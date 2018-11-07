SALT LAKE CITY — A new “Super Mario Bros.” movie is in the works at Illumination Entertainment.

Brett Lang from Variety wrote an article Tuesday in which he gave the inside scoop from Chris Meledandri, Illumination’s founder, about the new movie, which will be focused on Mario and Luigi.

According to Lang, this isn’t the first time someone has tried to make a film about everyone’s favorite Italian Plumbers.

In 1993, John Leguizamo and co-star Bob Hoskins were cast as the dynamic duo in a movie that was ultimately a box office bust.

But that doesn’t deter Meledandri.

“I like that this was not done well the first time,” Meledandri said, according to Lang's article. “I think that’s more exciting or more worthy than simply making another version of a film that was done incredibly well to begin with.”

According to CinemaBlend, Meledandri thinks will make his Mario movie so different is that he is involving Shigeru Miyamoto, the original designer and producer of “Super Mario Bros.”

“I’ve rarely seen that happen with any adaptation where the original creative voice is being embraced like we’re embracing Miyamoto,” Meledandri said. “There’s a history in Hollywood of people believing that they know better than the people responsible for a property. I’ve made that mistake before.”

If all goes well, the film could be released as early as 2022.

Read more at Variety.