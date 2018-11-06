Jazz forward Georges Niang signs Kamar Alsafar's sweatshirt at a turkey giveaway at Utah Community Action Head Start in South Salt Lake on Tuesday. Niang purchased 200 turkey certificates for families in need referred through the Head Start program. Winter clothing was also handed out. "Thanksgiving is a time of giving," Niang said in a statement, adding, "I receive constant support from the Salt Lake community and I feel no family should go without a good holiday meal this season." Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket is providing the sides to complete the Thanksgiving meal.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.