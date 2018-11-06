U.S. Senate
TIM AALDERS 2.31% 12,278
CRAIG R. BOWDEN 2.14% 11,378
REED C. MCCANDLESS .98% 5,191
JENNY WILSON 34.22% 181,576
MITT ROMNEY 60.35% 320,219
Mitt Romney claims victory against Jenny Wilson in Utah Senate race
U.S. House 1
LEE CASTILLO 21.57% 34,865
ROB BISHOP 65.27% 105,496
ERIC ELIASON 11.5% 18,595
ADAM DAVIS 1.66% 2,675
Utah Rep. Rob Bishop steaming ahead for 9th term
U.S. House 2
CHRIS STEWART 55.07% 91,965
JEFFREY WHIPPLE 4.21% 7,034
SHIREEN GHORBANI 40.72% 68,000
U.S. House 3
JOHN CURTIS 53.04% 57,352
JAMES SINGER 32.92% 29,948
TIMOTHY L. ZEIDNER 2.14% 1,948
GREGORY C. DUERDEN 1.9% 1,729
U.S. House 4
MIA B. LOVE 46.18% 69,881
BEN MCADAMS 53.82% 81,453
First results: Love, McAdams in tight battle, with McAdams up 55 percent to 45 percent
Proposition 2 (medical marijuana)
For 54.21% 311,686
Against 45.79% 263,235
First results: Medical marijuana initiative shows early support, backed by 58 percent of Utahns
Proposition 3 (Medicaid)
For 55.24% 312,588
Against 44.76% 253,276
First results: Medicaid expansion proposal getting thumbs up from voters, 163,775 to 97,115
Proposition 4 (redistricting)
For 51.29% 284,880
Against 48.71% 270,521
First results: Utahns back Better Boundaries plan for independent redistricting
Question 1
For 34.19% 194,722
Against 65.81% 374,843
Opinion Question 1 — gas tax increase for education funding — behind in early returns