Former Utah State football player Orlando “Big O” Nelson died unexpectedly at his home in Layton on Friday, Nov. 2. He was 64.

Nelson was a three-year letterman at tight end for the Aggies during the 1973, 1974 and 1975 seasons, helping Utah State amass an overall record of 21-12 during that stretch. The former Layton High Lancer was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 20th pick in the sixth round (176th overall) of the 1976 NFL Draft. He also played for the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

At the time of his death, Nelson was the general manager of Wasatch Rides, a car dealership in Layton.

A viewing for Nelson will be held on Friday, Nov. 9, from 6-8 p.m., at Myers Mortuary in Roy. A second viewing will be held the following day from 9:30-10:30 a.m., with funeral services taking place from 11 a.m. to noon.

Nelson was raised in Layton, where he participated in little league sports and sang in a gospel quartet with his brothers. After graduating from Layton HS, where he also played basketball for the Lancers, Nelson took his talents to Utah State. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business.

Otis Nelson, the only son of Orlando, followed in his father’s footsteps by playing football at Utah State, where he was a four-year letterwinner at wide receiver from 2005-08. Two of Orlando Nelson’s brothers, Ken (1971-73) and Claude (1974-77), also played for the Aggies.