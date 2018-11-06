Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Voters cast their ballots at a polling station at Trolley Square in Salt Lake city on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.

U.S. Senate

TIM AALDERS 2.31% 12,278

CRAIG R. BOWDEN 2.14% 11,378

REED C. MCCANDLESS .98% 5,191

JENNY WILSON 34.22% 181,576

MITT ROMNEY 60.35% 320,219

Mitt Romney claims victory against Jenny Wilson in Utah Senate race

U.S. House 1

LEE CASTILLO 21.57% 34,865

ROB BISHOP 65.27% 105,496

ERIC ELIASON 11.5% 18,595

ADAM DAVIS 1.66% 2,675

Utah Rep. Rob Bishop steaming ahead for 9th term

U.S. House 2

CHRIS STEWART 55.07% 91,965

JEFFREY WHIPPLE 4.21% 7,034

SHIREEN GHORBANI 40.72% 68,000

U.S. House 3

JOHN CURTIS 53.04% 57,352

JAMES SINGER 32.92% 29,948

TIMOTHY L. ZEIDNER 2.14% 1,948

GREGORY C. DUERDEN 1.9% 1,729

U.S. House 4

MIA B. LOVE 46.18% 69,881

BEN MCADAMS 53.82% 81,453

First results: Love, McAdams in tight battle, with McAdams up 55 percent to 45 percent

Proposition 2 (medical marijuana)

For 54.21% 311,686

Against 45.79% 263,235

Comment on this story

First results: Medical marijuana initiative shows early support, backed by 58 percent of Utahns

Proposition 3 (Medicaid)

For 55.24% 312,588

Against 44.76% 253,276

First results: Medicaid expansion proposal getting thumbs up from voters, 163,775 to 97,115

Proposition 4 (redistricting)

For 51.29% 284,880

Against 48.71% 270,521

First results: Utahns back Better Boundaries plan for independent redistricting

Question 1

For 34.19% 194,722

Against 65.81% 374,843

Opinion Question 1 — gas tax increase for education funding — behind in early returns

Add a comment