released, as supporters enjoyed pizza, talked, and watched CNN on a large projector. Most who were looking on did not seem surprised at the results.

Regardless of the final outcome of the vote, however, state lawmakers are expected to convene soon in an effort to pass a compromise bill agreed to by major supporters and opponents of Proposition 2, effectively replacing the ballot initiative.

Utah voters' day of decision on Proposition 2 comes after a drawn out and highly public battle over the future of medical marijuana in the state that saw a highly popular signature-gathering drive, which gobbled up more than 153,000 names, pitted against ardent opposition from influential medical, law enforcement, and faith groups.

Opposition to the initiative intensified in late summer. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in August urged the state's voters to reject Proposition 2 and emailed its Utah members with the same message.

At that time, the church joined a broad coalition that included state lawmakers, business leaders, the Utah Medical Association and the Utah Sheriff's Association to say that while there is a recognizable benefit to medical marijuana, Proposition 2 did not include enough safeguards to protect against troublesome youth access and unfettered recreational use.

Beginning in September, Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes convened private talks between the initiative campaign, the Utah Medical Association, the church and others to see whether a compromise could be reached.

After dozens of hours of negotiations, the sides agreed to support the text of a compromise bill they drafted together, regardless of Proposition 2's Election Day outcome, and rolled back campaign advertising purchases.

In announcing the compromise, they said it struck the right balance between ensuring access for patients while involving medical professionals more in patients' purchase and use of marijuana and curbing opportunities for unenforced abuse.

Gov. Gary Herbert at the time announced a special session to be held shortly after the election to pass the compromise, and legislative leaders promised to do everything they can to make sure it is enacted.

Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem, who has had a hand in multiple pieces of marijuana-related legislation in recent years, said the understanding in the Utah House of Representatives is that in the event of voters approving Proposition 2, "that ... puts us back to Dec. 3, when we can first reasonably meet" for a special session.

That's because "the initiative does not legally come into effect until after the canvas," Daw said, and "we can't take any action to modify the initiative until after it comes into effect."

However, if Proposition 2 is defeated by voters, "the date that's been floated out there is Nov. 14," Daw said. Lawmakers will be at the Utah State Capitol that day already for interim meetings, he said.

Whatever the scenario is, Daw hopes the state's legislative leadership will provide adequate time and accommodations for a special lawmaking session.

"This is a whole lot of new code. ... We need to make sure we devote sufficient time to vetting the bill," he said.

The different sides of Proposition 2 who came to an agreement on a compromise bill admitted some surprise at their ability to reach a consensus amid a contentious campaign slog and despite different convictions surrounding marijuana use.

Still, neither the initiative campaign nor its detractors recanted their position on whether or not it should pass, with each side prizing the leverage voters could give them on Election Day.

The compromise makes some adjustments to which qualifying conditions can get a person a medical cannabis card under Proposition 2, by changing the definition of chronic pain, for example.

Unlike Proposition 2, the compromise does not allow a person living 100 miles or more from a dispensary to grow up to six of their own plants.

The compromise also significantly decreases the number of facilities in Utah allowed to sell marijuana and requires a licensed pharmacist to work there, both of which are changes compared to the initiative.

The compromise keeps the permitted use of whole flower marijuana, but only when it is broken up into a blister pack, with each blister containing a maximum of 1 gram.

A modified version of the compromise bill was published on the Utah Legislature's website Tuesday. The new version narrows the definition of which employers may not "take an adverse employment action against" a worker or decline to hire a person on the sole basis of their marijuana use, and now applies that requirement only to public employers rather than private businesses.

The updated compromise makes slight adjustments to how lond some medical cannabis cards remain valid and somewhat widens which post-traumatic stress disorder patients may qualify for a medical cannabis card.

The updated compromise also says police officers may not enforce any law in a way that "restricts an individual's right" to own a gun "based solely" on their legal possession or use of marijuana, and includes a severability clause that specifies if any one part of the bill is struck down, the rest of it remains valid.