1 of 2

SALT LAKE CITY — “The View” host Abby Huntsman praised President Donald Trump for inspiring people to vote.

Huntsman said that Trump, whether you approve or disapprove of his tone, has encouraged the country to vote, Raw Story reports.

“I try to find the positive in these moments,” Huntsman said, “and I think the one thing about his tone that has been helpful for this country is it motivated people to get out and vote. Whether you like the tone or you hate the tone, people are voting. We’re already seeing this — 31 million people have already cast their ballots for this election.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t agree.

“I don’t know if that’s worth the tone,” she said. “I don’t know if that’s worth it. I don’t know if him calling people names and talking about families and, you know, scaring people into thinking that brown people are coming to get them and take their jobs.”

But Huntsman said Americans show they care about these issues by voting.

See the entire clip below.

Go deeper: Q&A: Why Abby Huntsman doesn't like to be labeled 'conservative'

The last statesman: Can Jon Huntsman Jr. keep the art of diplomacy alive in the time of President Trump?