LEHI — The 4th Congressional District race between incumbent Republican Rep. Mia Love and Democratic Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams remained too close to call after the initial release of election results shortly after polls closed Tuesday.

Love has 45 percent to 55 percent for McAdams in the first Salt Lake County results from the largely by-mail election. Both campaigns have said they may not know the winner until later in the week as more votes come in and are counted.

But Love's campaign manager, Dave Hansen, said before the polls closed that the long lines to vote in Utah County were a "very good" sign. The county, Love's conservative stronghold, makes up about 11 percent of the district.

As campaign workers set up for Love's election night party in a small conference room in a newly opened Lehi hotel, Hansen said if turnout is strong enough in Utah County, Love can lose Salt Lake County and still win re-election.

Still, Hansen said while Love was expected to watch election results at the hotel, she might not make a public appearance "until and unless we see some results tonight, some definitive results."

He said that could take until Friday.

Meanwhile, at the Utah Democratic Party’s election night party at the Radisson Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City, McAdams said he was feeling confident, crediting his volunteers with “working to earn every last vote, leaving no stone unturned.”

He also acknowledged election night results will likely be close, and that there may be many ballots left uncounted not included in Tuesday night’s tallies.

“So we’re going to have to look and see how the results come in tonight, how many ballots are outstanding, and we’ll make some projections from there,” McAdams said. “But we’re feeling confident that at the end of the day, when the ballots are cast, that we’ll come out with a win.”

It's been a tight race all along, with most polling showing Love slightly ahead but McAdams within the margin of error. In the final weeks, the race was widely viewed by national analysts as a toss-up, or even leaning Democratic.

More than $10 million is expected to end up being spent on the 4th District contest, including several million dollars by partisan and special interest groups from outside Utah for attack ads targeting both candidates.

Love and McAdams also went after each other in TV commercials focused on accusations Love illegally raised campaign funds and McAdams is a tax and spend Democrat who backs House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for speaker.

Both candidates have repeatedly denied the accusations made against them but the contention continued throughout the campaign.

Even during their only debate, held in mid-October, the candidates seemed to spend more of their time taking swipes at each other than talking about their stands on issues.

Love, 42, the only black Republican woman in Congress, has campaigned on her accomplishments during two terms in office, including passing five bills in the House. One, helping small community banks provide loans, has been signed into law.

"I can say no matter what happens, I do my very best," Love has said about the race. "You don't have all the funds in the world to let people know all the things that we've done. But we've worked really hard."

The former Saratoga Springs mayor has touted support from members of the otherwise all-Democratic Congressional Black Caucus, and her ability to collaborate with President Donald Trump on some issues while criticizing him on others.

Trump has loomed large in the race, because despite the state's reputation as one of the most Republican in the nation, the president's popularity lags in Utah, especially in the 4th District.

McAdams, 43, a former state senator elected mayor of the state's largest county in 2012, has been backed by several Republicans, including Draper Mayor Troy Walker. The pair worked together on the homeless issue.

"I don't get credit for what I try to do or what I say I want to do. I'm judged based on what I accomplish," McAdams has said about serving as mayor.

He has promised voters he'd continue to cross the aisle if they send him to Congress "to overcome Washington's broken politics," and distanced himself from national Democrats like Pelosi.

This is McAdams first run for Congress.

Love lost her first bid for Congress in 2012, against then-Rep. Jim Matheson. When Matheson, the last Democrat to represent Utah in Congress, retired two years later, Love won the seat and was re-elected in 2016.

Salt Lake County is expected to release more results on Thursday, while Utah County will wait until Friday. The final canvass won't be until Nov. 26 at noon, when Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and other state officials meet to certify results.

Contributing: Katie McKellar