SYRACUSE — A Syracuse man who police say talked about traveling to other countries to have sex with children has been charged with multiple counts of possessing child porn.

Kevin Lamar Andersen, 59, was charged Tuesday in 2nd District Court with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

The case was one of two child pornography cases filed Tuesday by the Davis County Attorney's Office.

Andersen was arrested on Nov. 1, according to a Davis County Jail report. An acquaintance was visiting Andersen at his residence when she used his bathroom, the report states. Under the sink in the vanity, the woman found a pornographic magazine, and inside the magazine found child pornography as well as "cartoon/animated" images of child pornography, the report states.

The woman called police who conducted a search of the residence. Numerous items were seized as evidence including, "children's toys, a toddler sized nude plastic doll, numerous pornographic videos and magazines, and an assortment of printed pornographic materials. … Among those items included adult pornography, child pornography, cartoon/animated pornography, etc," the report states.

Police noted that no children lived at the residence.

Andersen's roommate told investigators that he "makes comments about wanting to have sex with children and that he has traveled to countries that allow tourists to have sex with children although she doesn't think he has ever traveled to those countries," the report states.

Police stated in their report that after detectives made their initial contact with Andersen, he made comments about recently retiring from his job and heading to Arizona and Mexico.

In a separate investigation, Layton police along with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested John Adam White, 47, on Nov. 1 for allegedly downloading and possessing "hundreds of files of child pornography," according to a Davis County Jail report. He was charged Tuesday in 2nd District Court with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.