Park City (9-3) vs. Dixie (10-1)

4A state tournament semifinal

Thursday, 6 p.m. (At Rice-Eccles Stadium)

Parry’s Power Guide: Dixie by 21

All-time series: Series tied 1-1

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Dixie’s Blaine Monkres and Park City’s Josh Montzingo

Last meeting: Oct. 27, 2017 – Dixie 30, Park City 6

When asked about the strength of his Miners’ team, a group that has now pulled out a pair of incredibly hard-fought playoff victories over Salem Hills (28-24) and Sky View (15-14), Park City head coach Josh Montzingo knew the answer immediately.

“I think the strength of our team is that we are a team,” he said. “We obviously have a few really good playmakers, but every night it can be someone new that carries us. You can try to take someone away and we will usually have somebody else step up in that guys’ place.”

In the playoffs that has been both true and not.

Wide receiver Mark McCurdy, the Miners’ leading receiver this year (46 rec., 782 yards, 17 TDs), has been great in both playoff games so far, rushing for two scores in the win over Salem Hills — he had an 11-yard touchdown reception as well. McCurdy also scored the final touchdown of the game against the Bobcats, a four-yard touchdown reception.

Of course, quarterback Jack Skidmore and premier running back Dylan Bauer have each had their respective moments in the limelight.

Skidmore was behind the game-winning two-point conversion against Sky View, while Bauer (153 carries, 849 yards, 10 TDs) scored Park City’s only other touchdown in the contest.

Montzingo’s belief is even more readily apparent on the defensive side of the ball, where Chase Johansson, Grant Warner, Paul Baynes, McCurdy, and Jet Reed, among many others, have all made an impact at different times.

All of it has led the Miners’ to the 4A semifinals and Rice-Eccles Stadium, where they will face off against the Dixie Flyers Thursday night.

Do the Miners’ stand a chance against the Region 9 champions, a team that makes deep playoff runs with regularity?

“That is an interesting one,” Montzingo said. “They are a great team. They are well disciplined and well coached. They can put up points in bunches, but they can also run the ball and they play great defense. It is a good question.”

Praise of Dixie aside, Montzingo believes in his Miners, believes they can overcome anything.

“Like I said before, this is a special group. We are undersized compared to every team that we have played, but our guys play hard and are really starting to gel. We are playing pretty well.

“Our kids have proven that they don’t back down from a fight, which was a good thing. We know that we can play against the bigger teams and do well. We have a lot of guys who play well together. They are a family and they love each other.”

On the Dixie side, this season — Monkres’ first in his return to St. George — has to be considered a success. After all, the Flyers are back in the 4A semifinals after a one-year hiatus.

Not only that, but they have proven throughout the year that they can win playing any style of football, whether it be a low scoring defensive slugfest, like the 31-20 quarterfinal win over Spanish Fork, or a high-scoring affair, such as their 42-21 first-round win over Green Canyon.

Through it all, Monkres and his team remain less than satisfied, however.

“Like I said last week, we are playing pretty good right now or we wouldn’t still be playing,” Monkres said. “We have been playing good enough to get the job done. We just have to keep being a little bit better every week if we want the chance to move on. That was true against Spanish Fork and it’ll be the same against Park City.”

In order to take down the Miners, the Flyers will need continued excellence from quarterback Reggie Graff (141-251, 56.2 %, 2,154 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs). Graff was great in the win over Spanish Fork, throwing 197 yards and three touchdowns in addition to his 104 rushing yards. Westin Banuelos (121 carries, 712 yards, 9 TDs) was solid too, with a touchdown reception and rushing score.

Graff did throw an interception against the Dons, something Monkres was and remains worried about.

“We played good enough to win on Friday, but we have to eliminate those mistakes. Hopefully we just get better, play sound football and eliminate the penalties and turnovers.”

Both coaches believe that will decide the game, really.

“We need to not help them out,” Montzingo said. “We can’t afford a lot of penalties and we have to hold onto the ball. We’ll see how it ends up playing out.”

…….

Park City statistical breakdown

(Note: stats don’t include Week 12)

Scoring offense: 29.3 ppg (9th in 4A)

Scoring defense: 19.7 ppg (6th in 4A)

Passing leader: Jack Skidmore (79-136, 58.1%, 1,392 yards, 20 TDs, 4 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Dylan Bauer (153 carries, 849 yards, 10 TDs), Brady Baumann (51 carries, 414 yards, 4 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Mark McCurdy (46 rec., 782 yards, 17 TDs), Jet Reed (16 rec., 240 yards)

Tackles leaders: Chase Johansen (66 tackles), Paul Baynes (60 tackles)

Sack leaders: Zachary Lukrich (5 sacks)

Interception leaders: Jet Reed (3 INTs), Mark McCurdy (3 INTs)

…….

Dixie statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 32.5 ppg (6th in 4A)

Scoring defense: 13.3 ppg (1st in 4A)

Passing leader: Reggie Graff (141-251, 56.2%, 2,154 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Westin Banuelos (121 carries, 712 yards, 9 TDs), Reggie Graff (101 carries, 591 yards, 12 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Nate Mahi (43 rec., 591 yards, 4 TDs), Josh Cazier (29 rec., 589 yards, 4 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Jake Staheli (53 tackles), Lorenzo Schwalzer (43 tackles)

Interception leaders: Tyler Walden (4 INTs)

…….

Felt’s Facts for Park City High School

Head Coach: 2016-current — Josh Montzingo (19-16)

All-time record: 425-445-23 (111 years)

Region championships: 24 (1932, 1933, 1934, 1936, 1938, 1941, 1945, 1961, 1969 co, 1980, 1981, 1982 co, 1983 co, 1987, 1988, 1991 co, 2001 co, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2018 co)

Playoff appearances: 43

Current playoff appearance streak: 4 (2015-2018)

All-time playoff record: 30-42

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-5

…….

Felt’s Facts for Dixie High School

Head coach: 2018 — Blaine Monkres (10-1)

All-time record: 442-249-6 (74 years)

Region championships: 27 (1949, 1956, 1957, 1959, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970 co, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1982, 1983, 1988, 1989, 1991 co, 1994 co, 2009 co, 2013, 2015 co, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Playoff appearances: 45

Current playoff appearance streak: 8 (2011-2018)

All-time playoff record: 63-36

State championships: 8 (1957, 1967, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1998, 2012, 2014)

State championship record: 8-3