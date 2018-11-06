TOOELE — A power outage in Tooele along state Route 36 is causing traffic delays during rush hour on Election Day, according to firefighters.

Power is out along state Route 36 from I-80 to Stansbury Parkway and "significant" delays are expected in that area, the North Tooele Fire District tweeted.

The incident began about 4 p.m. when a power line sparked on Canyon Road and ignited a small brush fire, the fire district said. Another fire was also reported on Lakeshore Drive.

Firefighters asked drivers to avoid the area while crews battle the blaze.