Adobe Stock
TOOELE — A power outage in Tooele along state Route 36 is causing traffic delays during rush hour on Election Day, according to firefighters.

Power is out along state Route 36 from I-80 to Stansbury Parkway and "significant" delays are expected in that area, the North Tooele Fire District tweeted.

The incident began about 4 p.m. when a power line sparked on Canyon Road and ignited a small brush fire, the fire district said. Another fire was also reported on Lakeshore Drive.

Firefighters asked drivers to avoid the area while crews battle the blaze.

Ashley Imlay
Ashley Imlay Ashley Imlay is a reporter for the Deseret News and a southern Utah native.
