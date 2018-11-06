Pine View (7-3) vs. Orem (10-2)

4A state tournament semifinal

Friday, 6 p.m. (At Rice-Eccles Stadium)

Parry’s Power Guide: Orem by 18

All-time series: Pine View leads 2-0

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Orem’s Jeremy Hill and Pine View’s Ray Hosner

Last meeting: Aug. 30, 2013 – Pine View 42, Orem 14

Since the beginning of region play, on September 21 against Mountain View — including the first two rounds of the 4A state tournament — the Orem Tigers have averaged 62 points per game. That average includes outing of 75 points, 68 points and 63 points, to name a few.

The lowest scoring total for the Tigers during that seven-game span? Forty-nine, which came in Orem’s 49-14 win over Salem Hills.

The average margin of victory by the Tigers during that same span is 51 points, which includes a 75-0 win over Uintah, and a pair of 63-0 victories over Mountain View and Payson.

Limit things to just the playoffs and Orem is averaging 63 points per game, with an average margin of victory of 43 points.

Considering the sheer dominance displayed by the Tigers during classification play, let alone the postseason, it isn’t unreasonable to wonder about motivation.

How does a team that was competitive against the likes of Bingham, Bishop Gorman (Nevada) and Trabuco (California) during the preseason get up for games when they are the clear and runaway favorite?

Easily, Orem head coach Jeremy Hill said.

“You know, these kids are just great,” said Hill. “It doesn’t matter if we play Bishop Gorman or Bingham or Santa Margarita, because we play the same way week in and week out. I think that is why you are seeing 60, 70 point games. We prepare ourselves as if every game is the best opponent we have faced all year. We do that each and every week.”

That has been particularly true during the playoffs, as Orem handled both Tooele and Mountain Crest, the 2017 4A runners-up.

The mindset has allowed the Tigers to continually improve — mistakes are made and, after all, the Tigers are human — regardless of the final outcome.

“We keep playing our game and keep getting better every week,” said Hill. “The boys have done what has been asked of them and we have played pretty good football on both sides.”

Also playing their best football of the season are the Pine View Panthers.

The No. 3 seed out of Region 9, Pine View has scored 60 or more points in back-to-back postseason wins over Logan and Stansbury.

“We are starting to really gel offensively,” Pine View assistant coach Ben Meier said. “Our kids are really starting to understand this offense and we are kind of peaking at the right moment, I guess you would say.”

Key to the recent success has been the play of the Panthers offensive line, as well as that of running back Tosh Wright.

“Coach (Gary) Crowton — the Panthers’ offensive coordinator — has really been complimentary of our offensive line,” Meier said. “They have done a really great job over the last two weeks, in our games against Stansbury and Logan and we have rushed for a few hundred yards because of it. It has been awesome.

“At the same time, Tosh has done a much better job seeing where those blocks are happening. When he sees things a little better he makes the right reads on which holes he needs to run through and I think that has been an improvement for him as well. That has really helped us out.”

The recent offensive brilliance displayed by Pine View, as well as the consistent performance of Orem, seems to suggest that Friday night’s 4A semifinal meeting between the teams will be a shootout.

“I know some people think it might come down to a whoever has the ball last wins the game kind of thing,” said Meier. “They might be right. People might look at this and think this will be a complete offensive shootout.”

If it is, the winner will likely be the team that manages to limit the other ever so slightly. For Pine View that means slowing down wide receiver Puka Nacua and quarterback Cooper Legas.

“Defensively we are going to try and eliminate some of their key guys. They have a really good wide receiver (Nacua) that we are going to have to make sure gets covered. We know that their quarterback (Legas) is a good quarterback. He delivers the ball and you can tell he is accurate with his throws.

"They also have a pretty good run game. They’ve got a couple of running backs (Noah Sewell) they get the ball too and they can run around. We just have to do the best that we can defensively to try and slow down their offense, keep them out of the end zone.”

Orem, with defenders like Sewel, Ethan Slade and Jakob Robinson, among others, will be tasked with slowing down quarterbacks Dallin Brown and Macloud Crowton, as well as Wright and wide receiver Michael Moore.

“They are a good team,” said Hill. “As good as anyone we’ll face in the playoffs.”

Ultimately, the game will come down to execution.

“We feel like on the offensive side we can keep up, as far as points being scored,” said Meier. “We know that those guys have been putting up a large amount of points, just as well as we have, so we want to match points. At the end of it all, we just want to have more points than they do.”

…….

Pine View statistical breakdown

(Note: Individual stats not reported from Week 12)

Scoring offense: 50.2 ppg (2nd in 4A)

Scoring defense: 28.2 ppg (16th in 4A)

Passing leader: Dallin Brown (93-148, 62.8%, 1,129 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs), Macloud Crowton (83-134, 61.9%, 1,138 yards, 15 TDs, 2 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Dallin Brown (152 carries, 1,412 yards, 23 TDs), Tosh Wright (141 carries, 939 yards, 19 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Michael Moore (28 rec., 462 yards, 8 TDs), Izaiah Moten (27 rec., 383 yards, 2 TDs), Daylor Rymer (19 rec., 353 yards, 4 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Not provided

Sack leaders: Not provided

Interception leaders: Not provided

…….

Orem statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 52.6 ppg (1st in 4A)

Scoring defense: 19.1 ppg (5th in 4A)

Passing leader: Cooper Legas (198-285, 69.5%, 3,761 yards, 41 TDs, 9 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Cooper Legas (78 carries, 891 yards, 12 TDs), Noah Sewell (36 carries, 431 yards, 12 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Puka Nacua (89 rec., 2,097 yards, 23 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Noah Sewell (87 tackles), Ethan Slade (84 tackles)

Sack leaders: Rylen Su’a-Filo (6 sacks), Terrance Faumui (5.5 sacks)

Interception leaders: Ethan Slade (8 INTs), Jakob Robinson (4 INTs)

…….

Felt’s Facts for Pine View High School

Head Coach: 2001-current — Ray Hosner (150-58)

All-time record: 229-144 (36 years)

Region championships: 10 (1985-co, 1986, 1993, 1994 co, 2001, 2003 co, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2014 co)

Playoff appearances: 27

Current playoff appearance streak: 7 (2012-2017)

All-time playoff record: 27-26

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-6

…….

Felt’s Facts for Orem High School

Head Coach: 2016-current — Jeremy Hill (27-11)

All-time record: 516-304-21 (90 years)

Region championships: 28 (1935 co, 1941, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1948, 1951, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1970 co, 1974, 1985 co, 1987, 1990, 1993, 1994, 1996 co, 2000 co, 2004-co, 2012, 2013 co, 2017, 2018)

Playoff appearances: 54

Current playoff appearance streak: 3 (2016-2018)

All-time playoff record: 54-47

State championships: 6 (1962, 1968, 1994, 2017)

State championship record: 6-7