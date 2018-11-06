SALT LAKE CITY — Less than 24 hours after the Utah Jazz’s fourth consecutive home loss against the Toronto Raptors, the team rightfully faces much criticism.

With the defense struggling and the offense stagnant during the Jazz’s 4-6 start, guys used Tuesday’s practice to re-watch film and correct mistakes.

“A lot of miscommunication, things we can work on … just out of sync, just out of sync right now,” said Jazz forward Derrick Favors. “So, it’s definitely things that we need to work on, that we can get better at. I don’t think it’s time to panic right now so I’m pretty sure we’ll be better next game.”

But once the practice session concluded, Jazz forward Georges Niang had no problem transitioning to a cause bigger than wins and losses on the basketball court.

" I think it’s good sometimes to step away from the game of basketball and to step into real life and helping people’s actual livelihood. And that means a lot to me, seeing these kids and families smile. That really brings a warm feeling to my heart for sure. " Jazz forward Georges Niang

The former Iowa State star arrived at Utah Community Action Head Start around 2:30 p.m. to host a turkey giveaway.

The day after posting five points with three boards against Toronto, Niang assisted 200 turkey certificates for families referred through the Head Start program by Utah Community Action.

Utah Community Action is a multi-faceted agency that helps low-income individuals and families overcome barriers to self-sufficiency.

“I think it’s good sometimes to step away from the game of basketball and to step into real life and helping people’s actual livelihood,” Niang said. “And that means a lot to me, seeing these kids and families smile. That really brings a warm feeling to my heart for sure.”

Here is a glimpse of Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang’s turkey giveaway at Utah Community Action Head Start. “This is super important to me,” Niang said. pic.twitter.com/b2NAuS9gJt — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 6, 2018

Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket also provided sides to complete the Thanksgiving meal while winter clothing was made available for all the families in attendance. Niang’s Jazz teammates Naz Mitrou-Long and Ricky Rubio also showed up to support the cause, handing out certificates at the door.

Nidia Vidigal brought her two-year-old twin daughters Eva and Ava to the event and exited with a huge smile on her face.

“This man’s heart is so big,” Vidigal said.

Natalia Martins was also appreciative of the kind gesture, especially with her four-year-old son Arthur getting to meet Niang.

“Awesome,” Martins said. “We enjoyed it. We love the Jazz.”

Niang, 25, is a native of Lawrence, Massachusetts, who prepped at Tilton School in Tilton, New Hampshire. He is currently in his third NBA season, averaging a career-best 4.5 points and 1.9 boards, as a valuable reserve off the bench. Niang also spent time this summer traveling with the 2018 Junior Jazz road trip, where he was able to connect with the Salt Lake Community.

“This is super important to me,” Niang said. “It’s really important during the holiday season to have a good meal to share love and companionship with people that means so much to you. This obviously means a lot to me to give back to people that need the help and can have a great meal on Thanksgiving Day and I’m glad I can be a small portion of that.”