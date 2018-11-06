SALT LAKE CITY — Operation Christmas Child, an effort to collect shoebox gifts and then deliver them to children in need, will open five drop-off locations in the Salt Lake area Nov. 12-19.

Organizers in Salt Lake and Davis counties are hoping to put together more than 19,000 gifts. Shoebox gifts include school supplies, small toys and hygiene items, according to press materials.

The drop-off sites and the times they are open are:

• Calvary Chapel Salt Lake, 460 W. Century Drive; Nov. 12 through Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Nov. 18, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Corner Canyon Church, 12883 S. 1300 East; Nov. 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 13 through Nov. 15, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Nov. 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to noon; Nov. 18, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

• Sonrise Baptist Church, 3550 S. 4400 West; Nov. 12 through Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Nov. 17, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Nov. 18, noon to 2 p.m.; Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 13249 S. Redwood Road; Nov. 12, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Nov. 13, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Nov. 14, 9 a.m. to noon; Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 17, 9 a.m. to noon; Nov. 18, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Nov. 19, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• South Valley Community Church, 1861 W. 7800 South; Nov. 12 through Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Nov. 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 801-264-9999, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through "Follow Your Box" and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child's specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.