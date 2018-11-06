SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority is offering free fare on FrontRunner, TRAX and buses for the high school state football championships this week and next.

Tickets to the games at the University of Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium will allow fans to ride free all day.

The game schedule is as follows:

• Thursday: 6A — American Fork vs. Bingham, 11 a.m.; 6A — Lone Peak vs. Pleasant Grove, 2:30 p.m.; 4A — Park City vs. Dixie, 6 p.m.

• Friday: 5A — Skyridge vs. Roy, 11 a.m.; 5A — Olympus vs. Corner Canyon, 2:30 p.m.; 4A — Orem vs. Pine View, 6 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 16: 4A championship, 11 a.m.; 6A championship, 2:30 p.m.; 5A championship, 6 p.m.